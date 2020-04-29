The best drying rack for clothes

So many drying racks are rickety, made of poor quality materials, unable to hold more than a few items of clothing – or all of the above.

Cresnel Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Clothes Drying Rack is just the opposite. It’s sturdy, well made, and it can hold a lot of weight.

My personal laundry motto is “when in doubt, air-dry it out!” I’m a big fan of hand-washing my clothing and then placing the pieces on a rack until they dry (or until I remember to actually hang them up roughly a week later).

There are just so many rules when it comes to washing certain items, and even though my method requires a bit more patience and effort, it’s also saved me plenty of heartache. I’m pretty sure air-drying is the reason I’ve never shrunken any of my beloved Reformation dresses in the wash and rarely have I experienced the unique devastation that comes from pulling your favorite sweater out of the dryer only to find that it is now sized to fit the torso of an American Girl doll.

But most drying racks leave a lot to be desired. The one I currently use, which I’ve had since college, collapses if you even glance at it the wrong way and doesn’t hold all that many items at one time.

Depending on how much clothing you air dry and the size of your laundry area, you’ll probably be looking for something a bit sturdier. You may need a drying rack that holds many items at once, or you may want something that hangs up on the wall to save space. No matter your personal preferences, there’s a drying rack out there for you.

Here are the best drying racks for clothes:

The best overall

The Cresnel Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Clothes Drying Rack is spacious, sturdy, and durable.

Most drying racks are flimsy, frustrating, and unable to hold anything close to a full load of laundry. The Cresnel Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Clothes Drying Rack eliminates all of these issues, thanks to its spaciousness and durability.

Unlike the cheap plastic or wooden clothes drying racks I’ve used in the past, this one is made of stainless steel that is designed for both indoor and outdoor use. It claims to be rust-proof and able to withstand even direct sunlight. The rack folds out into an X-shape, with the top section measuring 58 x 24 inches.

You can hang items off of hangers on the metal bars to fit even more laundry or lay things flat to dry, and there’s a smaller bottom section that can be used for drying shoes if you get caught out in the rain.

It’s also been featured by Best Reviews, and The Spruce.

Pros: Large size can fit lots of items (including shoes), stainless steel material is durable, fold-out shape is sturdy, can be used inside or outside

Cons: Expensive

The best compact drying rack

For a smaller drying rack that doesn’t skimp on quality, try the Honey-Can-Do Metal Folding Drying Rack.

If you have limited space or only need to air-dry a few items, the Honey-Can-Do Metal Folding Drying Rack is a great pick. It doesn’t cut corners in terms of quality and still gives you plenty of drying space. With a measurement of 3 feet across when opened to maximum capacity, you can fit a decent amount of clothing on it despite its compact size.

Another great detail? The anti-skid rubber caps on the feet that prevent the rack from flying across the floor at the mere suggestion of a breeze. When not in use, the rack folds up to be so slim you could easily tuck it out of the way without sacrificing much storage room.

This budget-friendly pick has also been featured by The Spruce.

Pros: Compact size good for small spaces, still fits a decent amount of clothing to air dry, folds up for easy storage

Cons: Might be too lightweight for heavy items

The best wooden drying rack

The Pennsylvania Woodworks Clothes Drying Rack is sturdy and spacious, perfect for air-drying a bunch of items at once without worrying about rust.

Prefer wood to stainless steel or plastic? The Pennsylvania Woodworks Clothes Drying Rack is made of beautiful, durable maple and outfitted with dowels to prevent wobbling. It comes in four sizes: small, medium, large, and x-large. The largest size folds out to 42 inches. There’s truly an option for every living situation.

The drying rack is hand-built in America, so it should last a long time. Fans love how sturdy this rack is, especially compared to the many flimsier options on the market. As The Spruce points out, “the unprotected wood is not well-suited for extended outdoor use” and should be thoroughly aired out between uses.

Pros: Well-made, multiple sizes, not easily tipped over

Cons: Needs to dry between uses to protect wood, not the best choice for outside

The best hanging drying rack

The Aero W Stainless Steel Folding Clothes Rack can be mounted on the wall for maximum space-saving capabilities.

Do you live in a really small space? When every inch of floor space counts, your best bet might be a wall-mounted drying rack, and the Aero W Stainless Steel Folding Clothes Rack is a buyer and expert-approved favorite.

The foldable zig-zag design is apparently the equivalent of 22 inches of linear drying space, according to the product description. But you’d never know it, because the metal poles are alternated to make the rack less bulky and easy to fold down. Simply hang it on the wall, unfold to use, and push it back in when you’re done.

According to BestReviews, the Aero W “stands out because of its heavy-duty design and durability over time.” Because it can be secured to the wall, it’s able to hold many items without collapsing under their weight, so even though it’s on the smaller side, it’s still highly functional.

Pros: Saves space, lots of drying space in compact package, folds when not in use, good for heavy towels and sweaters

Cons: Not easily moved since it needs to be mounted to the wall, high price tag

The best on a budget

The AmazonBasics Foldable Drying Rack has all the qualities you’re looking for in a rack without a high price tag.

Want to save money on a drying rack that still gives you a lot of space? Try the AmazonBasics Foldable Drying Rack, which is budget-friendly but can hold 32 pounds of laundry. It’s a great full-size option for someone who wants to hang a good portion of their laundry to dry.

There are two color options that differ slightly in material: a chrome version made of lightweight steel and a white version, also made of steel but coated in a waterproof epoxy material. Both are the same size, so it’s really just a matter of whether you prefer a particular finish.

This rack is highly portable and folds up for easy storage. BestReviews chose this as its top budget pick but noted, “[some users] felt this model wasn’t the best in terms of longevity, and some reported it didn’t stand up well when used with heavier items such as towels.” It was also featured by The Spruce.

Pros: Inexpensive, portable, holds 32 pounds of laundry

Cons: Might not be as sturdy as pricier options

