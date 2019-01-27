These are the 10 best engines in the world

caption Ford Mustang Bullitt. source Ford

WardsAuto has released its list of the 10 best engines for 2019.

The top 10 includes traditional gasoline and diesel engines as well as fuel cell, electric, and hybrid propulsion systems.

Mass markets brands such as Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, and RAM took seven of the spots with luxury brands BMW, Infiniti, and Lexus taking the final three spots.

Only new or significantly re-engineered engines or propulsion systems that are available for sale in the US and are installed in cars with a base price of less than $64,000 are eligible.

WardsAuto recently released the latest and the 25th edition of its annual round up of the best engines in the world. As usual, the 2019 winners are an eclectic bunch ranging from diesel truck engines to hydrogen fuel-cell drive units.

“I never thought I’d live to see the day when a fuel-cell car and a battery EV would make the list the same year as two burly V-8s and a sophisticated 4-cyl. engine with variable compression,” Drew Winter, WardsAuto senior content director, said in a story announcing the winners.

Mass markets brands such as Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, and RAM took seven of the spots with luxury brands BMW, Infiniti, and Lexus taking the final three spots.

“Automakers and their powertrain engineers are being pushed in different directions: Governments around the world want low emissions and electrification, while customers want vehicles that meet their every need without compromise,” Winter added. “We believe this year’s list represents the industry’s ability to deftly satisfy both demands.”

Read more: Rolls-Royce’s CEO reveals how his company just set a new all-time record for sales of its ultra-luxury cars.

According to Wards, which published the results in December, only new or significantly re-engineered engines or propulsion systems that are available for sale in the US and are installed in cars with a base price of less than $64,000 are eligible. In addition, winners from the previous year are also eligible to defend their title.

For 2019, a total of 39 candidates were put through their paces by the publication’s staff in real-life, on-road, driving and on race tracks when possible.

Each engine or propulsion system is graded on horsepower, torque, comparative specs, noise attenuation, fuel economy, and application of new technology.

Here are the 10 winners for 2019 in alphabetical order:

1. BMW X5: 3.0-liter, DOHC, turbocharged, inline-six cylinder.

source BMW

BMW refreshed B58 inline-six has been praised for smoothness and imperceptible start/stop system. It also won back in 2016 and 2017.

source BMW

2. Chevrolet Silverado: 6.2-liter, OHV V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management.

source Chevrolet

GM’s beefy V8 won praise for its trick Dynamic Fuel Management system that can shut down cylinders not in use to improve fuel economy.

source Chevrolet

3. Ford Mustang GT/Bullitt: 5.0-liter, DOHC, V8.

source Ford

“On paper, the [480 horsepower] Bullitt engine picks up a mere 20 hp over the GT, but on the road, the Bullitt demonstrates how small changes and careful attention to tuning can bring new life to mature technology and create a whole new level of firepower,” Wards wrote.

source Ford

4. Ford F-150: 3.0-liter, DOHC, turbodiesel V6.

source Ford

“The smooth, quiet 3.0L PowerStroke V-6 available since June in the Ford F-150 earns a 2019 Wards 10 Best Engines trophy for its workman-like disposition, eager to do a good job, without complaint,” the publication wrote. During testing, the diesel returned the best fuel economy Wards has ever seen in a full-size pickup at 26 mpg.

source Ford

5. Honda Accord Hybrid: 2.0-liter, Atkinson-cycle i-VTEC inline-four-cylinder with a hybrid-electric drive system.

source Honda

“Great midrange power and torque for navigating traffic,” A WardsAuto judge said. “And it really feels ‛sporty’ in sport mode.”

source Honda

6. Hyundai Nexo: 120-kW fuel cell with electric propulsion system.

source Hyundai

According to WardsAuto, the Nexo “raises the bar significantly” for fuel cell vehicles. The publication praised the Nexo for its stylish looks and “awesome” driving feel.

source Hyundai

7. Hyundai Kona EV: 150-kW electric propulsion system.

source Hyundai

WardsAuto praised the Kona EV for its Tesla-esque 258 miles of range and its strong off-the-line acceleration.

source Hyundai

8. Infiniti QX50: 2.0-liter, DOHC, variable-compression, turbocharged, inline-four-cylinder.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

“Pound the accelerator in the QX50 and prepare to be surprised,” Wards said. “Nothing short of a burst of nitrous can prepare you for the sudden surge of low-rpm power from such a small-displacement engine.”

source Infiniti

9. Lexus UX 250h: 2.0-liter, Atkinson-cycle, inline-four-cylinder with a hybrid electric drive system.

source Lexus

“Over the course of 18 years, Toyota has earned its stripes as commander of the hybrid battlefield,” Wards wrote. “Its latest offering in the Lexus UX 250h luxury crossover is yet another groundbreaking execution of a gasoline/electric powertrain that is silky, noise-free, efficient, fun to drive and a Wards 10 Best Engines winner.”

source Lexus

10. RAM 1500: 3.6-liter, DOHC, V6 with a mild-hybrid assist.

source RAM

“FCA’s workhorse Pentastar engine has been around for nearly a decade, but the new one in the ’19 Ram 1500 pickup is a marvel,” Wards wrote. “That’s because the 3.6L gasoline V-6 comes with FCA’s new eTorque, a 48V mild-hybrid system that provides efficient power boost at launch and improves fuel economy. It works so seamlessly and impressively, the Pentastar eTorque V-6 wins a 2019 Wards 10 Best Engines award.”