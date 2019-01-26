The 20 best economy airlines in the world, according to the youngest man to visit every single country

caption James Asquith travelling with Hainan Airlines. source Instagram @jamesasquithtravel

James Asquith became the youngest person to visit every country at the age of 24.

Now 30, he is the founder and CEO of HolidaySwap, which lets users swap homes around the world for $1 a night.

He told Business Insider he has taken nearly 1,000 flights on more than 150 carriers in his life.

So, we asked him to rank his 20 favourite airlines for an economy flight.

At the age of 24, James Asquith became the youngest person to visit every country in the world.

Now the founder and CEO of the HolidaySwap app, which lets users around the world swap homes for $1 a night, 30-year-old Asquith estimates he has taken nearly 1,000 flights on more than 150 airlines – and he shares his experiences with his 365,000 Instagram followers.

“Lots of the airlines and routes I have taken when travelling to every country in the world were not necessarily by choice, but it certainly gave me a broad overview of aviation globally,” he told Business Insider.

While he has his favourite airlines, he says he regularly returns to others due to scheduling and pricing when travelling for work, “giving them the chance to improve, or not let the ‘better’ airlines rest too easy in a rapidly changing industry.”

While the amenities on board a plane are certainly important, Asquith believes nailing customer service is the way to win.

“Nowadays it seems unacceptable if we don’t have USB ports and full WiFi connectivity across the globe,” he said. “I like that as much as the next person, however, my greatest weighting will always come down to the cabin crew and customer service, which is a much more difficult part of a customer’s satisfaction to win over than an updated refurb of aircraft seats.”

As a frequent traveller, cost, of course, is also a factor. “With the improvement in long haul, low-cost airlines, the best products in the sky need to remain price competitive,” he said.

We asked Asquith to rank his favourite economy class airlines based on their total rating after being assigned a score out of 10 across seven categories:

Check-in & boarding Cabin crew Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness In-flight entertainment Food & drink Cost Staff assistance before, after, and during travel

Scroll down to see Asquith’s 20 best economy airlines in the world, ranked in ascending order by their overall score out of 70.

=19. Malaysia Airlines — 46/70

source Instagram @oneworld.flyer

Check-in & boarding – 7 Cabin crew – 7 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 7 In-flight entertainment – 7 Food & drink – 6 Cost – 6 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 76

Total: 46/70

“Malaysia Airlines offers a good economy class product across all aspects, particularly on their roomy A380s, but unfortunately this aircraft will likely be a thing of the past for Malaysian in the next few years,” Asquith said.

He highlighted “decent seat back TVs and a very friendly cabin crew” for a “fantastic experience,” with room for improvement when it comes to in-flight catering.

=19. ANA — 46/70

Check-in & boarding – 7 Cabin crew – 7 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 7 In-flight entertainment – 7 Food & drink – 7 Cost – 4 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 7

Total: 46/70

Though it’s a bit more cramped than its competitor Japan Airlines, “with all the decent extras your would hope for from an economy seat, from a power outlet and good in-flight entertainment to a foot rest, ANA certainly offers a decent product,” Asquith said. “Onboard WiFi is available and cabin crew are impeccable, with a nice selection of Western or Japanese food to choose from.”

However, he said ANA loses out on cost. “It’s not the cheapest, it never has been, and I doubt it ever will be, but at least you get a pleasant flying experience for the price.”

=17. Air New Zealand — 47/70

source Air New Zealand

Check-in & boarding – 7 Cabin crew – 8 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 7 In-flight entertainment – 7 Food & drink – 7 Cost – 5 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 6

Total: 47/70

On board Air New Zealand, Asquith says you can expect “a great product with what can almost be described as a cheeky Kiwi crew that is largely let down by issues on the ground and a relatively expensive product.”

However, economy passengers do have the option to buy the entire row for half the price with the “SkyCouch” feature so they can curl up throughout the flight – though Asquith stresses it’s not exactly easy to book.

=17. Hong Kong Airlines — 47/70

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Check-in & boarding – 7 Cabin crew – 7 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 7 In-flight entertainment – 7 Food & drink – 6 Cost – 7 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 6

Total: 47/70

“Hong Kong Airlines offer a very solid economy class product, and what I found to be incredibly cheap fares across the Pacific particularly,” Asquith said. “Obviously seasonal, but there are some great deals to be had here for a product that certainly gets the job done, and very often at low cost prices.

“The food and entertainment were certainly decent, but the service is not as good as some other Asian carriers, in my opinion. That being said, a solid product and great value for money.”

16. Royal Brunei — 48/70

source Royal Brunei

Check-in & boarding – 7 Cabin crew – 9 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 8 In-flight entertainment – 7 Food & drink – 3 Cost – 7 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 7

Total: 48/70

Royal Brunei makes the top 20 because of “exceptional cabin crew who did everything with warmth and a smile,” Asquith said.

“A small network means you’re now guaranteed a brand new Dreamliner flying long haul, and all the little touches from hot towels to welcome drinks – but where Royal Brunei lose points for me is the fact that it’s a dry airline. I completely understand why so, but from a personal stand point, it limits the options.”

15. Qantas — 49/70

source Instagram @flightmoods

Check-in & boarding – 7 Cabin crew – 8 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 8 In-flight entertainment – 7 Food & drink – 7 Cost – 5 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 7

Total: 49/70

“What makes Qantas good for me in terms of their hard product and friendly relaxed crew, they lose when it comes to regularly more pricey tickets,” Asquith said. “I rarely find a competitively priced ticket on this airline, which is hugely unfortunate as I do indeed like Qantas. Their decent food selection certainly beats their slightly lacking in-flight entertainment, but that may be why why didn’t make the top 10.”

=12. Royal Jordanian — 50/70

Check-in & boarding – 7 Cabin crew – 8 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 7 In-flight entertainment – 7 Food & drink – 7 Cost – 7 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 7

Total: 50/70

“[Royal Jordanian is] another early adopter of the 787, which has led to a much improved passenger experience,” Asquith said. “I found it to have a very friendly crew, which was what stood out for me the most. The in-flight entertainment was OK, and [there is] a decent selection of food and beverages in a seat that gives you all the amenities you could hope for.”

=12. Hainan Airlines — 50/70

source Hainan Airlines

Check-in & boarding – 7 Cabin crew – 8 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 7 In-flight entertainment – 7 Food & drink – 7 Cost – 7 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 7

Total: 50/70

Hainan Airlines has “a solid and decent economy offering on their new 787s that include about everything you could want, from in-seat chat (which can be fun and funny), to a free WiFi allowance which is enough to stay connected,” Asquith said. However, he added that while it’s “good” airline, it’s not a “great” airline – though this could change with its “rapid expansion and new fleet.”

=12. British Airways — 50/70

source British Airways

Check-in & boarding – 7 Cabin crew – 8 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 7 In-flight entertainment – 7 Food & drink – 7 Cost – 7 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 7

Total: 50/70

“So much to say, and not enough space or time,” Asquith said of BA, the airline he says he has “probably flown on the most in the world.”

“What can be British Airways’ best feature can also tend to be its own worst enemy” he said. “The huge variation in both soft and hard product can let BA down at times. I have flown with some incredible cabin crew, [as well as] some who made little secret [that] passengers were an inconvenience to them.”

He called flying on the new 787s “a joy,” but added that on the older 747s, the seat-back TVs are “only slightly larger than a smartphone.”

“If you’re lucky enough to be on a BA flight with top quality crew and a relatively new aircraft, BA can compete with the best.”

11. Aegean Airlines — 51/70

source Reuters

Check-in & boarding – 8 Cabin crew – 8 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 8 In-flight entertainment – 4 Food & drink – 7 Cost – 8 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 8

Total: 51/70

Calling it “the best regional airline in Europe,” Aegean Airlines shows “how flying used to be,” according to Asquith, with friendly crew at a fair and reasonable price.

“Aegean is proudly Greek, showing off the many highlights of the Aegean Sea throughout short flights on a video reel, that not only inspires wanderlust, but shows how proud this airline is of their heritage,” he said. “Add to this some free snack boxes, alcoholic drinks, and a generous baggage allowance included, even for short haul, and they fully deserve their place at number 11.”

10. Eva Air — 52/70

Check-in & boarding – 8 Cabin crew – 8 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 8 In-flight entertainment – 8 Food & drink – 7 Cost – 6 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 7

Total: 52/70

Eva Air – famous for having a branded Hello Kitty plane – is “professional from start to finish,” says Asquith. Its 777s have 3-3-3 seating with good legroom and “comfortable blankets,” and he called the cabin crew “very attentive.”

“This is certainly one of the better economy seats in the sky, but it comes at a price,” he said, adding that it also has a below average in-flight entertainment selection.

=8. Virgin Australia — 53/70

source Flickr/ John Bristowe

Check-in & boarding – 8 Cabin crew – 9 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 8 In-flight entertainment – 8 Food & drink – 7 Cost – 6 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 7

Total: 53/70

With “everything you would expect from a good economy product,” Virgin Australia has USB ports, a “fair” food selection, an allowance of two checked bags, amenity kits, and a friendly and fun cabin crew who “don’t take things too seriously.”

However, the legroom isn’t amazing, according to Asquith.

=8. Lufthansa — 53/70

source shutterstock.com/Belish

Check-in & boarding – 8 Cabin crew – 8 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 8 In-flight entertainment – 8 Food & drink – 7 Cost – 6 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 8

Total: 53/70

Asquith believes Lufthansa is Europe’s best airline, calling it “professional and efficient” with a “decent hard product.”

“The crew are good, but not as welcoming as some Asian carriers, but the big downside of Lufthansa remains the price.” He added that the seat pitch can be as low as 31 inches despite a good recline on the seats – though there are extra touches like sparkling wine out of the bottle, a good food selection, and live sports.

7. Japan Airlines — 54/70

source Instagram @travelswithamandeuce

Check-in & boarding – 8 Cabin crew – 8 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 9 In-flight entertainment – 8 Food & drink – 7 Cost – 6 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 8

Total: 54/70

Japan Airlines has “the largest, roomiest economy seats in the business,” according to Asquith, with a spacious cabin and decent crew and food.

“I simply couldn’t get over the seat, which would keep most passengers satisfied on long flights,” he said. However, he added: “Mind the price gap again with Japan Airlines, which has traditionally never been the most competitive vs. long haul peers.”

6. Korean Air — 55/70

Check-in & boarding – 8 Cabin crew – 9 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 8 In-flight entertainment – 8 Food & drink – 7 Cost – 7 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 8

Total: 55/70

“Little things can sometimes affect the big things,” Asquith said of Korean Air. On board the flagship A380, he highlighted “amazing crew, reclining seats, snacks on demand, and even a duty free shopping area on the aircraft where you can stretch your legs.” You can also expect 33-34 inches of legroom.

However, he warned that prices can be steep, and there’s no WiFi on board.

5. Thai Airways — 56/70

source Instagram @flightmoods

Check-in & boarding – 8 Cabin crew – 9 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 8 In-flight entertainment – 8 Food & drink – 8 Cost – 7 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 8

Total: 56/70

This “incredibly colourful airline just puts a smile of your face from the moment you board the flight,” Asquith says, crediting a “seemingly constant food and beverage service,” multi-coloured seats and staff uniforms, and “a faultless crew who will do anything to make your flight more enjoyable.”

The only downfall, he says, is the 777s have slightly less legroom than their peers at 31 inches – oh, and that they’re “not the cheapest airline to fly with.”

4. Singapore Airlines — 57/70

source Instagram @vivek_soma

Check-in & boarding – 8 Cabin crew – 10 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 8 In-flight entertainment – 8 Food & drink – 9 Cost – 6 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 8

Total: 57/70

Asquith believes Singapore has long had one of the best economy class products in aviation, as well as one of the best airlines in general, due to “fantastic cabin crew and a hard product to match,” including “great seat recline with footrests,” hotel towels, menus, amenity kits, and “huge TV screens.” There are even cocktails available in economy.

“With a brand new fleet of A350s and 787s coming online, their product looks set to get even better, with one major sticking point – the price. Rarely is a good deal found on Singapore Airlines, but it’s certainly possible to experience this fantastic airline if you keep searching and maintain a lot of patience.”

3. Cathay Pacific — 58/70

source Instagram @oneworld.flyer

Check-in & boarding – 8 Cabin crew – 10 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 8 In-flight entertainment – 8 Food & drink – 8 Cost – 8 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 8

Total: 58/70

Asquith called Cathay Pacific “quintessentially Asia within a metal tube.”

“From the moment you step on a Cathay Pacific plane from their extensive route network around the world, you feel like you are already experiencing a little bit of Hong Kong,” he said, adding that the airline awarded top points for cabin crew “who can never seemingly do enough to make passengers happy,” great snacks, a seamless check-in and boarding experience, menus even for economy passengers, and shelf space, though it lost out for “slightly outdated cabins” and limited WiFi.

2. Etihad Airways — 59/70

source Etihad Airways

Check-in & boarding – 8 Cabin crew – 10 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 8 In-flight entertainment – 8 Food & drink – 9 Cost – 7 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 9

Total: 59/70

“A very close second to Qatar, Etihad have got their soft and hard product spot on,” Asquith said, crediting great WiFi, USB ports, comfortable seats with “impressive” recline and decent legroom, as well as friendly and professional staff and “plenty of food” as the highlights. There’s even an on-board nanny and noise-cancelling headphones on offer to economy passengers.

However, the cost of tickets and the slightly cramped long-haul conditions put this airline in second place.

1. Qatar Airways — 60/70

source Qatar Airways

Check-in & boarding – 8 Cabin crew – 9 Seat quality, amenities, and cleanliness – 9 In-flight entertainment – 8 Food & drink – 8 Cost – 9 Staff assistance before, after, and during travel – 9

Total: 60/70

“Undoubtedly the top of the pile for me,” Asquith said. “Qatar get it right, from their product to their crew. A huge global network to match a very diverse crew has meant that each and every time I have traveled with Qatar has been a pleasure.”

He highlighted a good check-in experience, “fantastic” seats and amenity kits, “business-class worthy lavatories,” three-course meal, and “some of the friendliest and [most] attentive flight crews in the world” for the top spot.

There are even “little stickers you can put on your seat to be woken up for food or duty free.”