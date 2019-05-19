The best dusters you can buy

The average home accumulates about 40 pounds of dust each year.

That’s more than three-quarters of a pound every week.

With our choice of the best duster, the OXO Good Grips Microfiber Extendable Duster, you might just breathe easier.

While I would like to say that the dust and cobwebs in my home are early Halloween decorations, that line doesn’t work most of the year. Dust just seems to accumulate at an extraordinary rate. That’s not surprising when you consider how dust originates.

Those 40 pounds of dust that settle in your home each year are a combination of pollen, human and pet dander, dead skin cells, dust mites and insect droppings, soil, food crumbs, and particulates in the air. The more people and pets in your home and the more often the doors and windows open, the more dust you’re going to have.

Even if you claim to love the patina of dust-covered surfaces, there are plenty of good reasons to remove the dust. When we breathe in dust particles, depending on the type of particulate, our respiratory tracts respond. Some particles are fairly benign and cause mild allergic reactions like sneezing and a runny nose. Other particles can trigger asthma that severely affects breathing.

It feels like I’ve been dusting since I could walk. And I must say that tools for dusting have improved since the days of using an old shirt. In addition to looking for the most effective, easiest to use, and the best value in products for myself and others, I’ve also realized that there are other steps you can take to lower the amount of dust in a home.

Declutter: The less “stuff” you have in your home to accumulate dust, the less dust there will be.

A clean animal sheds less dander and hair. Vacuum regularly: Keep floors clean with a good vacuum that has a HEPA filter to trap the smallest dust particles.

Even with diligent cleaning, there will still be dust, so it’s a good idea to buy a duster. We’ve done the research and testing to find the best dusters.

Here are the best dusters you can buy in 2019:

Keep scrolling to check out our top picks.

The best duster overall

source Amazon

The OXO Good Grips Microfiber Extendable Duster traps dust easily, extends and adjusts to reach high surfaces, and can be washed for years of reuse.

As a woman who is both short in stature and always watching expenditures, the OXO Good Grips Microfiber Extendable Duster is my duster of choice. My favorite thing is that after dusting, I can remove the head and toss it in the washer so I can start each dusting session with a clean duster. The washable head means no additional expense since my purchase and no excuses to put of cleaning because I’m out of disposable duster heads.

With a sturdy, but lightweight, handle with a comfortable grip, the duster can stretch from 27 to 54 inches. The duster head rotates 270 degrees and can be locked into place at multiple angles. Since the duster head has microfibers on each side to capture dust, you can simply switch the angle and continue dusting when one side is heavily soiled.

Microfiber is made from polyamide (nylon) and polyester and creates an electrostatic fabric that attracts dust. The dust is then trapped in the many, tiny fibers until you use laundry detergent and water to flush them away. Because of the way microfiber is manufactured, you may see lint or loose fibers at first on the duster. Just rinse the head under cold water and give it a good shake before drying. The lint will be gone.

To keep your duster in top-shape, avoid bleach that can damage fibers and fabric softeners and dryer sheets that coat the fibers and lower their ability to trap dust. I find that air-drying the head works best.

More than 1,000 buyers have left reviews on Amazon with 71% giving the duster four or five stars. One reviewer named Kare seems to be a fan, “I love, love, love this. I bought it over a year ago, and it quickly became one of my “go to” cleaning tools. I live in a very dusty environment and use this to reach spaces above my head as well as things like baseboards. I also find it very convenient for getting into some of the nooks and crannies of furniture. I essentially have my vacuum in one hand and this in the other, and between the two of them I can get the job done. I use my vacuum nozzle to clean the duster as I go, and that extends the length of time I can use the microfiber pad before washing.”

I love it, too. I just bought a second duster head so I can always have a clean duster at my fingertips.

Pros: Microfiber duster head traps and holds dust, machine-washable head, aluminum extender handle reaches from 27 to 54 inches, replacement heads available

Cons: Duster head will shed fibers unless washed first

The best disposable duster

source Amazon

With its 360-degree duster surface that has more fibers and an extendable handle, the Swiffer Heavy Duty Dusters with Extender Handle is a hard-working disposable duster.

When I want to use a disposable duster, I turn to Swiffer. I’ve tried every brand on the market and the Swiffer Heavy Duty Dusters with Extender Handle is the very best one I’ve found.

Because there are more electrostatic fibers on the duster head, I find the Swiffer Heavy Duty Duster picks up twice as much dust as other brands. The sturdy plastic extender handle expands from about 15 to 36 inches plus the 8-inch duster head. The head can be locked into four different angles to clean hard-to-reach surfaces.

This starter kit comes with one handle and 12 dusters. The disposable dusters are easy to find online and in mass market stores; however, a heavy-duty duster refill costs around $1.00 each.

Around 77% of reviewers on Amazon give this Swiffer kit a four or five-star rating. From reading the reviews, it would be higher if everyone could figure out how to slide the dusters onto the handle!

One reviewer named Bruce D. shared his tips to figure it out, “The duster works well for cobwebs, dust and general cleaning in hard to reach areas like along the ceiling, skylights, etc. The directions for installing the duster to the supplied handle are lacking. There are two pockets within the duster heads which are somewhat difficult to locate. You will see small slits in the white cloth of the duster at one end. Once you find them you slip the forks of the duster handle into these two pockets to secure the duster to the handle. Hope this helps others.”

I like Swiffer for dusting “knick-knacks” on mantels and shelves. The duster is flexible enough that I don’t have to move each small item every time I want to capture the dust. I also use it in my car to reach those tight spaces in the corners between the windshield and dashboard and all the little nooks and crannies of air-vents.

Pros: Disposable, lightweight, fits into tight spots to trap dust, extendable handle reaches three feet, dusting head locks into place

Cons: Replacement dusters can become expensive

The best lambswool duster

source Amazon

The Norpro Pure Lambswool Duster acts as a natural magnet for dust, comes from a renewable source, and will last for years.

If you prefer a natural fiber duster, then lambswool is an excellent choice. Many man-made fibers were developed to mimic the characteristics of wool fibers. The qualities of wool fibers and the lanolin they contain make them a natural magnet for dust and amazingly strong.

Wool has an inner cortex that is elastic and resilient to damage. The fiber can be bent more than 20,000 times without breaking. The cortex is covered with the cuticle layer that is composed of hundreds of microscopic overlapping scales. The scales create tiny pockets that trap and hold dust particles. Finally, the scales are covered by a thin protective film called the epicuticle that makes the fibers resistant to abrasion on even the most delicate surfaces.

If you decide on a wool duster, look no further than the Norpro Pure Lambswool Duster. I was introduced to the Norpro line while in college and still have the duster I purchased then these many years later. The dusters are available in 12-, 24-, and 48-inch lengths. The head is around 12 inches long and seven inches wide when fluffed. The handle is wooden with a leather loop for hanging.

When you have finished a dusting session, simple step outside and spin the handle between your hands to release the dust. If the head becomes excessively soiled, it can be hand washed with cool water and a gentle detergent. Give the head a good spin to fluff the fibers and then allow the duster to air dry.

More than 500 buyers have left their thoughts about Norpro on Amazon with 73% giving the duster five-stars. One reviewer named Shirl says, “This is an excellent duster. The handle is just the right length for once-over-lightly dusting. It really helps to reach hard-to-reach places like baseboards and top edges of door frames and corners of walls. The lambswool really picks up and holds the dust much better than other artificial dusters. Just tap it on the edge of an outside banister or your trash can to release the dust.”

If you are ready to lessen your dependence on plastics and choose a natural fiber, Norpro Lambswool is an excellent choice.

Pros: Natural fibers, a renewable material source, picks up dust easily, reusable, lasts for many years

Cons: Handle is not extendable

The best duster for tight spaces

source Amazon

One glance under your kitchen and laundry room appliances and you’ll know why you need the OXO Good Grips Under Appliance Microfiber Duster.

I like to think of myself as a good housekeeper. I clean often and there are no visible horrors when someone drops by. Note, that I said visible horrors. Because beneath the stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and even some furniture there lurks a dusty, dirty world.

After an embarrassing moment when the refrigerator had to be moved to retrieve some dropped jewelry, I discovered OXO Good Grips Under Appliance Microfiber Duster. It is the perfect dusting tool. I simply can’t move some appliances and furniture during weekly cleaning, but a few swipes with the OXO Under Appliance Duster and I can feel satisfied that my house is cleaner.

You may say, “who cares” about the hidden dust. Unfortunately, it can be a breeding ground for insects and can even hinder the proper operation of an appliance. Dust and lint under a refrigerator can clog the circulating fan and cause it to overheat and fail. With a clothes dryer, excessive lint can cause a fire, especially with gas dryers. It’s not all a vanity thing.

The OXO Under Appliance Duster has a microfiber head that is removable for easy cleaning in the washer. The duster head flexes so it can conform to tight spaces and the 33.5-inch length will reach the back of most deep appliances, cabinets, and furniture. The duster head can be removed and washed for reuse.

Linda M. is one of the 79% of reviewers on Amazon that gave the duster five stars. She says, “I have bought a number of cleaning items that promised to fit under my washer and dryer, with disappointing results. This item actually does. I have Maytag appliances bought in 2017 that don’t have much clearance beneath them. This is also nice to clean between my refrigerator and the wall. I also use it in hard-to-reach spots behind furniture. I have washed it 3 times in warm water and let it air dry. It has held up so far. I see replacement covers can be purchased on Amazon. Good job, OXO!”

This is my go-to duster for tight spots.

Pros: Slim profile and flexible handle fit under appliances and in tight spaces, the duster head is removable for washing, reusable

Cons: Duster head can shed if not washed before the first use

The best duster for window blinds

source Amazon

If you want to remove dust from window blinds and shutters more quickly, the Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Duster is for you.

I have white wooden blinds on every window in my home. They are great for privacy and to shut out the heat of the sun but they do love dust. They must love it because it is always there. I’ve tried other types of dusters to get rid of the dust that clings to both sides of each slat but just when I thought I had all the dust removed, I’d see it clinging to a slat I missed. Then I found Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Duster.

This ingenious little contraption has a study 3-pronged plastic handle and microfiber “gloves” that slip over the prongs. I can dust the top and bottoms of blinds at the same time! To get the best results, give the flexible handle a little squeeze to get good contact with the slat surfaces.

Since there are five microfiber cloths included, when one gets soiled I can just slip on a fresh one and keep dusting. At the end of the job, all the cloths go in the washer and I can start again tomorrow.

I’ve found even more uses for this duster in my car for air vents, for bathroom fan vents, and HVAC vents. Where has this been all my life?

With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, 70% rate Hiware as five-stars. One reviewer named Chris K. writes, “We built in a new community and the construction dust is a constant battle. I’ve been using the swifter duster on my blinds, but it just didn’t seem to do that great of a job. You would not believe the dust and dirt I got off my blinds! It takes a little longer to do the blinds, but they are much cleaner. I also like that I’m not adding to the landfill when I use this product.”

Pros: Cleans window blinds, indoor shutters, and air vents thoroughly, comes with five duster heads, washable, reusable, can be used with cleaning solution if needed, satisfaction guaranteed

Cons: Microfiber can shed if not rinsed before first use