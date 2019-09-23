Blush is one of those overwhelming makeup products that’s hard to undo. If you apply too much, you might look like you’ve time-traveled to the future from 1985 and the only way to tone it down is cover it with foundation or remove it entirely.

But if you use blush correctly, it can help liven up your skin and make you look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.

Our top drugstore blush pick – L’Oréal True Match Super-Blendable Blush – is downright foolproof with a range of natural, skin-tone matching shades.

Having been blessed with rosy cheeks from childhood, it took me a long time to fully embrace blush. I assumed that applying additional color to my cheeks would make me look clown-like instead of flushed and alert.

But once I did, there was no looking back. Even if you have naturally-rosy cheeks like myself, you can still wear blush. No matter your skin tone, blush can brighten your complexion, lift your cheekbones, and make you look more awake – it’s like coffee for your complexion. The key is to use a light hand and using the right color in the right areas depending on your face shape.

Drugstore blushes used to be less pigmented and smooth than expensive formulas, but that’s no longer the case. You can buy beautiful cream, powder, and liquid blushes in a ton of shades for under $15.

I personally tend to reach for creams and liquids on a day-to-day basis because I find they blend most seamlessly into skin. If you use liquid or cream foundation in your daily routine, you may find gels, sticks, and creams easier to work with because they won’t catch on your base makeup.

Either way, these five drugstore blushes will help liven up your complexion instantly – and keep your makeup budget reasonable too.

Here are the best drugstore blushes you can buy:

The best drugstore blush overall

source Ulta

L’Oréal True Match Super-Blendable Blush gives you a soft, natural flush that complements your skin tone.

Even when you’re going full-glam, blush should look like a natural extension of your skin tone. L’Oreal True Match Super-Blendable Blush comes in a range of skin-tone matching shades that complement your complexion in just one swipe.

These oil-free powder blushes focus on soft, neutral colors that mimic the effect of the flush that appears on your cheeks after a light jog or climbing four flights of stairs with a heavy bag of groceries.

There are 12 buildable shades ranging from soft pink “Baby Blossom” to deep mauve “Spiced Plum.” Unlike L’Oréal’s True Match Foundation, which is our pick as the best drugstore foundation, the blush doesn’t adapt and adjust to your skin, but there are a variety of cool, neutral, and warm undertones that suit many different skin tones so the range feels more extensive than 12.

You might need to pile the color on depending on how deep your complexion is, because these blushes aren’t crazy pigmented. But since plenty of blushes can deposit too much color, I think the fact that you don’t get instant Raggedy Ann-cheeks is actually a plus.

Ulta shoppers rate L’Oréal True Match Super-Blendable Blush 4.3 stars based on more than 420 reviews,and it has been featured on Byrdie, Today, The Zoe Report, and Marie Claire, whose writer says the formula “matches your skin tone and texture to conceal any unwanted bumps.”

Pros: Eight blendable shades, oil-free, buildable

Cons: Not super pigmented

The best natural drugstore blush

source Amazon

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Origin Blush pays special attention to natural ingredients like bamboo, honey, and vitamin E.

People always seem surprised when I tell them Burt’s Bees makes some great makeup. They look at me like Really? The lip balm brand sells blush? It does indeed make blush, and it comes highly reviewed by more than 200 Amazon shoppers and plenty of beauty experts.

Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Origin Blush is infused with vitamin E, bamboo, honey, squalene, and jojoba oil to hydrate and nourish skin. The powder itself is made with mineral powder, and formulated without parabens, phthalates, or synthetic fragrance, making this a great option for sensitive skin. Like all Burt’s Bees products, the blushes are packaged using recycled materials.

This blush is only available in three shades – Bare Peach, Shy Pink, and Toasted Cinnamon – but each one delivers a soft, natural flush to the cheeks.

“The blush blends like a dream and goes on evenly, giving cheeks a delicate sheen,” writes an editor at Byrdie. “Love this powder blush, color is perfect for fair-medium skin tone and it goes on creamy smooth not dry like you would expect!” says one Amazon shopper.

Pros: Uses natural ingredients, pigmented, versatile shades, no added fragrance

Cons: Only available in three colors

The best shimmery drugstore blush

source Amazon

Milani Baked Blush leaves behind a luminous finish that’s easily to build up for intensity, but never looks glittery.

Milani Baked Blush has the quality and packaging you’d expect from a much pricier blush, but for under $10. The marbleized powder mixes matte and shimmery powders, and reminds me of my all-time favorite powder blush from Hourglass, but way cheaper.

Like the Hourglass one I love so much, Milani Baked Blush delivers a beautiful glowy flush to the cheeks. These are pigmented and matte with some visible shimmer, so I’d recommend swirling a brush around the pan completely to mix the two and applying with a light hand.

There are 12 shades, so there are a lot of options to choose from. Lumioso is a popular peachy shade that seems to be a hit with a variety of skin tones. “I love this blush! Very pigmented,” writes one Amazon shopper, who also praises the blush’s staying power.

Byrdie lists this as its top drugstore blush pick: “This blush can do everything from adding a dash of color to contouring to highlighting.” It’s also been featured on Marie Claire and The Zoe Report, and has a 4.5 Amazon rating based on more than 2,200 reviews.

Pros: Pigmented, 12 shades, mirror and brush included, cruelty-free

Cons: Visible shimmer might be too much for some

The best drugstore blush stick

source Target

Revlon Photoready Insta-Blush Stick is a one-step, travel-friendly cream blush available in four versatile shades.

Blush sticks are one of the easiest ways to experiment with blush. I personally think it’s tough to mess up a cream formula. Even if you apply too much, you can just keep blending or use a tinted powder on top to sheer it out.

The Revlon Photoready Insta-Blush Stick is fool-proof and travel-friendly.

Available in four neutrals, these easy blush sticks are small enough to toss in your makeup bag, and they’re less likely to shatter than powder compacts too. The creamy, balm-like formula is described as “cream to powder,” combining the staying power of powder with the blendability of cream.

“I love this blush! It’s a perfect neutral color for everyday wear. I sometimes use it as a contour/blush and skip the contour altogether. Smooth application. Color stays true,” writes one Target shopper.

Overall, the product has a 4.3 rating on Target based on more than 900 reviews. The Zoe Report and Byrdie both praise Revlon Photoready Insta-Blush Stick for its buildable and seamless application.

Pros: easy to use, buildable, travel-friendly

Cons: only four shades

The best drugstore blush palette

source Target

e.l.f. Blush Palette is packed with four matte and shimmery powders so you can experiment with different looks for less than $10.

If you’re looking to try out different blush colors but don’t want to start a whole collection, try a palette like this one from e.l.f.

For less than $10, you’ll get four wearable blush shades in matte and shimmery finishes. There are technically just two colorways, though the variety and range of colors in each palette means you can wear each one alone or mix together for a custom shade.

The palette has a 4.7-star rating on Target with more than 460 reviews, with 97% of shoppers saying they’d recommend the product to others. Many of the reviews say the palette is a great value, but also warn that the powders are really pigmented so go in with a light hand.

More than 2,200 Influenster reviewers rate the palette 4.5 out of 5 and echo the same sentiment, with some even saying they use the blushes on eyes as eyeshadow. – Jada Wong

Pros: has color variety within one palette, very pigmented

Cons: only two colorways, palette doesn’t come with brush

What else we considered

source Ulta

E.l.f. Cream Blush Palette ($8): Though well-reviewed by Ulta shoppers and some experts, I hesitated to recommend this palette because the color range doesn’t seem particularly versatile. That said, there are Ulta shoppers who rave about the formula.

CoverGirl Cheekers Blush ($4.99): Like our top pick from L’Oréal, these CoverGirl blushes focus on natural, somewhat muted colors that work with a variety of skin tones. The range isn’t quite as impressive and the pan is quite small so you’re not getting as much product as with our other picks.

L’Oreal Visible Lift Blur Blush ($7.98): This is a blendable gel-like liquid that gives you a totally seamless wash of color on the cheeks, similar to Glossier Cloud Paints. Unfortunately, it’s hard to find online so your best bet is to hit up a physical store.