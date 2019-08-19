Concealer is your makeup bag’s magic weapon, doing everything from highlighting the high points of your face to brightening dull under-eyes.

Our top pick, Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer, obscures discoloration without ever appearing heavy or cakey on the skin.

Concealer is my ride-or-die beauty product, the thing that I never omit from my makeup routine. I skip foundation more often than not, but I never go without concealer if I’m doing a full look.

The right formula can instantly brighten and even out your complexion, making you look more alert and awake. Of course, concealer is not a one-size-fits-all operation. Some people prioritize coverage for dark circles and fine lines under the eyes, while others are more focused on covering redness and blemishes on the cheeks.

Drugstore concealers are cheap by nature, but that doesn’t mean they can’t do the job as well as the high-end stuff. Instead of spending $20-plus on a tube of flesh-colored cream or liquid, peruse this list of affordable picks.

They run the gamut from light, natural coverage to full, cover-it-all formulas that mask everything from intense purple under-eye circles to severe discoloration.

Here are the best drugstore concealers you can buy:

The best drugstore concealer overall

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer is a cult-favorite that expertly masks dark circles and other imperfections.

Anyone familiar with the beauty vlogger community has likely seen a demo of Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer. It’s a cult-favorite concealer backed by tons of glowing expert testimonials.

Though specifically geared toward dark circles, Age Rewind Eraser covers everything from redness and blemishes to fine lines without looking heavy or sinking into creases, thanks to ingredients like goji berry and Haloxyl in the formula. It has buildable medium-to-full coverage and a built-in sponge applicator that diffuses and blends the product as you apply.

While convenient, the sponge applicator does get a bit gunky and messy over time. This hasn’t stopped thousands of shoppers from raving about it though – the concealer has over 6,100 positive Amazon reviews and an average 4.2-star rating.

“The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer somehow combines the best parts of cream and liquid concealers, all without the watery coverage and creasing,” according to Byrdie. Editors at Stylecraze, Good Housekeeping, Refinery29, and Women’s Health also give it high marks.

Pros: Medium-to-full coverage, built-in applicator, natural finish

Cons: Only 19 shades, sponge applicator gets messy

The best drugstore concealer with wide shade range

The L.A. Girl HD Pro Concealer is available in 43 shades, including a handful of useful color-correcting options.

Shade ranges can be limited at the drugstore, but the L.A. Girl HD Pro Concealer comes in 43 colors, including a handful of shades designed specifically for color-correcting. This full coverage concealer is a great option for those with more extreme discoloration like rosacea or hyperpigmentation, both because of the thick cream formula and the elaborate array of shade options.

For color-correcting, choose green for neutralizing redness, orange for dark spots, or lavender for yellow undertones. For more natural coverage, opt for the shade closest to your skin tone, or go a shade lighter to brighten. Some reviewers even find the spreadable formula works well for contouring cheekbones.

Kerry Washington’s makeup artist, Carola Gonzalez, told Refinery29 that this concealer is great for darker skin tones. It’s also been praised by Stylecraze, Byrdie, and Women’s Health. Ulta shoppers rate it 4 stars overall based on 1,200 reviews.

Pros: 43 shades, color-correcting options, full coverage, spreadable texture

Cons: May be drying for some skin types

The best drugstore concealer for blemishes

The NYX Professional Makeup Hi Definition Photo Concealer Wand is a fabulous multitasking concealer with a compact doe-foot applicator that makes it easy to apply anywhere.

Under-eye circles are easier to conceal than blemishes, and the same concealer doesn’t always work well for the entire face. The NYX Hi Definition Photo Concealer Wand is a fantastic multitasker that covers acne spots as well as it hides dark circles.

Boasting a non-comedogenic formula, this concealer has a flexible, emollient texture that can be built up from medium to heavy coverage. The tiny doe-foot applicator makes targeted application – essential for concealing blemishes – as easy as making a few quick dots.

“Doesn’t crease, easy to work with and not dry,” writes one Ulta shopper who prefers NYX Hi Definition Photo Concealer Wand to the popular higher-end Tarte Shape Tape. Overall, the product has over 2,400 5-star Ulta reviews.

This concealer is truly versatile. Byrdie actually recommends it for dry skin because of the creamy texture. Stylecraze, Women’s Health, and Refinery29 also feature this concealer as a top pick for covering spots.

Pros: Easy to blend, small doe-foot applicator for targeted application, buildable

Cons: Fewer dark shades

The best natural-coverage drugstore concealer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Concealer blends so seamlessly into the skin you might even forget you’re wearing it.

My pickiness about base makeup is well-documented on this website; I want natural coverage that looks and feels like nothing. There are two concealers I return to again and again – one is Glossier Stretch Concealer, which at $18 is not exactly cheap. The other is Neutrogena Hydro Boost Concealer, which you can buy on Amazon for less than $10.

This stick concealer comes with a hyaluronic acid-infused core that hydrates the skin while giving you light, natural, slightly dewy coverage. I love how lightweight and sheer this formula is, though keep in mind that your so-called “imperfections” will show through a bit. Overall, it does even and brighten skin tone.

Amazon reviewers praise Neutrogena Hydro Boost Concealer for not drying and cracking, and the product has an overall 4.1-star rating based on 260 reviews and has been featured by Refinery29, who loves that the formula “is oil-free so you don’t have to worry about it clogging your pores.”

Pros: Lightweight, very natural, hydrating, oil-free

Cons: Only five shades

The best full-coverage drugstore concealer

Maybelline FaceStudio Master Conceal has the kind of full, unstoppable coverage you need to mask severe discoloration, major dark circles, and even scarring.

Yes, plenty of concealers describe themselves as “full coverage.” But Maybelline FaceStudio Master Conceal is seriously full coverage, the kind you’ll want to reach for if you’re trying to cover some heavy-duty hyperpigmentation or scarring.

The formula is described as “ultra-concentrated” and “high-resistance.” It’s long-lasting and heavy-duty without being cakey or super heavy. Sure, it’s not going to be as light and airy as a sheer and natural concealer, but reviewers still claim it has a comfortable finish.

“When they said full coverage, trust me they weren’t kidding at all. I’ve tried tooooo many brands to hide my dark circles, but they all tend to be very thin even when I apply many layers. This one is the bom!” writes one Amazon reviewer.

Byrdie called this their favorite drugstore concealer overall, and it’s been featured by Good Housekeeping and Into the Gloss, whose writer says the concealer is “crazy blendable and lightweight” and “wears very well.”

Pros: Full coverage, non-cakey finish, squeeze-tube packaging

Cons: Only five shades

What else we considered

Revlon ColorStay Concealer ($10.99): This concealer was mentioned several times by publications I consulted, but customers gave it a lower rating of 3.4 stars at Ulta. The shade range is also very limited, especially for darker skin tones.

Physician’s Formula #InstaReady Full Coverage SPF 30 Concealer ($9.50): Another oft-recommended formula with fewer positive customer reviews. This might be a good pick for sensitive skin types, however, because it’s hypoallergenic and fragrance-free.

L’Oréal’s Infallible Pro-Glow Concealer ($9.99): The concealer counterpart of L’Oréal’s Pro-Glow Foundation may be a good choice for people with dry skin who prefer a radiant finish. Since I personally haven’t tried it, I couldn’t compare it to my favorite from Neutrogena, and this one has fewer favorable consumer reviews.