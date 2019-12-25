30 of the best environmental photos of 2019 reveal the wonder and anguish of our planet

- source
- Terray Sylvester/Reuters
- Reuters has compiled a list of its best environmental photos from 2019.
- Some show beautiful natural phenomena like snowflakes and super bolts.
- Others depict disasters like volcano eruptions and avalanches.
- The images also reveal the effects of climate change, from floods and droughts to heatwaves.
- Take a look at the best environmental photos of the year.
Some of these photos showcase familiar natural phenomena like falling snow.
- source
- Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Hoarfrost, shown here, occurs when cold air is extra moist and foggy. That leads frost patterns to become larger and more intricate. The Weather Channel calls it “frost on steroids.”
- source
- Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters
Sources: The Weather Channel, Reuters
This year, the “Dubak” challenge, which involves tossing boiling water into the air and watching it freeze, went viral in Russia. The trick caught on as temperatures in parts of eastern Russia dropped lower than normal in February, reaching negative 58 degrees Fahrenheit.
- source
- Ilya Naymushin/Reuters
Source: Reuters
This year, research on superbolts showed the bolts can be 1,000 times more energetic than regular lightning (shown below). Superbolts usually occur in the northern hemisphere over water, but scientists aren’t sure what causes them.
- source
- Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters
Source: Business Insider
People in some parts of the world saw a lunar eclipse in January. It was referred to as a “super blood wolf moon” because the full moon fell in the month of January and the moon was particularly close in its orbit around Earth.
- source
- Yves Herman/Reuters
Source: Business Insider
The Northern Lights are magical. They appear at high altitudes when charged solar wind particles hit the earth’s atmosphere.
- source
- Alexander Kuznetsov/Reuters
Source: Reuters
Rain in southern California last winter created the perfect conditions for “super blooms,” which were so bold they could be seen from space.
- source
- Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Sources: Business Insider
Some of the best environmental photos show what it’s like to deal with the effects of climate change. July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth.
- source
- Mohammed Salem/Reuters
Source: Associated Press
According to an analysis by scientists with the group World Weather Attribution, climate change made the summer heatwave at least five times more likely.
- source
- Kevin Coombs/Reuters
Source: Business Insider, World Weather Attribution
Greece’s “gulf of plastic corals” was another reminder of the damaging effects of human activity. Divers coined the term for the area near Andros island after they pulled thousands of plastic bags from the sea there.
- source
- Stelios Misinas/Reuters
Source: Business Insider, Reuters
A crab fisherman in Brazil told Reuters that his daily catch is half of what it was 10 years ago because the waterline is about 10 feet further inland due to melting in the Arctic.
- source
- Nacho Doce/Reuters
Source: Reuters
In February, the UK saw its warmest winter day on record. This fire started in West Yorkshire the following day and spread rapidly because of the warm, dry conditions. Witnesses described the scene as “apocalyptic,” according to the Guardian.
- source
- Jon Super/Reuters
Source: The Guardian, Reuters
This year, researchers recorded more than 195,000 fires in Brazil.
- source
- Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
Source: Business Insider
Many of the fires in the Brazilian Amazon were started by farmers and loggers seeking to use the land for industrial or agricultural purposes.
- source
- Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
Source: Business Insider
Land-clearing fires are set each year in the Brazilian Amazon, but warmer temperatures and drier conditions linked to climate change make it easier for blazes to get out of control.
- source
- Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
Source: Business Insider
In July, the Amazon shrunk by 519 square miles — a new monthly record for deforestation there.
- source
- Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
Source: Business Insider
Recently, prominent scientists warned that because of deforestation, the Amazon is “teetering on the edge” of an irreversible threshold that could turn it into a savanna.
- source
- Bruno Kelly/Reuters
Source: Business Insider
Fires also ravaged an ecological conservation area in Bolivia over the summer. This armadillo was blinded by the heat from a wildfire, veterinarian Jerjes Suarez told Reuters.
- source
- David Mercado/Reuters
Source: Reuters
In Greenland, meanwhile, melting ice makes hunting sea animals more challenging.
- source
- Lucas Jackson/Reuters
Source: Insider
In Switzerland, melting glaciers are leading the land around ski resorts to become unstable and prone to avalanches.
- source
- Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters
Sources: Reuters, Business Insider
To reduce melting, this Swiss glacier was covered with a tarp to insulate the ice and reflects back sunlight. Glaciologist David Volken told Metro UK that using this covering slows down summer melting by 50% to 70%.
- source
- Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters
Source: Metro UK
South Korea’s air quality is the worst of any country in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The issue was designated a disaster this year, enabling the government to use emergency funds.
- source
- Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters
Source: Reuters
After a years-long drought, Chennai — the sixth-largest city in India — all but ran out of water in 2019. More than 6 million people live in the area, and Chennai’s water authority cut the entire city’s piped water supply by 40% from June to November.
- source
- P. Ravikumar/Reuters
Sources: Business Insider, The Hindu
The city’s water shortage is officially over, but the Hindu reported in November that 3,100 streets in Chennai still didn’t have water.
- source
- P. Ravikumar/Reuters
Source: The Hindu
India’s sacred Yamuna river, meanwhile, is so polluted that it’s been deemed “dead.” That’s not snow in this photo — it’s toxic foam. The river is the main source of water for 19 million people in New Delhi.
- source
- Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Source: CBS News
Other parts of the world are getting too much water. Record-breaking rain hit areas of Spain in July, and the resulting flooding killed at least six people.
- source
- Susana Vera/Reuters
Sources: Reuters, The Guardian
Record-breaking high tides flooded Venice three times in one week in November. Sea levels around the city are rising because of climate change.
- source
- Manuel Silvestri/Reuters
Sources: Washington Post, Reuters
Elsewhere in Italy, the Stromboli volcano erupted twice in two months.
- source
- Antonio Parrinello/Reuters
Source: Yahoo News
After residents of Kapoho, Hawaii, fled their homes due to the Kilauea volcano eruption in 2018, many returned this year to the sites where their houses stood.
- source
- Terray Sylvester/Reuters
Source: Reuters
The 1986 accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine reentered the spotlight this year following the release of HBO’s “Chernobyl” miniseries. Some travel companies saw a 40% increase in Chernobyl tourism over the summer, according to Reuters.
- source
- Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
Sources: Reuters