The best Easter egg decorating kits you can buy

Decorating Easter eggs is always easier and more enjoyable when you have the right supplies.

These Easter egg decorating kits have everything you need to let your creativity shine.

Paas Classic Easter Egg Decorating Kit is the best one overall with its fun stickers, bright colors, and affordable price tag.

Decorating Easter eggs is a fun tradition that many children look forward to each year. After all, what good is an Easter egg hunt with plain white eggs? While decorating eggs can be a great craft project for the whole family, it’s important to choose a kit that offers quality supplies.

Unfortunately, many Easter egg decorating kits underperform and can result in a disappointing experience and wasted eggs. Some contain dyes that aren’t terribly effective or that can permeate the eggs’ shells so that you can’t eat the eggs after. But when you get a quality decorating kit, you can transform eggs into mini works of art, and keep your children entertained for a while, too.

The kits we’ve chosen to include below are known for producing quality results and being ideal for families. One of the kits even has organic dyes, while another kit features egg wraps so that no dyeing is required at all. Our top-ranking kit is versatile, includes many different decorating elements, and is offered at an unbeatable affordable price.

Regardless of which kit you choose, be sure to keep food safety and egg handling best practices in mind. Keep eggs refrigerated until you’re ready to hard boil and decorate them, and teach your kids to wash their hands after handling eggs.

Some of these kits are designed so that you can safely eat the eggs after decorating, but if eggs are left out of the fridge for more than two hours, such as during an Easter egg hunt, then they shouldn’t be consumed. Have a safe and wonderful Easter with your family!

Here are the best Easter egg decorating kits:

The best Easter egg decorating kit overall

Why you’ll love it: With items including dye, egg arounds, stickers, and more, this well-rounded Paas Classic Easter Egg Decorating Kit provides plenty of decorating options at a great price.

If you’re looking for a versatile Easter egg decorating kit to keep the kids entertained, the Paas Classic Easter Egg Decorating Kit is a great choice. At just $6, you can’t beat the price, and this kit contains a little bit of everything to give your eggs variety.

While this kit may be highly affordable, it’s stuffed full of 127 items, including 91 stickers, nine silly circles, nine dye tablets, and more.

Not only does this kit contain everything you need for dyeing eggs, including a drying tray and egg dipper, but it allows your kids to explore a variety of decorating techniques. There are plenty of stickers, and wrap-arounds give your eggs a different appearance.

Your kids are also likely to love the “magic crayon,” which allows you to draw fun designs on each egg before dyeing for a custom look. With this kit, your kids can use their imagination for custom egg designs.

The Paas Classic Easter Egg Decorating Kit has a 3.6 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, based on 17 reviews. One reviewer named Brian D. Hoffman wrote, “What’s not to like! Did its job as described.” Another named Amber Joy noted the kit had great colors, and wrote, “My daughter loved the kit!!”

Pros: Includes many items for a variety of decorating techniques, excellent price

Cons: Dye isn’t the strongest so repeated dyeing may be needed

The best Easter egg decorating kit for young children

Why you’ll love it: The EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit offers minimal mess decorating that’s ideal for young kids.

Egg decorating can be great fun, but dye has a way of getting on everyone’s hands, on the table, and even on the floor. If you’re looking for a low-mess option, the EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit may be the right choice for your family.

This kit includes eight markers and eliminates the entire process of dipping and drying eggs. The markers allow even young children to get in on the fun, and give kids more control of the designs that they want to create on the eggs.

In addition to the markers, this kit includes an egg decorator that is powered by four AA batteries. The decorator holds and turns the egg slowly, allowing for even coloring all around the egg. Of course, kids can also use the markers to freehand on the eggs. Best of all, there’s no dye, so there’s no smell.

The EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit has a 4.2 out of 5-star Amazon rating based on 517 reviews. One reviewer who goes by KidzMD wrote, “My 15-year-old, who has hit the “cool” phase, at first moaned about having to color eggs with the family. However, after he did an egg with the eggmazing, he then went on to do two more. The next day he “had” to boil more eggs and did 6 more. Really a fantastic item.”

Another reviewer named Katie G. also found that the whole family wanted to get in on the fun: “Every adult (60’s and 30’s) in the house had a blast and the kids (10, 13, and 14) wanted to do new ones daily.”

Pros: Includes eight non-toxic markers for minimal mess decorating, powered decorator makes it easy to create fun designs, hands-free

Cons: Colors can rub off on the wheels, so it’s important to clean the machine often

The best organic decorating kit

Why you’ll love it: Not only does the Eco-Eggs Coloring and Grass Growing Kit use safe, organic dyes, it even includes everything you need to grow grass to beautifully display your eggs.

Are you concerned about just what’s contained in traditional egg dyes and food coloring? The Eco-Eggs Coloring and Grass Growing Kit offers an all-natural, organic solution to egg dyeing.

This kit includes dyes made with organic extracts from annatto seed, curcumin, purple sweet potato, and red cabbage. You can use the three powder-based coloring packets and the coloring chart to mix up to six colors.

This kit offers more than just traditional egg dyeing fun. An eco-crayon allows kids to decorate their eggs prior to dyeing. Additionally, this kit contains grass seed and two eco-coconut husk pucks. Add water to the pucks to make soil, plant your grass seed, and grow grass to make a unique display for your decorated eggs.

The Eco-Eggs Coloring and Grass Growing Kit has a 5 out of 5-star review on Bella Luna Toys.

One reviewer named Dianne wrote, “I really like that you only use warm water and the dye, so the kitchen doesn’t smell like vinegar. That on top of not having to worry about my family eating the dye that stains the boiled egg inside is a wonderful bonus!”

Another reviewer named Christina M. wrote, “The dyes can be faint or bold. If you leave the egg in for a few seconds it’s a very beautiful light color (like yellow). If you leave the egg in for a long time (we left our last egg in the blue for over an hour!) the color was intense and bold.”

Pros: Non-toxic organic dyes are safe and all-natural, soil and grass seed are included for a beautiful egg display, eco-crayon enhances decorating options

Cons: While three dye colors are included, you need to mix dyes to create up to six colors

The best egg wrap kit

Why you’ll love it: The Paas Egg Arounds Kit gives you 12 different egg wrappers for fast and easy egg decorating.

Dyeing eggs is fun, but if you’re looking for a way to dress up your eggs with something a little extra, the Paas Egg Arounds Kit may be the right choice.

This kit contains 12 Easter egg wrappers featuring fun, bright, and eye-catching designs. Applying the wrappers is easy, and you can either use a blow dryer to shrink wrap the wrapper onto the egg or submerge the egg and wrapper into boiling water to adhere the wrap.

With enough wraps to decorate a dozen eggs, this kit makes decorating both fast and easy. The wraps only require a few seconds of heat to activate the shrink action, so they’re a particularly good choice for kids with shorter attention spans.

Because there is no need to dye the eggs before applying the wraps, you don’t have to worry about dye seeping through the shell, meaning you can eat more of the eggs as long as they’re handled properly. The cute and classic designs make a great addition to Easter baskets and Easter egg hunts.

The Paas Egg Arounds Kit has a 3.3 out of 5-star Amazon rating, based on 12 reviews. One reviewer named Susan B. wrote that she loved the designs: “So nice to be able to get these cute classic designs! Thanks for still making them available. They really look great on the eggs and are so easy to use, and best of all there is no potentially adverse chemical or coloring to penetrate the egg shell and be consumed when eating the eggs.”

Another reviewer named Donna Z. says her family also enjoyed using these wraps: “Grandkids loved these. The very little ones don’t have a very long attention span. You can do so many in so little time!”

Pros: Easy and fast application, no dye and no mess, use either a hairdryer or boiling water to set

Cons: Wraps are fairly small and can’t be used with large or extra-large eggs

The best Ukrainian egg kit

Why you’ll love it: The Super Color Kit for Ukrainian Easter Eggs includes everything you need to create intricate, artistic designs, with enough supplies to last for years.

If you love brilliant colors, entrancing patterns, and intricate details, the Super Color Kit for Ukrainian Easter Eggs will let you put your artistic talents to the test. This comprehensive kit has everything you need to create Ukrainian Easter eggs.

By layering on wax, dyeing eggs, and then gradually removing wax layers before re-dyeing, you can create stunning and vivid Easter eggs. This is an activity that your whole family can take part in, though it isn’t ideal for young children because of the presence of an open flame and the amount of time and patience it takes.

This kit includes three stylus options in fine, medium, and heavy dimensions. There are also 12 different dyes, a six-page color instruction manual to help you get started, some sample designs and diagrams, and beeswax. The supplies are enough to dye many eggs, and many reviewers noted that they had leftover supplies they were able to use in subsequent years.

The Super Color Kit for Ukrainian Easter Eggs has a 5-star rating on Amazon based on eight customer reviews. One reviewer named S. Maynard wrote, “The dye colors are so vibrant and bright, we left the eggs in way less time than it said to and they still came out looking beautiful. The process is a bit time consuming, but was fun and kind of meditative in a way. Good for family bonding … you don’t need that much artistic skill, but you do need a certain amount of patience.”

Another Amazon customer also had a great experience with the kit: “These colors are very strong and deep, and they keep their dying power for a long time, especially if you store in airtight glass jars. They ship fast and the kistka are very durable.”

This kit is a great way to change up your traditional Easter egg decorating into something more challenging and intricate.

Pros: Kit includes 12 dyes and everything you need to get started, instructions and sample patterns help guide you through the process

Cons: Open flame is required so children must be closely supervised, eggs cannot be consumed after dyeing