Everyone wants something different in a mascara – length, volume, longevity, or even fluttery natural lashes.

Since a tube of mascara only lasts about three months, less-expensive drugstore brands are a budget-friendly alternative to high-end mascaras.

Our top drugstore mascara pick, CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara, comes as close as possible to doing it all, for a very reasonable price.

The biggest downfalls of any mascara are clumping, smudging, and flaking. We considered these when evaluating our top picks.

Mascara is probably the least exciting beauty product there is, in my humble opinion. But many people also consider it the most essential. Even if you don’t get experimental with makeup, you probably wear mascara.

Dark, intense lashes can pull your face together and make you look like you actually slept your recommended eight hours or add that extra dose of drama to a smokey eye.

Whether you prefer length, volume, longevity, or some combination of the above, there’s a drugstore mascara that can give you results. I’d go as far as to say that you have no good reason to drop more than $10 on a mascara, if that’s not your thing.

I consider mascara to be one of the least splurge-worthy makeup items. First of all, one tube should only last you about three months before it dries out and becomes less than sanitary. Plus, the drugstore offers a plethora of incredible formulas at super affordable prices.

Here are the best drugstore mascaras you can buy:

The best drugstore mascara overall

source Amazon

CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara gives you long-lasting length and volume without clumping or smudging.

CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara is that mascara unicorn – a cruelty-free formula that lengthens and volumizes without smudging, clumping, or resulting in midday raccoon eyes.

It boasts up to 10 times more volume than your natural lashes. The wand has very thin, spindly bristles that coax lashes apart as you swipe, preventing the formula from balling up. Because of this, Allure recommends LashBlast for when you “don’t want to deal with clumps.” So … always?

Reviewed chose this as the top pick for drugstore mascaras, raving both about the clump-free finish, easy application process, and longevity. “It didn’t flake or smudge at all,” the reviewer writes. Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have reviewed the mascara, with 76% giving it 4- and 5-star reviews.

“I’ve been using this product for years now and it is hands down the best mascara that exists. It stays on all day and never needs to be re-applied,” writes one shopper.

Pros: clump-free, cruelty-free, long-lasting, can be built up for more length and volume

Cons: none

The best dupe for a high-end favorite

source Ulta

L’Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara results in dramatic, full lashes that compare to the look of a much pricier cult-favorite.

Is there any feeling better than discovering a great dupe for an expensive makeup favorite? L’Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara has often been compared to a much pricier cult mascara, and it won’t break the bank.

The hourglass-shaped wand and rose-gold tube might have you confusing this with Too Faced Better Than Sex. Both mascaras are extremely volumizing and lash-thickening, but L’Oreal’s iteration is only $11. The more than 200 bristles packed onto the curvy brush help evenly distribute the intense formula across all your lashes.

Lash Paradise is not for the faint of heart; the effect comes close to mirroring false lashes. If most mascaras are not dramatic enough for you, you might love this one, though some reviewers did complain about clumping.

Byrdie considers it one of the best drugstore mascaras overall and says, “If it’s major volume you’re after, you can’t go wrong with this.” The Cut and Glamour have recommended the mascara, and it’s highly rated on Ulta, with an average 4.0-star rating based on 2,200 reviews.

Allure’s editors, who awarded Lash Paradise a Best of Beauty Award in 2017, actually prefer it to its more expensive counterpart: “Its bristles are denser and more uniformly shaped, making it easier to apply for those who like to quickly swipe on their mascara.”

Pros: dupe for Too Faced Better Than Sex, volumizes and lengthens

Cons: prone to clumping

The best natural-looking mascara

source Amazon

Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara is one of the most iconic everyday mascaras on the market.

What we look for in an everyday mascara is not always the same as what we want for special occasions. Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara gives you a soft, natural look with all-day-long staying power.

Don’t get me wrong, you’ll still get length, added volume, and definition with this mascara, but the results probably won’t be as dramatic as what you’ll achieve with some other options. The more natural look of this mascara hasn’t hurt the reviews – on Amazon, Great Lash has 3.9 stars overall based on over 2,100 responses.

Bustle points out that this mascara is hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive eyes. Reviewed considers it “the best value you can find” but cautions against layering it up because you may experience clumping. And Byrdie considers it the best waterproof mascara at the drugstore, saying it “stays on through rain, humidity, sweat, an entire day at the beach, and even a crying session.”

Pros: hypoallergenic, safe for contact lenses, waterproof, natural-looking

Cons: not as dramatic or buildable as other options

The best mascara with a small brush

source Ulta

Maybelline Lash Discovery Mascara has a tiny, easy-to-maneuver wand that works well for short, thin lashes.

Very short, thin lashes – the ones that might crave mascara the most – can be tough to reach with typically bulky mascara wands. Maybelline Lash Discovery Mascara has a small, thin brush that makes grabbing hold of even the tiniest hairs a breeze.

Make no mistake: This formula is no joke. It gives more of a lengthening and defining effect than over-the-top volume, and it’s waterproof. The skinny brush also makes this a solid option for the lower lashes if you often find yourself with smudges.

“I purchased this mascara to use as a lower lash product. However, one day I was in a hurry and used it all over. I was so impressed with the effect it gave. It made my top lashes look so much Fuller and thicker, while still looking natural. This is my go-to mascara now,” writes one Ulta shopper.

Lash Discovery is Byrdie’s top pick for shorter lashes. Over on Ulta, the mascara has an average 4.4-star rating based on 227 customer reviews.

Pros: skinny brush for hard-to-reach areas and lower lashes, hypoallergenic, waterproof

Cons: not volumizing

The best lengthening drugstore mascara

source Amazon

L’Oréal Double Extend Beauty Tubes Lengthening 2-Step Mascara has a primer on one end and mascara on the other that combine for longer length without flaking.

If length is what you crave, give L’Oréal Double Extend Beauty Tubes Lengthening 2-Step Mascara a try. This double-sided mascara contains a primer on one side and regular black mascara on the other.

Combined, they give you a ton of extra length and long wear without being completely waterproof. Lash primers can be gimmicky, but we love that this one comes built-in and gives you the look of lash extensions without the permanence. Women’s Health praises it for its lengthening and darkening effects without flaking: “[U]nlike literally every other mascara I’ve ever used, this stuff really doesn’t flake. At all.”

“Because it’s double-sided, this mascara technically requires two swipes minimum – but because of its impact, you won’t need more than that,” says Reviewed, who loves the lengthening effect and the lash-protecting primer formula. Amazon reviewers rate L’Oreal Double Extend 4.2 stars based on over 2,100 reviews.

Pros: comes with lash-protecting primer, lengthening effect, not clumpy, doesn’t flake

Cons: requires two steps for the full effect

What else we considered

source Amazon