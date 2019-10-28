source Cotopaxi/Business Insider

If you hate checking a bag, you need a good carry-on-sized duffle bag.

The Allpa 35L Travel Pack is our favorite duffle bag because its generous size lets you safely store up to 35 liters of your stuff, but it’s still airline-friendly.

I’m the worst kind of packer – I save it until the last minute and am completely disorganized. At least the second part is at least partially to blame on my luggage. When your suitcase is just an empty square of space, you don’t have many options besides piling everything inside and hoping for the best.

I take a lot of weekend trips to visit family or escape the city for a few days, and I’ve often wished for a duffle bag that can fit all my stuff – I travel with a lot of stuff – and is actually comfortable to carry, unlike the collection of free tote bags I’ve collected at events that I typically use.

If this sounds familiar, well, you and I are both in luck. There are so many great duffle bags on the market, and I’ve tracked down the six best ones. They make packing for travel so much easier and a whole lot more fun. I’ve focused on duffle bags that look great and have storage features that keep your items neat and organized whether you’re traveling by plane, train, automobile, carrier pigeon, etc.

Here are the best duffle bags you can buy:

Updated on 10/25/2019 by Amir Ismael: Updated links, prices, and formatting.

The best duffle bag overall

source Allpa

If you want a duffle bag that can do it all, look no further than the Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack – it holds 35 liters of stuff in durable, all-weather fabric.

I’m a carry-on only traveler as often as it’s possible. If I can fit it all in a TSA-friendly piece of luggage, I’ll do it. But that typically means making some concessions about what I bring along with me, but that’s not the case if you invest in the Allpa 35L Travel Pack.

As the name suggests, it has a capacity to hold 35 liters within its carry-on friendly dimensions. The bag has so many different compartments it’s hard to imagine not fitting everything you need for a long weekend inside.

There’s also a wrap-around zipper, so the bag flips open completely and allows you to see what you’re doing as you reach inside. Zippered mesh compartments protect your clothing, while a cushioned laptop sleeve keeps your important devices safe. It also comes with mesh bags to store dirty laundry, a shoe bag, and a water bottle sleeve.

My favorite part? You can wear it as a backpack or use the handles to carry it as a duffle. A rain cover protects the bag and your belongings from unexpected bad weather.

All these features combine to earn the Allpa 35L Travel Pack 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Cotopaxi website and glowing reviews from Insider Picks commerce reporter Mara Leighton and Wired.

“It’s so good at fitting a never-ending amount of things that it has pretty much negated my tendency to overpack, simply because it fits surplus for a carry-on-sized weekend incredibly well,” writes Leighton.

Pros: Holds a ton of items within carry-on measurements, comes with extra accessories and rain cover, pockets for organization, can be carried as backpack or duffle

Cons: Very sporty design might not appeal to everyone

The best weekend duffle bag

source Everlane

Everlane’s Twill Weekender holds everything you need for a quick getaway and doesn’t skimp on style.

I’m a little bit obsessed with Everlane lately. I don’t consider myself a minimalist by any stretch of the imagination, but the brand’s thoughtful basics speak to me. Finding the perfect pair of flats or everyday bag that goes with everything frees me up to be creative with the rest of my outfit.

All of is to say that of course the Everlane Twill Weekender is one of the best duffle bags available for the style-conscious. The simple oval silhouette will ensure you look great in transit – even if you’re wearing decade-old sweatpants and a college logo hoodie. It comes in several classic color combos, like army green with black straps or two-toned grey twill and black leather.

Designed to fit in overhead compartments on trains, airplanes, and more, you can use this as a carry-on or as your only source of luggage for shorter trips. Two pockets – one on the outside and one inside – give you easy access to essentials like cell phones and boarding passes. You won’t be able to pack your entire wardrobe in the bag, but it’s the ideal size for shorter trips.

The Everlane Twill Weekender is well-reviewed, earning a 4.6-star rating based on 248 responses. Refinery 29, Travel + Leisure, BuzzFeed, and Apartment Therapy have all recommended the bag, and we reviewed it here at Insider Picks.

“The bag’s cotton-twill body is spacious enough for a three- or four-day weekend’s worth of stuff,” writes our senior editor Ellen Hoffman, “It’s also, crucially, water-resistant, capable of protecting your stuff from wet grass, dirty floors, and sudden summer showers.”

Pros: Stylish, roomy enough for several days of travel, water-resistant, made of quality materials, long leather straps

Cons: Only has two pockets

The best gym-friendly duffle

Searching for a gym-appropriate duffle that doesn’t necessarily look like a gym bag? Check out the Landon Carryall from Dagne Dover.

Carrying everything you need to trek from the office to the gym (or vice versa) can really weigh you down. Many gym duffle bags are clunky, unattractive, and not exactly style-friendly. The Landon Carryall by Dagne Dover is the exception. I don’t even go to the gym and I want one.

Made of “performance neoprene,” it’s durable enough to withstand even the most annoying commute, but the shape is chic and wearable: In short, it won’t ruin your outfit. Though the Landon Carryall is marketed as an office-to-gym bag, the larger sizes (it comes in small, medium, large, and extra large) would be sizeable enough to pack for a short vacation.

Each size comes with a laptop sleeve, two mesh pockets, exterior pockets, and detachable crossbody strap. The three larger sizes include a separate shoe bag (ideal for sweaty gym sneaks!). The Landon Carryall is a popular choice among industry insiders: It’s been featured on Racked, Forbes, Bustle, and twice here at Insider Picks.

“Perfect size, fabric is great. Love the extra shoe bag,” writes on 5-star Nordstrom reviewer. “Plenty of extra compartments for keeping things organized. Fits a normal sized laptop. Great for everyday wear.”

Pros: Made of sturdy neoprene, features like shoe bag and laptop sleeve for additional storage, comes in five sizes and multiple fun colors

Cons: Small size still might be a bit small for daily use

The best foldable duffle bag

The bago Travel Duffle Bag can hold a ton of stuff, but it magically folds down to nothing for easy transportation.

A foldable duffle bag is more useful than you probably think it is, and the bago Travel Duffle Bag is one of the best-reviewed options. There are two sizes: a 23-inch medium bag with a 53-liter capacity and a 27-inch large bag with an 80-liter capacity. Both come in bright, fun colors and your standard black.

Bago claims this bag “weighs 75% less than your empty suitcase” yet fits way more stuff. Utilize the foldable aspect and pack the bag along as an extra piece of luggage in case of emergency, or if you plan on doing some shopping and need additional storage for the return trip.

The Honeycomb RipStop exterior makes this tear-resistant and durable, so don’t bother treating this bag with kid gloves.

With nearly 2,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, the bag is a major hit with shoppers. “Don’t let the lightweight material fool you – this bag held up nicely for us despite our long trans-Atlantic flights, domestic flights, and bullet train ride,” writes one fan.

“The best thing is when you’re finished using it you just fold it up and zip it,” says another. “It literally takes up no space at all. I just put it in my dresser drawer.”

Pros: Foldable, durable RipStop material, lightweight

Cons: Not the most attractive

The best leather duffle bag

source KPL Vintage Leather

If you prefer the look of leather, check out the functional and stylish KPL Vintage Leather Duffle.

There’s nothing like a classic leather bag for travel – especially if that bag costs less than $100. The KPL Vintage Leather Duffle looks a lot more expensive than it is, but that’s not the only reason you’ll love it if you’re a frequent traveler.

First of all, this bag is the ideal size for a carry-on, which is always a plus. Secondly, it totally looks like something you stumbled across in one of those incredible vintage stores in, like, the Catskills, only you bought it for $64.99 on Amazon. But you don’t have to tell anyone that, do you?

There’s a main center compartment where you can store shoes, clothes, books, and bulkier items, two side pockets, and a smaller front pouch for items that need to be easily accessible. Canvas lining ensures the leather exterior won’t be impacted if you store dirty gym clothes or a leaky shampoo bottle inside.

The KPL Vintage Leather Duffle has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon based on 5700 reviews. It’s also been mentioned by TripSavy.

“I’m sure bags costing $300-$500 might use better leather but I think you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference,” says on 5-star review.

“That you can buy this for under $100 is nothing short of amazing,” writes another.

Overall, customers love the high-quality material and were pleasantly surprised by the size of the bag.

Pros: High-quality leather, roomy, reasonable price tag, multiple pockets

Cons: Might wear faster than higher-quality leather

The best 60L duffle bag

source Patagonia

The Patagonia Black Hole Duffle Bag can hold 55 liters of stuff and it doubles as a backpack when you don’t want to carry it as a duffle.

Patagonia’s Black Hole Duffle has a huge 55-liter capacity and durable design that will get you through just about any trip. Insider Picks’ Breton Fischetti swears by the older 60-liter version and he’s had it for more than five years and traveled an awful lot with it in that space of time.

The duffle is made from polyester ripstop with a weatherproof TPU laminate and a durable water repellent finish, so it can handle any kind of weather. It has a large main compartment, zippered side pocket, and mesh pockets in the lid. The shoulder straps are padded and removable, so you can wear it as a backpack or a duffle. The webbing handles have a snap closure and there are haul loops for easy carrying.

As Breton writes in his review: “This bag can handle anything short of a hurricane without your stuff getting wet, and fits a shocking amount, while still maintaining the size of a slightly-larger-than-average backpack. That means on crowded subways, buses, trains, or streets, your movement isn’t affected by your stuff; instead, the bag keeps a low profile.

I’ve also never been asked to gate check it on a crowded plane because it looks so small. Airline employees are trained to look at roller bags as targets when overhead compartments get full, but this one barely registers and fits into every overhead compartment I’ve encountered.

The bag has one external pocket for easily accessible essentials, like a passport or keys, and two pockets inside for other gear. Overall, the design has everything I need and makes it all fairly simple to access, which, for a duffel bag, is pretty impressive.”

Pros: Huge 55-liter capacity, works as a duffle or a backpack, weather-resistant

Cons: Expensive

The best waterproof duffle bag

source Amazon

YETI’s Panga line is completely air- and water-tight, and rugged as can be. This is the pick for those of you who are rough on your luggage.

“A whole new category of waterproof” might sound a little gimmicky, but YETI isn’t wrong in the introduction of the Panga dry duffel bag line. So far, I’ve taken it offshore, leaving it atop, beside, and on occasion beneath a carelessly-strewn array of anchors, chains, tools, and fishing tackle. A friend’s little brother even tossed a freshly-sharpened and heavily-weighted fishing hook atop it (as little brothers do). A hook that sharp, I was sure, would have quickly rendered this bag no longer waterproof.

The EVA molded bottom is even tougher, which is key for anyone using this bag for more rugged, outdoorsy applications. The Panga is sleek enough to travel with, too, especially to destinations that require potentially wet boat rides.

Using technology reminiscent of what is used for a dry suit zipper, YETI has stepped up the waterproof bag game with its trademarked Hydrolok Zipper, which is exceptionally rugged, if simple. It puts most other waterproof zippers to shame. This zipper system is so airtight that I’ve actually been filling YETI’s bags up with air and sitting on them, using them as cushions on boat rides, and I still haven’t been able to break the seal it forms.

Around the web, YETI receives an exceptionally heavy pat on the back for this one. GearJunkie is “convinced it’s unlike any other waterproof bag on the market,” and 33 Amazon customer reviews rounded out to a 4.6/5-star rating.

The zipper can be a little tough to operate and requires a little force to open, but that’s the same issue that arises with most good, fully waterproof products, and precisely why it works. It’s also corrosion-resistant, and so long as you pull the zipper shut, there’s no room for human error like there is with a more traditional roll-top bag.

And while whatever you might stuff in our 55-L pick, the Patagonia Black Hole Duffel, will eventually get wet, the YETI Panga will, in fact, survive a hurricane, and even a full submersion. – Owen Burke

Pros: Ultra-durable, probably the sturdiest duffel I’ve ever used, comes in three sizes

Cons: Expensive, not great compartmental storage, scuffs up quickly