The best electric lawn mowers you can buy

Electric lawn mowers offer a number of advantages over gas-powered motors, including low maintenance and push-button start.

Our top pick, the GO Power+ 20 inch Cordless Lawn Mower, is versatile and durable, and it has the performance of a gas model but with the convenience of electric power.

Electric lawn mowers are a practical alternative to gas mowers for many reasons. They’re ideal if you have minimal storage space and don’t want to deal with the hassle of storing gasoline and oil. Electric mowers tend to weigh much less than their gas-powered counterparts, so they can be easier to transport and use.

One huge advantage, though, is their push-button start. The fact that I wouldn’t have to deal with a pull-cord, an engine that is reluctant to turn over, or gas that had simply gone bad was one of the driving factors behind my first electric mower purchase. I have nerve damage in both hands, so a lightweight mower that was easy to start turned out to be the perfect solution for my small yard. And unlike gas-powered lawn mowers, the electric variants are quieter and do not pollute.

The mowers in this list come in battery-powered or corded design. The corded mowers are really suitable for smaller yards because you will need to use an extension cord to run the mower. Learning to mow a pattern so that you don’t run over (and cut) your cord takes a bit of practice, but is also doable. The battery-powered models are a bit more versatile, though you’ll find that battery life varies. If you have a large yard or an incline, keeping two sets of batteries charged and ready may be necessary if you want to mow the entire space in one session. Keep in mind that electric mowers may not be as powerful as gas versions, and the cut quality may be inconsistent

We included the electric lawn mowers below based on a number of factors, including versatility, power, battery life, features, and overall performance. They’re available at a variety of price points, so you should be able to find something that works for your budget and needs.

Here are the best electric lawn mowers you can buy in 2019:

The best electric lawn mower overall

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The EGO Power+ 20-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower offers plenty of power, a push-button start, and a bagger for versatility.

The EGO Power+ 20-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower offers the performance of gas but in a convenient cordless electric design. The mower creates 30% less noise than a gas-powered model, making it more pleasant to use. Though this mower is electric, it doesn’t sacrifice power or functionality. The three-in-one function allows you to mulch, bag, or use the side-discharge chute. A push-button start is easy to operate and incredibly convenient, and the LED headlights allow you to mow anytime.

This 56-volt mower is equipped with a 600-watt high-torque magnetic motor. The lithium-ion battery offers about 55 minutes of runtime, and the 20-inch cut-capacity allows you to quickly progress through your mowing, meaning fewer trips around the yard. The rapid charger will fully charge a battery in approximately 30 minutes, so for jobs that do require recharging, you’ll be back to work quickly. Because the battery and charger are compatible with all EGO tools, you can use a single battery to power the EGO blower, hedge trimmer, string trimmer, chain saw, and this mower.

This versatile mower even folds up in just seconds and can be stored upright, saving you valuable garage or shed space. At just 56.2 pounds it’s easy to maneuver and use.

The EGO Power+ 20-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower has a 4.4 out of 5-star Amazon rating based on 625 reviews. Nick Naylor wrote a positive review of this mower after using it for two years: “Those that have described the EGO as the ‘Tesla of mowers’ are absolutely right. This thing screams ‘premium’ and ‘well-engineered’ along every inch of its design. It’s built with quality materials yet significantly lighter than a gas-powered mower thanks to the electric mower … The mower puts out plenty of power and had absolutely no trouble with my overgrown lawn.”

Tom E. said: “I let my lawn go three weeks this spring, and it took two rounds to finish my one-third of an acre. I was impressed it only bogged out in the same dense wet grass where my gas mower would. With regular mowing, I have no doubt I will get it done on one charge.”

Pros: Powerful motor, quiet operation, rapid-charging battery, foldable upright storage

Cons: Batteries are expensive

The best electric mulching lawn mower

source Home Depot

Why you’ll love it: The DeWalt 20-Inch 20V Cordless Lawn Mower is easy to use and easy to store, and it offers mulching, bagging, or a rear discharge option.

When it comes to mulching, the DeWalt 20-Inch 20V Cordless Lawn Mower offers top performance and plenty of features that make it easy to use.

Mulching your grass allows you to reuse those clippings in a practical way, returning nutrients to your lawn and making for healthier grass in the process. This mower has a mulching feature, but you can also use the bagger or discharge clippings out of the back of the mower. In short, you can use this mower in a variety of ways, depending on the chore.

The battery life lets you cut up to a quarter-acre per charge. With a brushless motor with high-power output, this mower is ideal for smaller areas and jobs.

Adjusting this mower is easy, with a single-lever adjustment system. With deck heights from 1.5 to 3.4 inches, you can tackle uneven ground with the higher setting or set the deck low for a fine, low cut. The folding handle and lift handles make the mower easy to transport, but you can also hang it from the handles to get it off the ground and free up floor space in your shed or garage.

The DeWalt 20-Inch 20V Cordless Lawn Mower has a 3.5 out of 5-star rating, based on 121 reviews. Steve said, “The mower is very well-thought-out and designed with several superior features. First is the easy deck-height adjustment with one lever. Second is the easy-start button on the ergonomic handle. Third is the easy-fold handle. Fourth is the lifting handles on the deck front and rear.”

Mbikeguy also had a great experience with the mower: “Great mower [with] lots of power, and decent run time. Used this mower for the first time today and it works great. Wider deck than my previous battery mower and lots more power even though they were the same voltage, run time is better too when cutting thick grass. Old mower took two battery changes to cut the lawn and this one [used a] single charge and still had two bars remaining on the second set.”

You can see this mower in action in this video.

Pros: Powerful brushless motor, easy height adjustment, folding handle for transport and storage

Cons: Limited battery capacity

The best corded electric lawn mower

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: Lightweight, easy to operate, and with a cushioned grip for comfort, the Earthwise 20-Inch Corded Electric Lawn Mower is ideal for smaller yards.

The Earthwise 20-Inch Corded Electric Lawn Mower is equipped with all of the features you need to efficiently mow smaller yards. At just 53 pounds, the mower is both lightweight and compact, making it easy to push. Its 20-inch cut width minimizes the number of passes that you need to make, and the 12-amp electric motor is quiet yet powerful.

This mower has a single-lever height adjustment, raising or lowering the deck from 1.75 inches to 4 inches, so you can customize the cut height to your needs. The comfortable, cushioned handle-grip helps to minimize hand tension, and the mower is equipped with side discharge, mulching, and rear bag options.

I used this mower for a small yard for two years, and it started easily every time. I do have nerve-damage issues in my hands, so a lightweight mower was important to me. I found the padded bars helpful, though holding the safety-bar down throughout operation did tire my hands out a bit. This mower did a tremendous job with the lawn, cutting easily. It could absolutely tackle larger mowing jobs, but the inconvenience of having a power cord would make this impractical. I only sold this mower when I moved to a home with acreage.

The Earthwise 20-Inch Corded Electric Lawn Mower has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating on Amazon based on 236 reviews. Mike was very pleased with this mower’s performance: “Small, light, powerful, reliable, and sucks up grass and debris like a vacuum. The cord did get in my way a few times but that was nothing compared to the hassle of my old gas lawnmower.”

J.J. Weel also praised the mower’s construction: “There are few nooks and crannies for grass clippings to get stuck in, and it looks like if the machine ever needs repair or maintenance, that will be reasonably simple to do. The metal parts are all heavily powder-coated and the plastic seems to be decent quality.”

Pros: Lightweight, easily adjustable height settings, cushioned handle

Cons: Holding down the safety clade can cause hand tension, corded design limits some access

The best budget electric lawn mower

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: Highly affordable yet plenty powerful, the Greenworks 20-Inch 12-Amp Corded Lawn Mower is equipped with plenty of great features.

Electric mowers don’t have to be costly, and the Greenworks 20-Inch 12-Amp Corded Lawn Mower is proof of that. This mower, offered at a budget-friendly price, still has plenty of bells and whistles and puts in an impressive performance. Its 20-inch steel deck offers durability, and the 12-amp motor is powerful for easy mowing.

This mower includes three-in-one mulching, side discharge, and rear bag functions. It also offers a seven-position height adjustment, allowing you to choose cutting heights between 1.5 and 3.75 inches. The push-button start makes for easy operation, and foldable handles allows for convenient storage or transportation.

This mower weighs just 56 pounds, so it’s easy to push. While it’s a fairly basic design, this mower is suitable for homeowners or renters with smaller lawns, provided there’s access to a power outlet. It comes with a limited four-year warranty.

The Greenworks 20-Inch 12-Amp Corded Lawn Mower has an impressive 4.3 out of 5-star Amazon rating that’s based on 3,471 reviews. Top 500 reviewer Joel Avrunin gave this mower 5 stars: “It costs a bit more than the Black and Decker, but what a difference.” By12on said: “All in all, this is a great mower at a great price, its got all the power and features that one could need.”

You can see this mower at work in this video.

Pros: Seven-position height adjustment, foldable handles, four-year warranty

Cons: Corded design limits reach

The best electric riding lawn mower

source Home Depot

Why you’ll love it: The Ryobi 38-Inch Battery Electric Rear Engine Riding Lawn Mower offers all of the benefits of a traditional gas-powered ride-on.

The Ryobi 38-Inch Battery Electric Rear Engine Riding Lawn Mower is a quality piece of equipment that pairs durable construction with the benefits of electric power. The steel frame houses a generous 38-inch blade deck, and three high-torque brushless motors provide maximized cutting power. The battery can last 2 hours or 2 acres of mowing time on a single charge, so you can get plenty of work done, quickly.

This mower is full of features that you’re sure to love. The seat is adjustable for your comfort, and the control panel is conveniently located for accessibility. The 12-point deck height adjustment gives you nuanced control over your mowing height, and LED headlights allow for evening work. Enjoy cruise control and USB charging, while a cup holder and cell phone holder round out this machine’s excellent design.

This mower offers plenty of advantages over traditional gas-powered variants. It has no carbon emissions, and with no belts, spark plugs, or filters, it’s a low-maintenance option. It’s backed by a three-year warranty.

The Ryobi 38-Inch Battery Electric Rear Engine Riding Lawn Mower has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, based on 656 reviews. Allthumbs wrote, “Runs forever. It takes me about 2 hours to do my front and back yards (approx .75 acres) and I barely lose two bars of power. Easy to handle and maneuver. My wife used the mower, too, and had same feedback.”

Papajack used this machine to mow a soccer field: “It buzzed along cutting grass (mulch) and never had any issues. I have used it several times now and I am very happy.”

If you’re looking for an alternative to gas-powered riding mowers, the Ryobi is reliable, powerful, and quiet.

See this mower at work in this video.

Pros: Excellent battery power, full of features, capable of large jobs

Cons: Requires more storage space than push mowers, higher price point