High-quality drinking glasses can handle hot and cold liquids, are resistant to breaking when dropped, and don’t spill easily.

The Libbey Polaris Drinking Glasses are our top pick because they are inexpensive, feature a weighted base, and have an attractive design.

As the summer temperatures heat up, our thoughts turn to cool beverages. You could try to cup your hands together and hold your seltzer water that way, but if you’re like me, you prefer to use a drinking glass. And, if you’re going to buy some drinking glasses, you might as well get the best available. Below, we will explore what to look for when shopping for drinking glasses and which options are the best.

The great debate when shopping for drinkware is whether you should choose plastic or glass tumblers. Plastic is preferred when you want something for outdoor use or for kids, who might be prone to dropping it. Plastic is also great because it will not shatter and is lightweight.

When it comes to glass drinkware, there are two main types: soda-lime and tempered. Both are suitable for formal occasions as well as daily use. Soda-lime is generally less durable. It is also susceptible to “thermal shock.” In other words, the drastic temperature change caused by pouring a hot beverage in the glass could cause it to shatter into sharp pieces.

On the other hand, if tempered glass breaks, it breaks into small cubes, which tend to be safer than the classic shards. Tempered glass drinkware can hold hot and cold beverages and is not susceptible to thermal shock. However, there are rare instances of tempered glass spontaneously shattering while just sitting in a cupboard. This is usually caused by a combination of extreme thermal stress, manufacturing flaws, and surface damage.

While researching the best drinking glasses, we examined hundreds of expert and buyer ratings and reviews of dozens of models. This guide features glasses that have a strong track record of durability, performance, and that feel nice to hold in your hand.

Here are the best drinking glasses you can buy in 2019:

The best drinking glasses overall

Libbey Polaris Drinking Glasses are affordable glasses with a stable, weighted bottom and clean look.

What first strikes you about the Libbey Polaris Drinking Glasses is the weighted base. The rounded base is about an inch thick to keep the glass from tipping over.

The set comes with 8 “rocks” glasses, which hold 16.25 ounces and measure 2.75 inches in diameter and 6.5 inches tall; and 8 “tumbler” glasses, which hold 12.25 ounces and are 3 inches in diameter and 4 inches tall. The glasses are made in the United States and are safe to clean in the dishwasher so upkeep is a snap.

The Spruce appreciated the stability afforded by the weighted bottom of the Libbey Polaris Drinking Glasses. The reviewer also recommended this set for people who want a glass with a classic, simple shape that will work for any beverage. No Place Called Home and Glassware & Drinkware Reviews highly recommended these tumblers as well.

About 83% of the Amazon buyers who reviewed the Libbey Polaris Drinking Glasses gave them four or five stars. The most helpful reviewer liked the heavy rounded bottom and noted that it didn’t collect water in the dishwasher. The reviewer also got several compliments on the glasses. However, the reviewer stopped short of giving this set five stars because a few of the glasses didn’t sit even.

Others echoed how the heavy bottom provides added stability, but one buyer pointed out that this makes the glass hard to balance upside down in the dishwasher.

Pros: Affordable, heavy bottom, stable,

Cons: May have issues storing or washing upside down

The best plastic drinking glasses

Tervis Tumblers are made with durable plastic that is dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe.

I am drinking water out of a Tervis Tumbler as I write this. I didn’t buy it. My grandparents purchased several Tervis Tumblers that have been around as long as I can remember (over 30 years). Basically, this is durable drinkware that literally lasts for generations.

The cup I’m sipping out of has a duck decoration, and although we link to the Amazon product page, that is decoration-free, it’s fairly common to find these tumblers with sports team logos, corporate branding, or just interesting designs affixed between the two layers of insulation. In fact, you can customize your plastic glass on the Tervis website.

Though the Tervis Tumbler costs more than some of the other glasses in our guide, it does come with an unconditional lifetime warranty so you will likely get your money’s worth. Also, if you are concerned about drinking out of plastic, you might appreciate that the co-polyester construction is melamine- and BPA-free. Plus, the glasses are made in the USA and are dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe.

There are countless expert reviews of the Tervis Tumbler. The Joyful Organizer had nothing but praise for this drinkware. She found the double insulation kept cold beverage cold and hot beverages hot without burning her hand. She also noted that the glass fits snugly in her car’s cup holder.

Amy Latta Creations fell in love with Tervis Tumblers a couple years ago while visiting the brand’s store in Myrtle Beach. Since then, she has discovered that the glasses are virtually indestructible. And, the reviewer at Muggle Net fittingly tested out a Harry Potter-themed Tervis Tumbler and noted that she could not tell when it was holding a piping-hot beverage thanks to the double insulation.

Approximately 81% of the people who reviewed the Tervis Tumbler on Amazon gave it five stars. One reviewer named James R. Scarborough comments that these tumblers are versatile enough for various drinks and are far more durable than any other models he’s tried. He also notes that the size is ideal for fitting the glasses in dishwashers, cabinets, and hands large and small.

Others found that this drinkware doesn’t leave water rings on tables from condensation, doesn’t have a plastic aftertaste, and they clean up easily. There are several complaints about staining. However, staining is avoidable if you follow the cleaning tips.

Pros: Unconditional lifetime warranty, double insulation, durable

Cons: Expensive, complaints of staining

The best colorful drinking glasses

If you’re faced with trying to figure out which drink belongs to whom, the colorful bottoms on the Vibrant Splash Highball Glasses solve that issue.

What sets the Vibrant Splash Highball Glasses apart from the other options in our guide is the colorful bases integrated into their design. The set of four features indigo, red, yellow, and green glasses.

It’s great to have different colored glasses if you live in a home where people have a hard time keeping track of their beverages. The glasses hold 12.5 ounces, are 2.4 inches in diameter and 5.8 inches high, and the heavy bottom keeps your beverage upright.

The Spruce recommends the Vibrant Splash Glasses because they are easy to clean and the rippled bottom helps the glass manage condensation. The reviewer also noted that the weighted base made the glass feel substantial in the hand and stable on the table. Best Reviews liked the design and found the grip to be comfortable.

Around 82% of the people who reviewed the Vibrant Splash Glasses left a positive rating. Several buyers remarked that the colors were vibrant and beautiful. However, there were a number of concerns. Some people did not receive the full assortment of colors. Another buyer remarked that the hues started to dull after just a few washings.

A reviewer named LA_Sinatra left a five-star review despite being surprised by how small the tumblers are. She also noted that you may want to use coasters with this glass, otherwise you may end up with six wet spots (from the feet) on your table.

Pros: Feels good in the hand, color variety makes differentiating glasses easy, weighted base

Cons: Quality control concerns

The best stackable drinking glasses

Bormioli Rocco Rock Bar Stackable Glasses are ideal for limited cabinet space.

The Bormioli Rocco Rock Bar Stackable Glasses are great because they are substantial and stackable. The tempered glass used to make these tumblers is known for being incredibly durable. The glass is designed with a wide rim and narrower base. However, much of the weight is in the base, which helps keep the glass from falling over.

The bistro-style design has nine sides for a comfortable grip. Bormioli Rocco currently offers the Rock Bar glasses in three sizes: 12.5 fluid ounces, 9.75 ounces, and a 6.75-ounce juice glass.

The biggest endorsement for the Bormioli Rocco Rock Bar Glasses comes from The Wirecutter. The reviewer rated it the best drinking glass because the tempered glass was able to handle boiling water, freezing temperatures, and extreme abuse, including dropping it a dozen times onto a marble floor from a countertop. However, the reviewer noted that the look was a bit dated, and the pronounced ridge near the middle of the glass was slightly less comfortable to hold than other options.

More than 450 Amazon buyers have left four- or five-star reviews of the Bormioli Rocco Rock Bar Glasses. The most helpful commenter found that the glasses stacked nicely in their cupboard, and the stickers that came on the tumblers peeled right off without leaving a residue. Others echoed that they liked the looks of the glass and how it felt.

However, one buyer shared a photo of their shattered cooler glass. It was sitting on a shelf long after being removed from the dishwasher and spontaneously exploded. This is a known but rare problem with tempered glass.

Pros: Stack easily, can handle being dropped on hard surfaces

Cons: Rare cases of spontaneous shattering

The best drinking glass design

If you’re looking for glass drinkware with a classic look and hefty weight, turn to the Duralex Picardie Clear Tumblers.

There are a lot of similarities between the Duralex Picardie Clear Tumbler and the Bormioli Rocco glasses from the previous slide. Both are made of tempered glass for incredible durability. Both have the classic bistro-style design. The main differences are that the Bormioli Rocco Rock Bar is about a dollar less per piece, the glass nests better, it has a more prominent ridge, and the Duralex tumbler has a more flared lip.

The Duralex Picardie Clear Tumblers is designed to withstand temperatures ranging from -4 degrees to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. Therefore, it is safe to put in the microwave, fridge, and dishwasher. Also, it comes in a variety of sizes ranging from 3.125 ounces to 17.62 ounces.

Though it didn’t do as well as the Bormioli Rocco glasses, the Duralex Picardie Tumbler survived being dropped eight times on a marble floor from a three-foot height in The Wirecutter‘s tests. The tester recommended the glass because the slightly flared lip was pleasant to drink out of, and the drinkware nested easily.

The Duralex Picardie Clear Tumbler has more than 750 five-star reviews on Amazon. Denise R. Boline has the most helpful review. She appreciated how the glasses felt comfy in the hand. However, she lives in an NYC apartment and was disappointed that the drinkware did not nest better. Images show that each tumbler goes about halfway into the tumbler it is nesting in.

As with the Bormioli Rocco glasses and other tempered glass alternatives, there were a couple complaints of this tumbler spontaneously shattering.

Pros: Feels comfortable in the hand, can handle being dropped on hard surfaces, attractive design

Cons: Potential for spontaneous shattering