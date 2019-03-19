The best places in the US to get 10 types of European food

caption If you’re looking for great Italian food, consider visiting New York City or San Francisco. source AFP / Stringer

There are multiple cities in the US that are known for their impressive European food.

You can find authentic Italian food in New York City, New York, Boston, Massachusetts, and San Francisco, California’s Little Italy neighborhoods.

Newark, New Jersey, has exceptional Portuguese cuisine and Polish food abounds in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

European food is popular around the world. From French cuisine to Greek eats, there’s a dish for every palate.

To find out where to eat European food in the United States, INSIDER talked to John Stanton, Ph.D., a professor of food marketing at St. Joseph’s University.

Here’s where you can find 10 types of European food across the US.

Newark, New Jersey, is known for its Portuguese cuisine.

caption Iberia Tavern & Restaurant made Eater’s list of top places to eat in Newark’s Ironbound neighborhood. source Iberia Tavern & Restaurant/Facebook

For some of the most authentic Portuguese food on this side of the Atlantic, head to the Garden State.

“Newark, New Jersey, has some of the best Portuguese food in the world, including Portugal. That’s because all of the Portuguese sailors came over and were fishing out of the port there. And they set up all these Portuguese restaurants,” Standon told INSIDER.

Newark’s Ironbound neighborhood has had a prominent Portuguese community since the 1960s. Through the decades, immigrants and their families have opened an abundance of restaurants, bakeries, and cafes in town.

The New Jersey city also has large Spanish and Brazilian populations, so if you’re in the mood for those cuisines, Newark is the place to go.

For Basque cuisine, visit Idaho.

caption Epi’s Basque Restaurant offers American-Basque cuisine. source Epi’s A Basque Restaurant/Facebook

Basque Country, a group of autonomous communities in northern Spain and France near the Pyrenees Mountains, has a culinary tradition all its own. But the best place to sample Basque food in the US might surprise you since it’s neither a coastal city nor a typical foodie destination.

For a taste of Basque country, visit Idaho, where there’s a large Basque community in and around Boise.

“Many Basque sheepherders came to Idaho, which was a big sheep-raising place, and they took over managing these flocks of sheep,” Stanton explained.

You’ll find family-owned restaurants as well as North America’s only Basque museum.

Traditional Basque fare includes tximinoiak (baby squid cooked in their own ink), chuleta (rib-eye steak), and various cod-based dishes. As Christine Ansotegui, co-owner of Epi’s Basque Restaurant in Meridian, Idaho, told Food & Wine, American-Basque cuisine differs slightly from its European counterpart.

“Once [Basque people] came here they had to learn recipes with lamb and beef, everything that was available,” Ansotegui said. “They did not have the fresh wild fish they had in the Bay of Biscay.”

From Boston, Massachusetts, to San Francisco, California, various US cities have their own “Little Italy.”

caption New York City’s Little Italy boasts delicious cannolis. source Mario Tama / Staff

If you’re craving some pizza and pasta, there are Italian enclaves around the US. In fact, New York City has two such neighborhoods: Arthur Avenue, an Italian stretch of the Bronx, and Manhattan’s Little Italy, which is famous for hosting the annual San Gennaro Festival. In Boston, Massachusetts, there’s the North End, while in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, you can browse the Italian Market.

Beyond the East Coast, you’ll find Italian eats in Chicago, Illinois’s University Village and in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco, California.

Stanton noted that one of his favorite Italian restaurants in San Francisco is Alioto’s, which was started by Nunzio Alioto, a Sicilian immigrant more than 90 years ago.

“Alioto’s is a real touristy spot. That’s not a little secret hole-in-the-wall, but it has great food,” he said.

Detroit, Michigan, has a “Greektown” and New York City has great Greek street food.

caption Some of the best gyros can arguably be found on the streets of New York City. source Waring Abbott / Contributor

Detroit, Michigan, is known for its historic Greektown neighborhood, which was established by Greek immigrants in the late 19th century. There, you can eat your fill of souvlakis and gyros, not to mention Greek pastries.

There’s also a host of Greek restaurants in New York City, particularly in Astoria, Queens, as well as ubiquitous food carts.

Stanton said that the best gyro he ever ate was from a corner stand in New York City, explaining that “you have to be prepared to eat on the street.”

New York City boasts numerous Michelin-starred French restaurants.

caption Le Bernardin earned three Michelin stars for its French cuisine. source Le Bernardin

French dining is synonymous with haute cuisine in New York City. From Le Coucou, Chef Daniel Rose’s SoHo brasserie, to Daniel, Chef Daniel Boulud’s flagship on the Upper East Side, there are numerous Michelin-starred restaurants serving Gallic fare.

Additionally, Le Bernardin, which has three Michelin stars, topped Business Insider’s 2016 ranking of the best French restaurants in America.

There’s a German food renaissance happening in Richmond, Virginia.

caption Cafe Rustika is known for its schnitzel. source Cafe Rustika

German cuisine is being revived in Richmond, Virginia, thanks in part to a restaurant called Metzger Bar & Butchery where founder Brittanny Anderson puts a twist on classic German fare.

Richmond is also home to Cafe Rustika, an eatery specializing in schnitzel.

Minnesota’s Twin Cities are a hub of Nordic culture and cuisine.

caption Fika at the American Swedish Institute is a local go-to spot for lunch. source American Swedish Institute

Minnesota is a hub of Nordic culture, particularly in the Twin Cities. The American Swedish Institute is based in Minneapolis, and there are myriad restaurants, bakeries, and cafes in the area serving Nordic eats and treats.

Polish food abounds in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

caption Bloomfield Bridge Tavern made CBS’s list of top Polish restaurants in Pittsburgh. source bloomfield bridge tavern

If you have a hankering for pierogi or kielbasa, head to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Steel City is famous for its Polish food, which is served at restaurants, breweries, and delis alike.

Chicago, Illinois, also has its fair share of Polish restaurants.

You can experience Bosnian cuisine in St. Louis, Missouri.

caption Balkan Treat Box specializes in pide, a flatbread filled with cheese and herbs. source Balkan Treat Box/Facebook

To experience Bosnian cuisine without traveling to the Balkans, you can take a trip to St. Louis, Missouri. One of the most popular Bosnian eateries in the Gateway City is Balkan Treat Box, a brick-and-mortar that began as a food truck.

The menu features dishes inspired by the flavors of Bosnia and Turkey, such as cevapi (a type of grilled sausage) and pide, a flatbread filled with cheese and herbs.

Los Angeles, California, is home to Little Armenia.

caption Carousel in Glendale, California serves Armenian-Lebanese food. source Carousel/Facebook

Like other large US cities, Los Angeles is a melting pot of global cuisines. For Armenian food, you can frequent Los Angeles’s Little Armenia neighborhood as well as restaurants in nearby Glendale, California.

In fact, one of the Kardashians’ favorite eateries is Carousel, an Armenian-Lebanese fusion spot.