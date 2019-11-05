Dutch ovens are built to last, and they make amazing pot roasts.

Of all the Dutch ovens you can buy, Le Creuset’s Signature Enameled Cast-Iron 5-1/2-Quart Dutch Oven is the best with its solid construction, many color options, and sturdy handles that are easy to grip.

Crock Pots and pressure cookers get all the headlines these days, but for centuries, people have been using Dutch ovens as the go-to, one-pot cooking device. No matter how hard the new-fangled instant pots of the world try, they have not been able to achieve the delicious, complex flavors Dutch ovens produce.

One of the most common uses for Dutch ovens is searing a nice large roast to lock in the flavors and juices before popping it into a conventional oven for slow cooking. These cast-iron pots are indispensable when simmering a hearty stew. And, home chefs also use their Dutch ovens to steam side dishes, cook pasta directly in the sauce, craft artisanal breads, and much more.

Most Dutch ovens are between 5 and 8 quarts and weigh up to 20 pounds. At this size, hand washing can be a bit of a workout. Although many manufacturers say their Dutch ovens are dishwasher safe, we suggest that you always hand wash high-quality cookware. This reduces the likelihood of chipping – a common problem with enameled cast iron Dutch ovens – and extends the lifespan of your pot.

You should also avoid using metal utensils, scouring pads, or other abrasive elements on your Dutch oven since they may also cause damage (and potentially void the warranty). Instead, go with nylon pads or scrapers. Baking soda is also helpful for removing baked-on food and stains. Once you are done washing, dry your Dutch oven thoroughly. And, since it weighs a lot, you may want to let it live on your stove rather than constantly having to work on your lifting form.

In our search for the best Dutch ovens, we closely examined dozens of ratings and reviews from experts and home chefs alike. We chose the four Dutch ovens in our guide based on their ease of use, durability, and performance.

The best Dutch oven overall

source Le Creuset

If you are looking for a dependable Dutch oven that can handle any recipe for years to come, turn to the Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron 5-1/2-Quart Dutch Oven.

As the name suggests, the Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven is made of cast iron and covered with a heavy-duty enamel. The exterior enamel is designed to resist chipping, while the interior is engineered to ward off dulling and staining. The pot features oversized handles that are easy to grip even with oven mitts on. The overall size of the 5.5-quart Dutch oven is 10.2 inches in diameter and 4.5 inches deep.

Le Creuset states that the knob of the lid can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, but that the rest of the Dutch oven is oven safe to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. However, many people report putting their Le Creuset in the oven at much higher temperatures with no ill effects.

There are many colors to choose from, including cherry, flame, Caribbean blue, and white. Best of all, each style comes with a lifetime limited warranty.

There are several expert sites that rate the Le Creuset Dutch oven as the best money can buy. Epicurious gave it top honors because the staff uses this Dutch oven at home and it can withstand boiling, braising, frying, and high temperatures without chipping. Serious Eats was also enamored with Le Creuset’s Dutch oven because of its track record of quality performance. However, the reviewers found it to be a bit pricey and warn buyers to choose a style that comes with the stainless steel knob.

Some buyer reviews caution that the pot is heavy and may be hard for people with arthritis to transfer to and from the oven.

Pros: Handles high temperatures, versatile, lots of color options, durable

Cons: Expensive, heavy

The best Dutch oven for camping

source Lodge

The Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven makes it so you don’t have to sacrifice delicious, flavorful cuisine in order to rough it in nature.

The Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven features a cast iron body and lid seasoned with soy-based vegetable oil for a nonstick finish. The 8-quart pot weighs 20 pounds and is 12 inches in diameter and 5.5 inches deep, which allows plenty of room for a large meal.

The lid inverts for use as a griddle and is flanged to hold hot coals. There are three legs on the base of the Dutch oven for added stability when placing it in a campfire. It’s the ultimate Dutch oven for people who love to cook a good meal over an open fire.

It has a smart design, and the loop handle makes it easy to hang the pot up when you’re done. Lodge says that the cast iron will offer a lifetime of durability, and many people say they’ve had their Lodge cast iron gear for decades.

Amazing Outdoor Adventures considers the Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven to be the best cast iron Dutch oven for camping due to its long history of being made in the United States and the ability of the lid to double as a griddle. The Spruce and Cook Logic also recommend this Dutch oven.

Online reviewers were impressed with how easy it is to clean (as long as you clean the pot immediately after using it) and how helpful the included recipes are. One buyer recommended getting lint-free towels for drying and re-oiling, a charcoal starter, and a lid lifter to avoid burned fingers.

Pros: Can place coals on top for even heating, the lid doubles as a skillet

Cons: Impractical for oven and stovetop uses, too heavy for backpacking

The best Dutch oven for stews

source Cuisinart

If you rely on stews to warm up during cold weather, then the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Enameled Cast Iron Casserole may be the best Dutch oven for you.

The Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Dutch Oven is made of heat-retaining and evenly distributing cast iron and covered with porcelain enamel on both the interior and exterior. The Cast-Iron Round Covered Casserole comes in a variety of styles, including 7-quart cardinal red, 5.5-quart oval Provencal blue, 5.5-quart oval cardinal red, and 3-quart cardinal red.

It is broiler, oven, and stovetop (including induction) safe. It’s even dishwasher safe, though we don’t recommend it. A good hand washing is always preferable and will help your pot last longer. This Dutch oven is well-loved because it is solidly built, easy to use, and makes excellent stews.

Expert reviewers highly recommend the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Covered Casserole. The Wirecutter said it produced the best stew of all the pots tested, but the testers found it somewhat unwieldy with its heavy weight and small handles. Good Housekeeping also took this Dutch oven for a test drive and gave it four out of five stars for its strong performance.

Some buyer reviews complain about the durability of this unit. One reviewer posted images of the interior enamel starting to chip after two years of use and said that Cuisinart would not honor the lifetime warranty.

Pros: Excellent for making stew, attractive design

Cons: Prone to chipping and durability issues, questionable customer support

The best Dutch oven on a budget

source Lodge

The Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is ideal for home chefs on a tight budget who want a Dutch oven with a strong track record.

The French have the high-end Le Creuset, and America has the budget-friendly Lodge Dutch oven. In its South Pittsburg, Tennessee foundry, the Lodge family has been casting iron cookware since 1896, making it the oldest family-owned cookware foundry in the country. Despite this rich history, the Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is actually made in a foundry in China along with all of Lodge’s enameled cast iron products (the seasoned cast iron Dutch ovens and pans are still manufactured in the US).

The Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven comes in six different sizes, ranging from 1.5 quarts to 7.5 quarts. You can choose from 10 colors, including red, Caribbean blue, and purple. Each is designed to withstand oven temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lodge states that the Dutch oven is dishwasher safe, but the company recommends hand washing with warm soapy water after the cookware has cooled. Lodge offers a lifetime limited warranty on this Dutch oven.

Expert reviewers consistently rate the Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven very highly. In The Wirecutter’s testing, reviewers found it rivals Dutch ovens that cost four times as much and that it “aced every test” they put it through. The Lodge Enameled was runner-up in Epicurious’ tests, too.

Yet, if you look at buyer reviews, there are considerable complaints about the enamel chipping in transit. Most of these complaints are from buyers whose Dutch oven arrived in its original packaging.

Pros: Inexpensive, terrific for searing meats, large handles

Cons: Several complaints about the pot arriving chipped

