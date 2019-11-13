Here’s a breakdown of the very best ESPN+ originals, including series and films exclusive to the streaming platform

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

ESPN+ is a new streaming platform that includes exclusive sports video content and in-depth news and analysis. Right now, you can bundle ESPN+ with Disney Plus and Hulu for $12.99 a month.

With an ESPN+ subscription ($5 per month or $50 annually), you can access their award-winning original programming, including ’30 for 30,’ ‘Basketball: A Love Story,’ and ‘E:60.’

The ESPN Original programming catalog spans dozens of series, so we’ve highlighted some of the best to make it easier for you.

ESPN+, the sports network’s subscription-based streaming platform, offers lots of great content, including both exclusives and stuff that you can find on the website as well as the cable channels. In addition to streaming access to live games spanning NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, PGA golf, and more, ESPN+ offers access to their library of award-winning original films and series – which alone are worth the $5 a month subscription fee.

That said, it can be overwhelming to browse the catalog without an idea of where to start. If you’re looking for guidance, keep reading, because we’re counting down the best ESPN Original programming.

’30 for 30′

It’s a little unfair to the “30 for 30” series to put it in a list with other programs; the series, which began back in 2009 as a celebration of ESPN’s 30th anniversary, now comprises more than 100 (!) unique, hour-long films chronicling some of the best stories in sports history. (That number doesn’t even include the 60-plus “shorts” ranging from seven to 25 minutes in length.)

Obviously, that makes the “30 for 30” moniker something of a misnomer, but it’s got many of the best sports documentaries ever made, thanks to sparkling production and interview access to tons of athletic legends from the field to the court and everywhere in between.

There are a few that stand out and deserve consideration for viewing priority, so we’ve summarized them below.

‘The Two Escobars’

The saga of iconic drug lord Pablo Escobar is well documented, but “The Two Escobars” takes a unique tack, exploring his story in parallel with that of Colombian soccer star Andres Escobar, who was murdered shortly after accidentally scoring an “own goal,” which derailed the team in the 1994 World Cup.

‘Without Bias’

One of the greatest “what-if” stories in sports surrounds the tragic death of star basketballer Len Bias the night after he was drafted No. 2 by the Boston Celtics in 1986. The film offers insight into Bias’ backstory with interviews from players and coaches who reflect on how the talented forward could have changed the shape of the league had he survived. If you enjoy “Without Bias,” check out “Benji” as well.

‘Youngstown Boys’

The concept of compensation for collegiate athletes has long been a hot-button topic in sports, and recent legislation in California has sparked more conversation on the topic. “Youngstown Boys” follows that string in relation to Ohio State University coach Jim Tressel and star running back Maurice Clarett, exploring how the scandal that led to Tressel’s 2011 resignation is reflective of the unjust practices present in the NCAA system.

‘Playing for the Mob’

“Playing for the Mob” is one of the most unique and performative 30 for 30 films, with “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta narrating in character as Henry Hill alongside the real Henry Hill, who appears in the 2014 film posthumously. The film explores the intersection of gambling and sports, using the infamous Boston College fixing scandals of the late 1970s as a jumping-off point.

‘O.J.: Made in America’

Technically, “Made in America” is part of the “30 for 30” initiative, but as it was broken out into its own five-part miniseries, I think it’s only fair it gets a dedicated spot here. Directed by Ezra Edelman, the series dives deep into the story of running back O.J. Simpson, who later was found innocent of murdering his ex-wife and her friend following a highly publicized trial.

The series, one of the few holding a coveted 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, runs more than seven hours in its entirety and covers Simpson’s story from his emergence as a star at USC through his NFL career and the events which transpired in 1994. It’s a more objective and documentarian look than, say, Netflix’s “American Crime Story,” and has been lauded by fans and critics alike, earning an Academy Award in the process.

Even if you’re well versed in the O.J. story – and, at this point, who isn’t? – you’ll want to check out “Made in America,” which set a new standard for sports documentaries and may well be the cream of the “30 for 30” crop.

‘Basketball: A Love Story’

ESPN+ isn’t great for NBA lovers, as most of the exclusive content is focused on NFL, MLB, college sports, and combat sports, but basketball superfans like myself can still find lots of value in shows like “Basketball: A Love Story.”

The comprehensive series features 10 hour-plus chapters, each broken up into several segments, and explores a wide variety of basketball-related subjects, including iconic moments in the history of the game, analytical segments focusing on things like shooting form or ball-handling acumen, and segments about the culture of basketball – like the inception of the Air Jordan brand or the “one and done” practice of college players going pro after a single season.

Most of the segments cover well-tread territory, but it’s still worth the watch for interviews with so many icons of the game and insight into bygone eras of basketball. Watch it here.

‘E:60’

Another great series with a confusing name, “E:60” is sort of ESPN’s version of “60 Minutes,” an investigative program that does single-episode deep dives into hot-button stories or specific athletes. While each episode varies in length (and none actually approach the 60-minute mark), the show is bolstered by solid work from veteran hosts Bob Ley and Jeremy Schapp.

Some episodes cover serious topics, like one about NBA prospect Isaiah Austin, who was unable to enter the draft after being diagnosed with Marfan Syndrome. Some offer a more lighthearted vibe, like one discussing the ways NFL players react to finding out about their ratings in the Madden NFL video games. Some episodes are also complemented by written articles on the website with photographs and additional info.

‘Becoming’

There’s not much ESPN+ content aimed at kids, which is something of a surprise, as children are generally good for driving merchandise (and, not to mention, flush with free time for watching TV). In any case, “Becoming” offers young fans an inside look into some of today’s biggest stars, chronicling their rise to fame and focusing on the good habits they developed to help get them there.

The series currently has seven episodes available, each featuring a different athlete, like Lakers forward LeBron James, USA soccer icons Alex Morgan and Tim Howard, and former Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia. (Oddly, there are no episodes featuring football players.) The series is a collaborative effort between ESPN and Disney XD, aiming to inspire young athletes to strive for greatness.