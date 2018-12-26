Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are hosting the 2019 Golden Globes — here are 14 other dynamic duos we’d like to see in the future

caption Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg presented an award together during the 70th Emmy Awards in September 2018. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fans love the idea that Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will be hosting the 2019 Golden Globes.

INSIDER chose 14 more pairings that we’d love to see continue this trend and host in the future.

When Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg presented onstage together at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, social media fawned over their natural charm and chemistry. So, having the two actors team up as co-hosts for the 2019 Golden Globes was hailed as an inspired decision.

“Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event,” NBC Entertainment co-chairmen, Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, said in a statement. “They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night.”

In this vein, INSIDER chose 14 more pairings that display similar starpower and rapport, all of whom we’d love to see as co-hosts in the future.

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson

caption Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson onstage during the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2018. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Broad City” stars and co-creators Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson would be perfect for Hollywood’s most lighthearted major award show. The two comedians are best friends in real life and experts in hilarious banter.

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth

caption Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth starred together in “Thor: Ragnarok.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth have already proven they’re two of Marvel’s biggest and funniest players – and they’ll soon reunite on the big screen for “Men in Black: International” and possibly “Avengers: Endgame.” These two superheroes have both massive star power and well-established chemistry.

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll

caption John Mulaney and Nick Kroll hosted the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2017 and 2018. source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll are two of the biggest comedians in the game right now – and they’ve worked closely together on numerous successful projects, including Brodway’s “Oh, Hello” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”

Indeed, the two have already teamed up to host the Film Independent Spirit Awards for two years in a row. Their bizarre, topical, effective banter has proven itself worthy for a bigger stage.

Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson

caption A four-episode HBO special based on “2 Dope Queens” aired in February and March 2018. source FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson are the geniuses behind the wildly successful podcast “2 Dope Queens,” which has recently moved to HBO in the form of original specials. (Williams is also known for her work as a senior correspondent on “The Daily Show” and will continue to appear as Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.)

The two are known for highlighting the work of female comedians, comedians of color, and LGBT comedians, which would be perfect for Hollywood’s apparent push towards inclusivity. And given the wealth of ripe material at star-studded award shows, it’s hard to imagine that Williams and Robinson would be anything short of phenomenal.

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal

caption Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal on the red carpet at the world premiere of “Life” during the SxSW Film Festival in March 2017. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal are already known for hilarious tweets, roles, and even pranks. But during the press tour for their 2017 film “Life,” these two beloved actors made it clear that they thrive in one another’s company.

Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph

caption Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph onstage during The 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2012. source John Shearer/WireImage

“Saturday Night Live” alumni and “Bridesmaids” co-stars Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph are not only two of the funniest comedians in the world and real-life best friends, but they’re also master impersonators; imagine the skits and bits they would create for our benefit at the expense of Hollywood’s favorite actors.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

caption Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attended the Premiere of Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” in November 2018. source Rich Fury / Getty

This one seems like a no-brainer. As the Hollywood Reporter recently pointed out, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are the funniest couple in Hollywood (and Lin-Manuel Miranda agrees).

Read more: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been together for 8 years – here’s a timeline of their adorable relationship

Kate McKinnon and Ellen DeGeneres

caption Kate McKinnon frequently nails her Ellen DeGeneres impression on “Saturday Night Live.” source EllenTube

Two of the most celebrated women in show business would naturally draw a massive viewership, but with Kate McKinnon and Ellen DeGeneres, it would be downright iconic – especially if part of the show was presented by DeGeneres and her uncanny doppelganger.

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly

caption Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly presented an award during the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards. source Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

From “Step Brothers” and “Talladega Nights” to “Holmes & Watson,” frequent co-stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly have continued to prove themselves as one of the most powerful comedic duos in existence.

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez

caption Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez at the “Second Act” World Premiere After Party in December 2018. source Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez have been close for many years, and they recently got a chance to flaunt their adorable friendship while promoting “Second Act.” Both have plenty of comedic roles under their belts, and the show’s requisite banter wouldn’t feel awkward or forced.

Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum

caption Will Smith as Steve Hiller and Jeff Goldblum as David Levinson in the 1996 film “Independence Day.” source 20th Century Fox

The natural relationship between Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum in “Independence Day” is still hailed as “the ultimate bromance” – and Smith and Goldblum are still two of the most cherished and worshiped figures in Hollywood to this day. An onstage reunion for these two cultural behemoths would be a treat for both nostalgic viewers and Twitter meme-makers.

The Fab Five from “Queer Eye”

caption Netflix cast Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness for its 2018 “Queer Eye” reboot. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While technically this suggestion isn’t a “dynamic duo,” these men are a package deal – and for good reason. Netflix’s “Queer Eye” reboot has seen massive success, largely thanks to the genuine chemistry and connection shared between the members of the new Fab Five: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness.

Not only would this be an inspired choice for the sake of representation, it would be a true delight to see these five interact real time for multiple hours (and Brown would certainly make some nominees cry, which is great for TV).

Aubrey Plaza and Retta

caption Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate and Retta as Donna Meagle on “Parks and Recreation.” source Byron Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

While Aubrey Plaza and Retta are both hilarious, they have completely different styles. A co-hosting gig for these former “Parks and Recreation” stars would have something for everybody.

Tiffany Haddish and literally anybody else

caption Tiffany Haddish hosted the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for City of Hope

Let’s face it: Tiffany Haddish could make any moment or interaction funny and delightful. Given that her rise to fame was thanks to an ensemble comedy film, it makes sense to give her the opportunity to bounce jokes off another person – but it doesn’t really matter who.

