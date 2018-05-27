These are the best green cars you can buy in 2018

caption Ford’s F-150 4X4 XLT Sport is one of AAA’s Top Green Vehicles of 2018. source Ford

In early May, AAA announced the 2018 winners of its Top Green Vehicle award.

Tesla‘s Model S and Model X won a combined four of the 10 categories.

The Chevy Bolt won two categories.

The vehicles were evaluated on 13 criteria, including fuel economy, safety, performance, and ride quality.

Tesla has faced a number of challenges in recent months, including missed production goals, questions about the company’s financial health, and concerns about working conditions at the Fremont, California, factory where the company makes its cars. But those cars still receive high demand and satisfaction ratings from consumers and positive reviews from experts.

In early May, AAA announced the 2018 winners of its Top Green Vehicle award, which is given to electric, hybrid, and fuel-efficient, gas-powered vehicles. Tesla won four out of the ten categories, with three going to its Model X SUV and one going to its Model S sedan. General Motors was the only other company to win multiple categories, with its Chevy Bolt compact hatchback winning two. Vehicles from Nissan, BMW, Ford, and Kia won the other categories.

This year’s results come as surveys indicate that demand for electric vehicles could increase in the coming years. While EVs currently make up around 1% of the global auto market, an AAA survey from 2018 found that 20% of Americans are likely to make their next vehicle electric. Respondents cited concern for the environment, lower long-term costs, and cutting-edge technology as the primary factors that would push them to buy an EV.

It remains to be seen if consumers’ intentions will match reality, but for those who want a fully-electric, hybrid, or fuel-efficient, gas-powered vehicle now, there are a number of high-quality options.

These are the winners of AAA’s Top Green Vehicle award for 2018.

Overall: Tesla Model X 75D

source Tesla

Subcompact Car: Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

source General Motors

Compact Car: Nissan Leaf SL

source Nissan

Midsize Car: BMW 530e i-Performance

source BMW

Large Car: Tesla Model S 75

source Tesla

Pickup: Ford F-150 4X4 XLT Sport

source Ford

SUV/Minivan: Tesla Model X 75D

source Tesla

Best Under $30K: Kia Niro LX

source Kia

Best $30K-$50K: Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

source Chevrolet

Best Over $50K: Tesla Model X 75D