Ear cuffs are a great way to accessorize and get a pierced look without an actual piercing.

Brands and retailers like Mejuri, Etsy, ASOS, Nordstrom, and The Last Line have tons of ear cuffs at various prices, so it’s not hard to find something that fits your style and budget.

I don’t have pierced ears, but I love the look. For as long as I can remember, I’ve solved this dilemma by wearing ear cuffs. You know, those fake earrings that typically sit along the cartilage and make people think you’re a lot cooler and more hardcore than you actually are.

My first ear cuff came from Claire’s in the late ’90s and was one of the now-ubiquitous climbing styles that will never go out of style (seriously, I just got a new one this year). As ear cuffs have become more popular, styles have also become more varied and prices run the gamut from $5 to more than $600.

When shopping for ear cuffs, pay attention to the materials; real metals will be pricier than the fake stuff, but they’ll last longer and are often more flexible. Most ear cuffs are one-size-fits-all, so they should be somewhat pliable for a snug but not pinched fit. And most importantly, read reviews other shoppers have written for the styles you’re eyeing before you buy since return policies differ among retailers.

Here are the best places to buy ear cuffs:

The best overall: Mejuri

The best budget: ASOS

The best luxury: The Last Line

The best selection: Nordstrom

The best handmade: Etsy

The best place to buy ear cuffs overall

Mejuri is your one-stop shop for quality, affordable everyday jewelry that you’ll never want to take off, like it’s comfortable and stylish ear cuffs.

Mejuri is one of those direct-to-consumer brands with a cult-like following; I think of it as the Everlane or Glossier of jewelry. The online shop offers a highly-curated selection of jewelry you’ll never want to take off, and the ear cuffs are no exception.

There aren’t a ton of styles to choose from, but the streamlined offerings are part of Mejuri’s appeal – you’re only seeing the good stuff. The company launches a few new pieces every Monday, so there’s always something new to check out, though we’ve seen styles sell out quite fast.

Most of the ear cuff styles are simple designs that sit in the center of your cartilage. Each one is available in either gold vermeil or sterling silver, and ranges between $32 and $45. The brand sent me two styles to try – the Bound Chain Cuff and the Bound Cuff – and they are the most comfortable ear cuffs I’ve ever worn.

They fit beautifully straight out of the box, and I was able to pinch the metal slightly for a more secure hold on the curve of my ear. Best of all, I didn’t feel them on my ear even after several hours.

Pros: high-quality metals and stones at reasonable prices, wearable styles, ethically sourced materials

Cons: not a huge selection

The best budget ear cuffs

ASOS stocks a ton of trendy clothing, accessories, and more – including edgy ear cuffs – with prices that start at just $5.

ASOS is one of the most on-trend retailers, curating a massive selection of stylish clothes, accessories, shoes, jewelry and more.

There isn’t a huge selection of ear cuffs like on Etsy, but there is a good mix of edgy, unique, and simple styles. At the time of publication, the site currently stocks 45 styles from different brands like Astrid & Miyu and Orelia, and prices start at $5.

While ASOS’s site doesn’t feature customer reviews, it does provide a decent amount of information about each item, including care instructions, materials, whether the fit is adjustable, and more. A lot of the cuffs are affordable but many are made of sterling silver and ASOS does not allow returns on ear jewelry, so if you have sensitive skin, definitely make sure you know what the material is before checking out.

The stock is constantly changing too, so you might miss out on something if you don’t buy it fast, but that also means there are new items all the time.

Pros: affordable, trendy selection, many cuffs are made with sterling silver

Cons: styles turn over quickly, ear jewelry cannot be returned, material might not be for everyone’s skin

The best luxury ear cuffs

The Last Line makes bright, bold, and fun jewelry with gemstones (including diamonds) and investment-level prices.

Los Angeles-based label The Last Line makes statement jewelry with bold, colorful gemstones. Luckily for the non-pierced, the brand’s collection includes a ton of ear cuffs available in a rainbow of precious stones and fine metals – including diamonds.

Choose from something simple like the Birthstone Perfect Ear Cuff ($225) or the dangling Tennis Ear Cuff ($650). I’m a fan of the Diamond Hoop Ear Cuff ($685), which looks fairly basic but actually makes a big statement on the ear due to the diamonds and the unique oversized shape that goes around the ear lobe.

The jewelry is expensive but the prices don’t include wild markups that you’d get with traditional retail. The brand is transparent about its pricing and all the items are made with real gemstones and diamonds too, unlike the other brands we’ve highlighted here. That said, the prices aren’t cheap by any means, so the brand has a financing program that allows you to pay off your purchases over time.

Items can be returned or exchanged for store credit within seven days as long as you still have the original packaging, so don’t toss it in the trash until you’re 100% sure you’re satisfied with your purchase.

Pros: uses semi-precious and precious gemstones, styles are very colorful and fun, financing program

Cons: expensive, limited selection, return window is limited and only for store credit

The best selection of ear cuffs

Nordstrom carries a range of ear cuffs from luxury designers like FARIS, Zoe Chicco, and Yvonne Léon, along with more affordable brands like BaubleBar.

Nordstrom carries a number of labels that have unique ear jewelry, from mid-range brands like FARIS and Zoe Chicco to pricier labels such as Yvonne Léon and Charlotte Chesnais.

A lot of these picks are more unique than what you’ll find on ASOS or Mejuri, though not as expensive as what you’ll find at The Last Line. Unlike Etsy, there aren’t a ton of shopper reviews, but Nordstrom does offer free returns if you’re unhappy with your purchase. The stock doesn’t change as frequently as ASOS either since the items aren’t as trendy, but items go in and out of stock frequently enough for you to want to check out fast.

The department store also carries more affordable, but not super cheap costume jewelry brands like Baublebar and Stella and Bow. These are much more in line with what you’ll find on ASOS in terms of style, price, and quality.

Pros: good selection with unique styles, wide range of prices, free returns

Cons: not a ton of options, stock changes often

The best handmade ear cuffs

Etsy stocks different handmade items from artisans around the world, so the site’s selection of jewelry is vast and varied.

You can find just about anything your heart desires on Etsy. It’s an online marketplace of artisans around the world who sell everything from pillows needlepointed with heartwarming phrases to enamel pins with jokes about demons.

The ear cuff selection is unparalleled, though the style and quality will vary between the shops. You can find simple styles, or realistic-looking faux piercings, and even ear cuffs shaped like elf ears. You can’t really beat the price range either – some of these ear cuffs are under $5.

Quality and customer service will depend on the individual shop too, but I’ve ordered from many Etsy vendors and had mostly good experiences. Etsy shoppers are vocal in their reviews and frequently post photos of the items they’ve bought so you can compare with the seller’s images; this comes in handy because return policies are varied among shops as well.

Because the offerings are so vast, I recommend getting friendly with the search bar if you’re looking for a specific style, otherwise you can browse for hours.

Pros: huge selection, variation of styles and prices, items are often handmade

Cons: experience and quality will differ from vendor to vendor

What else we considered

Forever 21: The fast-fashion emporium carries ear cuffs among its wide inventory, but I’ve never found its jewelry to be very high-quality, and most of the styles are rife with over-the-top, cheap-looking rhinestones.

H&M: H&M has a more sophisticated jewelry selection with similar prices to Forever 21, but the quality is still fairly lacking.