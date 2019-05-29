12 of the best drinks you can buy at Trader Joe’s

caption Pineapple juice (not pictured) is one of the chain’s popular items. source Christian Vierig / Contributor/GettyImages

With a huge following, Trader Joe’s has become popular for its affordable products, including its ever-changing drink offerings.

From boozy brunches to chilly winter nights, Trader Joe’s has a beverage that will fit the occasion.

Some crowd favorites include spiced cider, sparkling mineral water, and rosé hard cider.

Trader Joe’s is popular with many for its low prices and unique offerings, including a bevy of beverages, many of which change with the seasons. From creamy hot chocolates to crisp, bubbly fruit sodas, the grocery store chain has a variety of drink options to suit any weather and any taste preference.

Whether it is here year-round or is a seasonal variety, here are some of Trader Joe’s best beverage offerings throughout the year.

The company offers an affordable and tasty Pomegranate Hibiscus Kombucha.

caption They carry a few different kombuchas. source Yelp/ Sean M.

To take on the kombucha trend, Trader Joe’s carries several brands of kombucha, including its own. The pomegranate hibiscus is light and refreshing, with a fruity flavor with floral notes. It’s ideal for an office lunch break or an afternoon picnic this summer.

Spring has sprung with the arrival of Lemon Elderflower Soda.

caption There are two different spring sodas to choose from. source Trader Joe’s

The light lemon elderflower soda that the grocery chain released last spring is a simple treat. It offers the refreshing, bubbliness of an ice cold soda with a flavor that is ideal for warmer weather. The strawberry rhubarb flavor is another great option if you prefer berry flavors.

Almond Nog offers a vegan alternative to the classic egg nog.

caption It’s a non-dairy take on the classic beverage. source Trader Joe’s

When the cooler weather hits and the holiday tunes cannot be escaped, Trader Joe’s has a comforting beverage you may want to try. With the rich, creaminess and spices of egg nog, this version is loved by vegans and non-vegans alike.

Henry Hotspur’s Hard Pressed for Rosé Cider is great for brunch or a party.

caption It’s not too sweet. source Trader Joe’s

Weekend brunch is nothing without a good rosé, and Trader Joe’s delivers with a rosé cider that is dry, so it won’t overpower the meal with sweetness. It has a unique flavor profile, with hints of apple, hibiscus, and spices.

The Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa will get you through the cold winters.

caption It’s warm and comforting. source Trader Joe’s

While many people despise the colder months, there are a few pleasures to look forward including a steaming hot cup of Trader Joe’s salted caramel hot cocoa to sip. Described by the company as a “liquid manifestation of [the] ever-popular Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels,” this beverage is popular when it hits shelves during the holidays.

Cold-pressed pineapple juice is refreshing and nutritional.

caption It’s delicious and good for you. source Trader Joe’s

Cold-pressed juices are having a moment, and if you live in a larger city, you know the prices can really skyrocket. But the health benefits are there – Harvard Medical School states that these types of juices “retain more of a fruit’s or vegetable’s vitamins and minerals” and “don’t have the added sugars or artificial sweeteners that most bottled juices contain.” Trader Joe’s comes to save the day with affordable cold-pressed juices, like the pineapple variety.

The Sparkling Mineral Water is a fan favorite.

caption Fans love it. source Yelp/ VeraChris N.

The Trader Joe’s fan base runs deep, with dedicated groups and accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, and more. So when customers band together and vote something into the store’s annual product awards, you know it’s a winner. The 10th Annual Customer Choice Awards of Trader Joe’s, announced in January 2019, crowned the market’s popular sparkling mineral waters as the best beverage.

The Spiced Cider signals that fall has arrived.

caption It can be served hot or cold. source Trader Joe’s

Fall is pumpkin’s time to shine, but the season wouldn’t be complete with a spicy apple cider. In the fall, the spiced cider at Trader Joe’s spicy cider is great room temperature, cold, or heated up.

Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage can serve many delicious purposes.

caption It could add some pizzazz to your morning coffee. source Trader Joe’s

Of course, fall isn’t fall without a pumpkin takeover, but the all-in-one Pumpkin Spice Almond Beverage will save you money by becoming your go-to pumpkin-spiced drink. It’s good as a mix-in for coffee, it tastes delicious in smoothies, it is good heated up on its own or served over ice, and it is a perfect liquid to add to overnight oats.

The Original Coconut Cream Cold Brew Latte is ideal for busy mornings.

caption It’s a fancy drink in a can. source Trader Joe’s

This spring, Trader Joe’s launched a vegan cold brew latte with a creamy, coconut flavor. It’s ideal for a quick, on-the-go caffeine fix at a much lower cost for a similar drink at your favorite coffee shop.

The Sparkling French Berry Lemonade takes traditional lemonade to a new level.

caption It’s a good mixer. source Yelp/Greg F.

Sparkling lemonade is good, but the sparkling French berry lemonade takes it to the next level. It’s crisp and bubbly, with a sweet berry flavor that goes well with the lemon. It’s delicious on its own over ice, or it makes a great mixer in a cocktail.

Stock up on Gingerbread Coffee when it hits shelves in the winter.

caption It’s another cold-weather favorite. source Trader Joe’s

This festive, winter coffee will warm you to the core even on the chilliest mornings. It is a medium dark roast with the toasty flavors of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice. From the moment the smell of the brew hits your nose to the moment you take the very last sip, you’ll feel delighted and cozy.