Your cozy down-filled duvet needs a stylish cover to keep it clean and add some spice to your bedroom’s décor.

Our favorite is the Classic Duvet Cover from Brooklinen with its reasonable price tag and high-quality fabric.

Once mostly limited to European bedrooms, today, duvets and their covers are a popular bedding choice around the world. And why not? Cozy and comfortable, stylish and versatile, available in a huge range of fashionable colors, designs, and fabrics: There’s a duvet cover for every taste, whether you’re young, old, or somewhere in between. Sometimes, however, too much choice makes it nearly impossible to make a decision; your brain bogs down in an overload of options. That’s where we step in.

Here at Insider Picks, we’re determined to make your life easier by whittling down your buying choices to just those options that really deserve a second look. We do the research for you – visiting all the top consumer buying websites, as well as listening to what experts in the field and actual buyers of the products have to say – and then present our findings to you. So if you’d like to give your bedroom a style makeover – after all, changing your bedding is the fastest and easiest way to give the space a whole new look – then read on. We’ve rounded up the five duvet covers likeliest to suit your style, your budget, and your needs.

Here are the best duvet covers you can buy:

The best duvet cover overall

source Brooklinen

Why you’ll love it: Not too hot, not too stiff, and not too boring – The Classic Duvet Cover from Brooklinen is just right.

Here at Insider Picks, we’re pretty jazzed about Brooklinen. We chose their bed sheets as one of our best picks in that category, and we’re in full agreement with all of the internet buzz garnered by the new-to-the-scene bed linens company. So it’s no surprise that we picked its Classic Duvet Cover as our best-of-the-best duvet cover as well.

The Classic Duvet Cover is crafted from 100% premium long-staple cotton and has a 270-thread count. One of the things we love about Brooklinen is that it doesn’t artificially inflate thread counts like so many other manufacturers do. The lightweight percale weave is slightly crisp against your skin, but still pleasantly soft enough to fuel your sweet dreams. There are internal ties to simplify bed making, and large buttons to close the duvet cover once the duvet is inside.

Brooklinen customers heap praise on the duvet cover. Out of the 862 reviews on the site at the time of this writing, 732 are 5-star. “Cool,” “comfortable,” “soft,” and “crisp” are the words that appear over and over in customer reviews, along with “I love it!” and “One of the best duvet covers I’ve ever owned.”

Choose from several neutral solid colors, including navy blue. Brooklinen also offers the duvet cover in stripes or dots. If you aren’t pleased with your duvet cover, Brooklinen has a 60-nights risk-free return policy, plus a lifetime warranty on its products.

But don’t just take our word for it: The Wirecutter also chose Brooklinen’s duvet cover as its favorite, praising its reasonable price, long-fiber cotton, and the crisp, breathable feel of the fabric. We can’t help but agree.

Pros: High quality, soft feel, lovely colors

Cons: A bit pricey, does not include shams

The best zip-up duvet cover

source Crane & Canopy

Why you’ll love it: Crane & Canopy’s Nova Duvet Cover has a clever zip-up design that makes it easy to use, plus, it has attractive piping along the edges for added style.

Putting your comforter into your duvet and making sure it stays put is a difficult task more often than not, but if you have Crane & Canopy’s Nova Duvet Cover, it’s a lot easier, thanks to built-in ties that hold the duvet and comforter in place and a clever zipper that seals the comforter inside.

Decorative piping along the edges of the duvet cover effectively hides the zipper from view, too, so you’re left with a sleek, attractive bed that looks like it belongs in a fancy hotel. A couple members of the Insider Picks team – myself included – have tried the Nova Duvet Cover in our own homes, and we love it.

The 400 thread count, extra long staple cotton fabric is exceptionally soft right out of the package, thanks to the sateen weave Crane & Canopy uses. You can get the Nova Duvet Cover in a wide range of colors and patterns to suit your style.

I had a remarkably hard time choosing between the many lovely patterns and colors but settled on the Avery Blue with its classic diamond pattern that mixes a heavenly shade of blue with crisp white and subtle green accents. It is the softest duvet cover I own, and it’s also the easiest to put on top of my Ikea comforter. – Malarie Gokey

Pros: Easy to use, great zipper, fun colors and patterns, soft cotton, innovative design

Cons: Pricey

The best patterned duvet cover

source Word of Dream

Why you’ll love it: The Word of Dream Duvet Cover with its subtle leaves print adds just the right splash of color and style to your bed.

While admittedly, choosing patterned bedding is mostly a matter of preference, if you’re having a hard time picking the perfect design that combines sophisticated style, soft colors, nature themes, and overall good looks, it’s hard to go wrong with Word of Dream’s Duvet Cover in the leaves pattern.

As the name suggests, the pattern is a swirl of botanical leaf images, all softly colored in various tints of gray and light blue, with a reverse side of solid gray. But this duvet cover doesn’t just get by on its good looks; it also offers excellent quality at a terrific price.

The duvet cover set includes two matching shams with the queen or king size, one matching sham with the twin duvet cover. All are made of 100% combed cotton with a 250-thread count. The soft and comfortable fabric won’t overheat you while you snooze. There are inside ties to make it easy to slip the duvet cover over your duvet, and an invisible zipper to close the cover once your bed is made.

Amazon customers are united in their praise of the Word of Dream duvet cover. Out of 200 reviews, 94% are 4 or more stars. Buyers love the pattern, and also repeatedly comment about the duvet cover’s softness, comfort, and quality. One complaint, however, that did come up more than once had to do with size. Some customers claimed the duvet cover was a bit too large for their duvet. Also, some buyers complained about the duvet cover wrinkling, but if it is removed from the dryer right away, that shouldn’t be a major issue.

Pros: Pretty pattern, comfortable feel, reasonable price

Cons: Will wrinkle if not removed from the dryer right away

The best duvet cover for kids

source Where The Polka Dots Roam/Business Insider

Why you’ll love it: The Reversible Duvet Cover from Where the Polka Dots Roam brings an entire zoo’s worth of creatures to keep your child company on the trip to the land of Nod.

What kid doesn’t love animals? Lions, and tigers, and bears, oh my! Butterflies, penguins, llamas, foxes, alligators, pandas, and many more cute and colorful creatures adorn Where the Polka Dots Roam’s Reversible Duvet Cover in animal print. Sure, there are lots of cutesy kids’ bedding prints out there. But not all of them will appeal to as vast a range of children (and let’s admit it, plenty of adults as well) as this adorable, and yet not too sweet, bedding set.

The animal-print Reversible Duvet Cover Set is made from soft, durable, and easy-care microfiber. That means that it will be cozy-soft against your child’s skin, is hypoallergenic, shrugs off stains and spills, and easily washes clean without pilling, shrinking, wrinkling, or becoming scratchy. Plus, your little one might even be eager for bedtime when an entire menagerie is waiting to share in the sleepy time fun. That’s a win-win all the way around.

The duvet set has a 4.4 star average on Amazon, with buyers commenting on how much their children love the animal designs. One reviewer said, “He sits on his bed and just points at/talks to the animals!” Parents also appreciate the duvet cover’s construction and soft feel. A few did comment that the fabric was a bit thin, however.

There are inner ties for the duvet, and the cover closes with a row of buttons. The set includes one pillowcase with the twin duvet cover and two pillowcases with the full/queen set.

Pros: Super cute and very easy care

Cons: None really, other than if your child is one of the few who doesn’t care for animals, this isn’t the right choice.

The best budget duvet cover

source HC Collection

Why you’ll love it: The HC Collection Duvet Cover Set adds plenty of pizzazz to your sleeping space without costing you a fortune.

Made from the softest, finest, double-brushed microfiber, the HC Collection Duvet Cover Set is silky and cool against your skin. It’s also a great choice for allergy sufferers because microfiber resists dust mites and other allergens. It’s also easily machine-washable to further remove tiny particles that might cause asthma or allergy flare-ups.

Although the HC Collection duvet cover is woven from threads even finer than silk, it resists pilling, wrinkling, shrinking, and staining. The duvet cover is strong and durable, and fairly breathable as well, although microfiber will never beat 100% cotton in that regard. Still, if you are counting your pennies, this is a great deal that looks far more expensive than its actual price.

This is the number one best-selling duvet cover set on Amazon, with a whopping 6,400+ reviews and an average of 4.2 stars. Happy buyers rave about the duvet cover’s softness, calling it “silky and velvety at the same time.” Most customers also appreciate the lightweight feel of the duvet cover, as well as its durability, easy care, and expensive appearance.

On the downside, some customers felt the manufacturer’s claims of “Egyptian quality” were deceptive, as those words describe cotton, not microfiber. Still, the vast majority of customers were very pleased with their purchase.

The duvet set closes with buttons, but it has no inner ties to simplify bed making. The set – which includes two matching shams – comes in 15 different solid colors, including black, navy, lavender, taupe, and chocolate brown.

Pros: Inexpensive price, soft feel, easy care, lots of colors to choose from

Cons: No inner ties, no twin size, microfiber is not as breathable as cotton

Everything you need to know about duvet covers

source Lolostock/Shutterstock

What’s the difference between a duvet, a duvet cover, and a comforter?

Although duvets were used for centuries in northern Europe, they didn’t really catch on in the UK until the 1970s, and they then spread across the pond to the US a couple of decades later. As duvets and duvet covers are a bit new on the bedding scene in the United States, there’s still some confusion over exactly what they are, and how they differ from a comforter.

What is a duvet? A duvet (pronounce it “due-vay” not “dove-it”; the word comes from the Old French for “down”) is typically solid white and stuffed with feathers, down, or a down alternative. You’ll sometimes find duvets referred to as “down comforters” in the United States. Duvets are generally warm and snuggly, although some are lightweight for use in the summertime.

A duvet (pronounce it “due-vay” not “dove-it”; the word comes from the Old French for “down”) is typically solid white and stuffed with feathers, down, or a down alternative. You’ll sometimes find duvets referred to as “down comforters” in the United States. Duvets are generally warm and snuggly, although some are lightweight for use in the summertime. Why does it need a cover? A duvet cover is a fabric “envelope” that is used to cover and protect a duvet, in the same way a pillowcase covers and protects a bed pillow. In Europe, it’s unusual to use a top sheet; the duvet cover serves the same purpose and is removed for washing along with the fitted sheet. The duvet cover adds color and style to the bedroom, as well. One edge of the duvet cover closes with ties, buttons, or a zipper so you can insert or remove the duvet when it’s time to wash the cover.

A duvet cover is a fabric “envelope” that is used to cover and protect a duvet, in the same way a pillowcase covers and protects a bed pillow. In Europe, it’s unusual to use a top sheet; the duvet cover serves the same purpose and is removed for washing along with the fitted sheet. The duvet cover adds color and style to the bedroom, as well. One edge of the duvet cover closes with ties, buttons, or a zipper so you can insert or remove the duvet when it’s time to wash the cover. How is it different from a comforter? Comforters are usually colored or patterned, not solid white, so they don’t require a cover to add style. And because comforters are normally used over a top sheet, they don’t require an additional layer of fabric for protection from skin oil, sweat, and other nighttime grungies, either. Comforters are most often stuffed with a synthetic fill, although you can also find down-filled comforters.

How to choose a duvet cover

For the most part, the right duvet cover is the one you like best. There are nearly endless colors and patterns available, so choose whatever complements your bedroom’s décor and brings a smile to your face. Aside from style, there are just a few things to know about buying a duvet cover:

Size: Duvet covers are sized the same as regular bedding, so choose the size that matches your duvet; don’t go larger or smaller. You’ll find many duvet covers sold with matching shams. That makes it easy to coordinate your bed’s good looks.

Duvet covers are sized the same as regular bedding, so choose the size that matches your duvet; don’t go larger or smaller. You’ll find many duvet covers sold with matching shams. That makes it easy to coordinate your bed’s good looks. Materials: Duvet covers are made from the same fabrics as bed sheets. Many are cotton, and as with cotton sheets, the softest, highest quality comes from Egyptian, Supima, or Pima cotton. But don’t assume you need the highest thread-count duvet cover: 250 to 500 is generally sufficient. While cotton is very popular, you’ll also find microfiber and other synthetics, flannel, and jersey duvet covers.

Duvet covers are made from the same fabrics as bed sheets. Many are cotton, and as with cotton sheets, the softest, highest quality comes from Egyptian, Supima, or Pima cotton. But don’t assume you need the highest thread-count duvet cover: 250 to 500 is generally sufficient. While cotton is very popular, you’ll also find microfiber and other synthetics, flannel, and jersey duvet covers. Care: The easier the care, the more often you’ll be willing to wash your bedding, so look for duvet covers that safely machine-wash and dry.

How to put a duvet cover on your comforter

source Brooklinen

The struggle is real: putting your duvet into its cover

The frustration over putting a duvet inside its cover is enough to drive many people back to comforters. But don’t give up. Here’s how to do it without breaking a sweat or pulling out your hair.

Start by turning your duvet cover inside out, and then spreading it across your mattress with its opening at the foot of the bed. Lay your duvet on top of its cover. If your duvet and duvet cover have inner ties, fasten them now. If not, you can use safety pins to fasten the corners of the cover to the duvet, or simply do without. Roll the duvet and its cover together like a burrito, starting from the head of your bed. It’s easiest if you have a partner, but if not, switch from side to side as you work. When your “burrito” is rolled, fold the duvet cover opening back around the bedding bundle. Close your duvet cover with its zipper, buttons, or ties. Unroll your “burrito” towards the top of the bed. Fluff as necessary, and voila! Your duvet is back in its cover.

