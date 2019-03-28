The best essential oil roll-ons you can buy for headache relief

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Roll-on headache relief products are typically made from a blend of essential oils and can be used along with or in place of traditional headache remedies.

The Migrastil Migraine Stick Roll-On is the best roll-on headache relief because it is made with a blend of therapeutic-grade essential oils that can lessen headache pain or decrease the duration of a headache.

Those who suffer from frequent headaches know that over-the-counter, anti-inflammatory pills for pain relief won’t always reduce or solve aches. Throughout my battle with migraines, I’ve learned that a combination of ibuprofen and natural remedies made from essential oils can often do the trick. Several wellness brands offer roll-on products made from either a single essential oil or a blend of oils with the intention of lessening or shortening a headache.

Essential oils are natural, concentrated liquids distilled from a specific plant, carrying the same characteristics of each plant and bringing its aromatherapeutic benefits, which can reduce stress and tension. Each essential oil also has distinctive properties that are believed to help with an array of day-to-day ailments, from headaches to acne. Lavender, rosemary, and peppermint oils are most commonly used in headache-relief products.

Studies have shown that lavender oil is capable of improving brain function and alleviating headaches. Similarly, rosemary oil has been known to relieve joint pain when paired with other holistic remedies, and it can be more effective for pain management than acetaminophen for some people. One of the strongest scented essential oils, peppermint can be used to combat nausea, cramps, inflammation, and headaches.

Despite the studies on essential oils, they are still only holistic treatments to remedy pain and won’t work the same for everyone. Headache relief roll-ons work through using a rollerball to spread a small amount of oil onto the skin, either at the forehead, temples, neck or pulse points. The best way to know if a certain roll-on will work is by reading the ingredients to determine what kind of headache it is best suited to target. To make your work easier for you, we’ve searched and narrowed down to the five best essential oil roll-on products for headache relief, from tension aches to congestions.

If you have any health-related concerns, consult a physician before trying one of these products.

Here are the best essential oil roll-on products for headache relief:

The best essential oil roll-on for headache relief overall

Why you’ll love it: Made with a mix of three therapeutic-grade essential oils believed to combat headaches, the Migrastil Migraine Stick Roll-On can be applied to temples, forehead, or under the nose to prevent headaches from worsening.

I keep the Migrastil Migraine Stick Roll-On in my handbag every day, since I found it as a suggested product on Amazon. I’d known prior to using this product that lavender and peppermint oils provide relief to my infrequent yet regular migraines, as well as my frequent yet irregular headaches.

With its pocket-sized, convenient roller bottle, the Migrastil Roll-On is a better alternative to pouring lavender oil out of a bottle and onto my temples, as I had done before at the onset of a headache.

Migrastil made its migraine roller from therapeutic-grade peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils, which I’ve found to be the best combination for dissipating headaches. The essential oils are mixed into a base of coconut oil, allowing a smooth yet thicker consistency so just the right amount rolls out when used.

When I had used peppermint oil on its own, I found the scent to be a bit too strong for me. I don’t have this same problem with the Migrastil Roll-On; the brand blended just the right amount in with the lavender and spearmint oils, so the overall aroma isn’t too strong.

I apply the headache roll-on to my temples and back of the neck as directed whenever I start to feel a headache, but also to the skin just under my nose. The earlier into a headache I apply the oil blend, the sooner my headache lessens. The Migrastil Roll-On isn’t enough to completely rid a full-fledged migraine for me, but it can alleviate minor headaches and prevent a migraine from progressing. And when I pair the roll-on with a non-prescription migraine pill, a very bad headache goes away.

More than 1,000 shoppers on Amazon seem to agree with me, rating the product 4.1 out of 5 stars on average. Most reviewers shared similar testimonies as my own: While the roll-on won’t get rid of a migraine entirely, it lessens the severity or duration. Other reviewers wrote that the Migrastil Roll-On has worked to dismiss tension headaches, but some shared that the product hasn’t worked for them. Again, it’s important to note that these headache relief roll-on products may not be effective for some people.

Pros: Pleasant smell, pocket-sized, reduction in the duration and/or severity of headaches, good price

Cons: Won’t get rid of migraines entirely

The best headache relief roll-on for tension aches

Why you’ll love it: Plant Therapy crafted its Tension Relief Synergy Roll-On with a wide array of essential oils that blend together for a targeted relief toward tension-caused headaches and migraines.

The Plant Therapy Tension Relief Synergy Roll-On is one of the most diverse headache-relief rollers on the market. It is made from a blend several, 100%-pure essential oils, including peppermint, eucalyptus, rosemary, spearmint, lavender, basil linalool, ravensara, cinnamon leaf, ginger root, and chamomile, mixed into a base of coconut oil. Combined, this diverse blend of oils has the potential to provide a wide variety of reliefs like improving circulation, easing joint pain and aiding in relaxation.

The aromatherapeutic benefits of the nicely scented essential oils also soothe stress for some, which can be a trigger for a tension headache. The formula was designed to reduce tension and stress that affect day-to-day wellness. This tension-relieving remedy can be applied to the back of the neck, forehead, or temples, and the relief is greatest if it’s applied as soon as possible after symptoms start.

The roll-on has 4 out of 5 stars in customer ratings on Amazon, with shoppers endorsing its tension-relief attributes more than anything else. In addition to reducing tension headaches and neck pain, reviewers noted that it can help with muscle tension as well.

Some also noted that the Plant Therapy Tension Relief Synergy Roll-On helped alleviate migraines when used on temples, across the forehead, and on the wrists. One reviewer wrote that doing this helps rid migraines within minutes, and is the only thing that has worked after trying medication and botox to prevent migraines.

Conversely, the diverse blend of oils doesn’t work well for all users. One reviewer realized from using this product that it was only the peppermint oil that gave him results, while others simply don’t like the scent.

Pros: Relieves tension pain, might help with migraines, diverse blend

Cons: The scent isn’t for everyone

The best headache relief roll-on for congestion

Why you’ll love it: The Support Breathe Roller Ball is designed to help you breathe more easily, using a blend of minty essential oils that have a decongestant effect.

Aromatherapy Associates made its Support Breathe Roller Ball to aid in stress relief and breathing, using essential oils like eucalyptus, pine, tea tree, lavender, and peppermint. While this minty blend can be useful for stress, it’s also a great decongestant for any sinus pain or congestion headaches.

The lavender and peppermint oils are excellent for headache relief, and the peppermint’s strong scent is also great for clearing airways and congestion. Similarly, pine oil is a natural antiseptic for the respiratory system, while eucalyptus is a decongestant that can improve circulation and refresh the skin.

The Support Breathe Roller Ball also contains coconut oil to strengthen out the formula’s consistency, so only the right amount of the blend comes out when used. The brand suggests using it at the pulse points, like your wrists, throughout the day and taking deep breaths for relaxation. When used at the temples or neck, the roller can help with headaches and sinus pressure.

The product is well-reviewed on Google, with 4.2 out of 5 stars. Shoppers said the soothing aroma alleviated congestion pain, provided stress relief, and cleared airways. This particular blend of essential oils isn’t right for everyone, however; a few shoppers noted the scent was either too strong or too weak for them.

Pros: Good for sensitive skin, energizing

Cons: On the expensive side, some find scent to be too strong or too weak

The best headache relief roll-on for stress headaches

Why you’ll love it: The Lavender Essential Oil Roll-On from Aromine Essentials is made with only lavender oil, allowing an entirely calming and aromatic experience to headache relief.

Aromine Essentials made its headache roll-on using only lavender. Lavender essential oil is widely used for its ability to calm and soothe, especially when it comes to stress, tension, and headaches. Because it’s the only essential oil, the lavender has a potent scent versus other roll-on products that blend several oils.

The Lavender Essential Oil Roll-On is prediluted with 100% coconut oil – the only other ingredient – that allows for safe topical application. This evens out the concentrated levels of lavender oil, so it doesn’t irritate the skin, while still maintaining the aromatherapeutic and beneficial properties of the lavender.

This roller has earned an average Amazon shopper rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, as reviewers commend it for its targeted treatment toward headaches and migraines. “These rollers work about as well as the ones I’ve gotten directly from lavender farms. The lavender is diluted in oil so it’s a safe amount to apply to my skin,” wrote one shopper who had been using lavender oil to combat migraines for over a decade.

“I absolutely love this lavender essential oil,” said another reviewer. “Sometimes lavender can be too harsh or stringent to me. This is not the case with this lavender. It’s [softer] in nature.”

Like with all essential oil headache rollers, the Lavender Essential Oil Roll-On is not the right choice for all. A few shoppers complained they found the scent to evaporate within 10 to 15 minutes, and others noted they did not experience any soothing or relaxation benefits from it.

Pros: Combats headaches, aids in sleep, relaxing, suitable for sensitive skin, nice aroma

Cons: Doesn’t work for everyone, scent doesn’t last long