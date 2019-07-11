10 of the best drinks you can buy at Costco

caption Costco has a lot of beverages you can buy in bulk. source REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Costco offers a wide range of items including beverages.

The warehouse-style chain sells variety packs of flavored waters, large containers of organic juices, and more.

Because they are sold in larger quantities, many of the drinks at Costco retail at affordable prices.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Whether you’re enjoying a churro at its food court or stocking up on groceries for a family party, Costco has a lot to offer its consumers. And for shoppers looking to quench their thirst, the wholesale retailer has a wide selection of drinks.

Here are some of the best beverages Costco has to offer. Note that the availability and prices of these products may vary from location to location.

Stay refreshed with the Gatorade “Zero” 28-count variety pack.

caption You get three flavors. source Diana Shi

This pack of three different flavors is especially perfect for a thirsty athlete or a family who loves the fruity flavor of Gatorade. Plus, this pack’s limited-edition offerings can be an exciting change from the popular ones you can find at most grocery stores

Current price: $8.99 at my local NYC Costco location.

For something refreshing, try Kirkland’s Organic Kombucha Ginger Lemonade.

caption It’s a pack of eight. source Diana Shi

A refreshing choice that makes for a deliciously tart cold drink, kombucha is still going strong as a popular “health” drink, noted for its gut-health-related benefits.

The fermented beverage is available at Costco in this flavored eight-pack from the store’s Kirkland-Signature label.

Current price: $13.99 at my local NYC Costco location.

This Açaí juice by Sambazon can pair nicely with any meal.

caption The bottle is even bigger than it appears. source Diana Shi

You’ll be set for a while with this 64-ounce container of açaí juice. The juice is organic and gluten-free and one bottle includes eight, 8-ounce servings.

Current price: $7.99 at my local NYC Costco location.

Stock up on Kirkland Signature’s Organic Orange Juice.

caption If you love OJ, you’ll probably want to pick these up. source Diana Shi

If you love this fruity drink, Costco’s signature brand has you covered with this two-pack of 59-ounce bottles of its organic orange juice.

Current price: $11.49 at my local NYC Costco location.

Stay hydrated with this 15-pack of Smartwater.

caption It’s a pretty great deal if you love this drink. source Diana Shi

This 15-pack of 1-liter bottles of Smartwater will keep you hydrated for some time.

Current price: $12.49 at my local NYC Costco location.

Horizon Organic’s Whole Milk boxes are great for packing in lunchboxes.

caption They’re an easy on-the-go option. source Diana Shi

If you like the classic, whole milk, especially for on-the-go enjoyment, you might want to pick up this 18-pack of portable boxes. In many Costcos, you can also find bulk packages of Horizon’s chocolate-flavored milk.

Current price: $16.49 at my local NYC Costco location.

You can pick up a bulk pack of Silk’s Organic Vanilla Soymilk while in the store.

caption It can be used in recipes, too. source Diana Shi

Fans of milk alternatives might want to pick up this three-pack at Costco. Silk’s dairy-free soymilk contains plant protein and one package of this Costco offering contains three half-gallons of the stuff.

Current price: $7.99 at my local NYC Costco location.

Fans of sparkling water might want to pick up a variety pack of Spindrift.

caption You get 30 cans. source Diana Shi

This sparkling water is a favorite of many and at Costco you can pick up a variety pack of it. This box of 30 cans includes the flavors grapefruit, lemon, and raspberry lime.

Current price: $15.59 at my local NYC Costco location.

Try a selection of Naked drinks with this variety 12-pack.

caption These drinks have fruity flavors. source Diana Shi

Costco offers a 12-pack of these Naked drinks in a variety of flavors: Strawberry Banana, Mighty Mango, Berry Blast, and Blue Machine.

Current price: $14.49 at my local NYC Costco location.

For something sparkling, pick up this 24-pack of San Pellegrino Essenza.

caption You can try three different flavors. source Diana Shi

Fortunately for fans of the stuff, the sparkling water San Pellegrino is available at Costco in a special variety pack. For under $15, you can score 24 cans in three different fruit-infused flavors

Current price: $11.49 at my local NYC Costco location.

Read More: