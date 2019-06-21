The best electric weed wackers and string trimmers you can buy

Electric weed wackers and string trimmers are lightweight, easy to use, and ideal for smaller yard-work projects.

Our top pick, the WORX PowerShare 12-Inch Cordless String Trimmer & Edger, is a versatile tool full of features that make this trimmer easy to operate.

When I purchased my home, I knew that a traditional gas-powered string trimmer wasn’t going to work for my needs. The three-acre property, complete with horse pasture, meant I’d need to do plenty of weed whacking, but injuries to my hands and wrists also meant that supporting the weight of a traditional string trimmer was impossible. The thought of navigating a pull-cord to start it up, also made me dread yard work.

So, I started to research electric string trimmers (or weed wackers, whichever you prefer to call it) and quickly found that they were the solution I needed. These products weigh far less than gas models, and there’s no need to deal with fuel. They start up instantly at the touch of a button, and they’re quieter than gas trimmers. Electric trimmers also have less vibration, making them easier and more comfortable to use.

The electric weed wackers and string trimmers in this list offer excellent performance, convenience, and overall ease of use. They’re lightweight and either corded or battery powered, but they still offer plenty of cutting power suitable for lighter yardwork chores. (If you’re looking for a string trimmer for commercial use or heavy-duty projects, then a gas-powered unit is a better option.)

These electric trimmers are ideal for homeowners who have limited storage space, physical limitations that make using a gas trimmer difficult, or are just looking for the convenience and ease of use these tools provide. In this list, you’ll find budget-friendly, super lightweight options that are ideal for the occasional touch-up, but we’ve also included some heavier-duty elite options that are up for more rigorous work.

Here are the best electric weed wackers and string trimmers you can buy in 2019:

The best overall

source Amazon

Versatile enough to do multiple jobs, the WORX PowerShare 12-Inch Cordless String Trimmer & Edger is full of features that make for smooth, easy operation.

The WORX PowerShare 12-Inch Cordless String Trimmer & Edger is a two-in-one tool that makes yard work easier and faster. The string trimmer converts into a wheeled edger in just seconds with its tool-free adjustment system, allowing you to transition smoothly between yard-work tasks. The line-feed system makes it easy to pull out after hitting a fence post or other hard object. Plus, since this unit comes with two 20-volt batteries and a charger, you can swap out the battery for extended run-time while recharging the depleted one.

This string trimmer and edger combination has a quick-release lever that allows for fast height adjustments, and its design makes it easy to trim tough-to-access areas. A flower-spacer guard helps to keep flowers and other plants safe while doubling as a guide when using the edging function.

This trimmer is designed to be comfortable to use, and its front-handle locks into seven different positions to help maximize your comfort. Weighing just 6 pounds, the trimmer may be lightweight, but it’s plenty powerful.

The WORX PowerShare has a 4.3 out of 5-star Amazon rating, based on more than 1,000 reviews. One customer writes, “So glad we got this. It is really light and makes trimming and edging seem almost fun now. Thinking back to my corded trimmer and always having to manually feed the line because the auto-feed never worked right. The auto-feed works on this almost flawlessly.” Another customer is pleased with the edging function: “The edger feature works great and gives you very clean looking lines. Keeping that line straight takes practice but that’s not the tool’s fault. It’s also very customizable in terms of comfort so you can manipulate it to be comfortable for your body size.”

Pros: Cordless, converts between trimmer and edger, comes with two batteries, auto-line-feed allows for continuous use, adjustable handle for comfort

Cons: Line spool needs to be replaced often, position of safety button is difficult to use if left-handed

The best lightweight electric string trimmer

source Amazon

Weighing just 4 pounds, the Earthwise Cordless String Trimmer has an ergonomic handle for comfortable use.

I purchased the Earthwise Cordless String Trimmer for my three-acre property, and have been pleasantly surprised by its performance over the past two years. I was drawn to the unit because of its light weight; I have some injuries to my hands and wrists that make supporting a heavier unit difficult. Not only does this string trimmer weigh just 4 pounds (plus the weight of the battery), but its adjustable support-handle and ergonomic grip on the main handle further maximize my comfort.

This trimmer’s telescopic pole is easy to adjust and requires no tools. The auto-feed feature works well, and it’s relatively easy to load the spool. The cut-head can adjust to three different positions, and a flip-down steel-edge guard is ideal for edging work. This trimmer comes with a 20-volt lithium battery and charger, and I found I was able to use the trimmer for about a half-hour on a single charge. The battery charges quickly, so I often did other yard work while the battery was recharging. The Earthwise battery is compatible with other Earthwise equipment.

One Amazon customer has been using this trimmer for six years: “This trimmer has been reliable, a workhorse, and I have never had an issue with the battery for this or the chainsaw from Earthwise … I would buy this again if mine ever dies.”

Pros: Lightweight, adjustable handle and telescopic pole, cordless, ergonomic handle, auto-feed line is also easy to load

Cons: Limited battery life

The best electric string trimmer for small jobs

source Amazon

Compact and lightweight, the Ryobi 18V One Plus Line Trimmer is ideal for small yard-work jobs around the house.

At just 29.8-inches long and weighing only 4.63 pounds (plus battery weight), the Ryobi 18V One Plus Line Trimmer is a compact unit that’s ideal for smaller jobs and homes where storage space for tools is limited. This cordless trimmer is versatile enough for both trimming and edging, and its two-handle design makes it comfortable to use.

This trimmer has an auto-feed function that advances the string when the trigger is released, allowing for continuous use without the need for you to carefully monitor or manually alter the line length. The 18-volt motor is plenty powerful for most smaller-scale yard work. While the trimmer does not come with a battery or charger, Ryobi batteries are interchangeable across different tools, so this trimmer may be a great investment if you already use or plan to purchase additional battery-powered Ryobi tools.

The Ryobi 18V One Plus Line Trimmer has a 4.4 out of 5-star Amazon rating, based on 108 reviews. One customer writes: “My yard is quite large and wanted a lightweight trimmer that wouldn’t tire me out since I am a rather small, 65-years-old but an avid DIYer and gardener. This tool is perfect for me. I worked for about 45 minutes and used one battery completely and probably half of the second. Ergonomically this works really well for someone that’s around my height, which is 5 foot six.”

Pros: Cordless, lightweight, auto-feed feature automatically advances line

Cons: Batteries and charger sold separately, handle is not adjustable so the trimmer may be a little short for taller adults

The best versatile string trimmer

source Amazon

The Black & Decker 3-in-1 Trimmer/Edger and Mower easily transitions between three different tools, giving you great value and versatility.

Many string trimmers double as edgers, but the Black & Decker 3-in-1 Trimmer/Edger Mower takes things a step further by also transitioning into a push mower. This cordless machine features an automatic feed system, so you can enjoy continuous operation without having to stop to feed or monitor the string length. This product includes two batteries, so you can keep one on the charger as you use the other. These batteries are also compatible with the Black & Decker 20-Volt MAX series of power tools.

Once you’re done with the string trimmer and edger, simply attach the tool to its mower base using the foot pedal release. The mower deck has two height adjustments to raise or lower the deck on all four wheels. The handle offers an ergonomic design with adjustable height, maximizing your comfort. With its multi-function design, this tool is ideal for homes with small yards and/or limited storage space.

The Black & Decker 3-in-1 Trimmer/Edger Mower has a 4 out of 5-star Amazon rating, based on near 1,500 reviews. One customer writes, “It handles everything I need it to in my small front and back yards and the whole unit is lighter than the string trimmer I used to have.”

Pros: Versatile, automatic feed system, easy transition between trimmer/edger and mower

Cons: Higher price point, only two height settings on the mower base

The best premium electric string trimmer

source Amazon

When it comes to durability and power, the EGO Power+ Cordless Electric 15-Inch Powerload String Trimmer offers an ideal combination of both.

The EGO Power+ Cordless Electric 15 in. Powerload String Trimmer may cost more than the other string trimmers on this list, but its features and design justify the higher price. This trimmer is equipped with a high-efficiency brushless motor, allowing for longer run-time on battery power. The trimmer is also equipped with variable speed control, so you can choose the appropriate setting for each job. Replacing and loading the line is quick and easy; just load, push a button, and you’re ready to go. There’s no threading and maneuvering line like other trimmers require.

This string trimmer is more durable than other models, and while it doesn’t quite have the power of a gas trimmer, its 56-volt motor is plenty powerful for most jobs. The carbon-fiber shaft is designed for years of use, and while it doesn’t come with a battery or charger, EGO batteries are interchangeable between devices, so this trimmer may be an ideal purchase if you already have other EGO products, like this lawn mower. Batteries are available in various capacities, so you can balance cost against run-time to find the option that’s right for you.

Pros: Cordless, brushless motor for longer run-time, durable carbon-fiber shaft, easy line loading, variable speed control

Cons: Battery and charger not included