We swear by Everlane for affordable, quality basics — these are the 19 styles that stay in our everyday rotation

Everlane has become a haven for those searching for sleek, affordable wardrobe basics.

As a team of product reviewers, the Insider Picks crew is very familiar with the brand. Many of our own closets comprise largely of Everlane.

From stretchy, authentic denim to outerwear made from recycled plastic bottles, you’ll find 21 of our favorite Everlane pieces, and why we love them, below.

Cult-favorite basics brand Everlane has steadily been taking over as our number one shopping destination for all things sleek, pragmatic, and minimal.

The brand excels at creating timeless styles with a touch of modern flair, and always keeps practicality top of mind when putting out new designs. There’s a reason we write about them so much, and it has everything to do with the fact that its clothing, shoes, backpacks, and travel essentials are truly some of the best out there.

Another major incentive is the value. As a direct-to-consumer company, Everlane is able to produce everything in ethical factories with benefits and living wages for workers, all while keeping their costs down and passing on the savings to the rest of us.

So whether you’re already a die-hard fan who wants to know what other loyal shoppers are buying, or you’re relatively new to the brand and want a few recommendations, we’ve put together a list of Everlane picks that our team loves and wears in our daily lives.

Check out all the Everlane pieces we swear by below:

The Cashmere Crew

I tried to avoid buying this sweater even though I knew I’d love it because I don’t typically spend $100 on anything, but the price is just too good. I’m glad I took the plunge because I love it. I wish I had it in every color, but the classic black one I chose is definitely the most versatile color choice. It’s soft, luxurious, and warm for cold winter days. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks managing editor

Everlane’s $100 Cashmere Crew, without much conscious involvement, became my cold-weather uniform last year – a reliable choice for everything from weekend apple picking outings to groggy Monday mornings. It’s unobtrusive, chameleon-level versatile, and both looks and feels good effortlessly. I’ve had more fun buying statement pieces, but rarely have I ever gotten so much wear per dollar. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks senior reporter

Read our full review of the Cashmere Crew here.

The Oversized Blazer

This blazer sees more light of day than almost anything else I own. It’s the perfect way to dress up jeans and a white T-shirt, it looks great over slinky slip dresses, and it can be paired with fitted or wide-leg black slacks for a modern take on a pantsuit. I usually wear a size 10 in Everlane, but I sized down to an 8 for this one so it didn’t swallow me, and I recommend you do the same. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks senior editor

The Modern Loafer Mule

I have two pairs of these mules – one in white and one in black (though they come in tons of colors, including new suede options). They serve the same purpose and have a similar aesthetic as their traditional loafers, but with no blistering on the heel – which is a major consideration for someone who walks as much as I do. These took a little bit of time to break in before they felt truly comfortable and walkable, but at this point, they are probably my most-worn shoes. I pair them with everything from denim and a T-shirt to silky slip dresses to plaid pants and oversized button-downs. They’re super versatile, sleek, and cute! – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks senior editor

The Kick Crop Jean

I got these Kick Crop Jeans in black and I wear them a lot because they fit perfectly, look effortlessly cool, and can easily shift between workdays and weekends. Also, since I’m only 5’2″, they fit more like normal jeans than crops, which I love because it’s one pair of jeans I don’t have to pay $25 extra to hem. – Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks managing editor

Check out our team review of the Kick Crop Jeans here.

The Slim Fit Jean

Their men’s jeans are an incredible quality for the price. They’re comfortable and hold their shape well with just a touch of stretch – not enough to be totally stretched out by midday, but enough to move comfortably with you. – David Slotnick, Business Insider senior transportation reporter

The Pima Micro Rib Long-Sleeve Crew

I love their plain white T-shirts for their comfort, fit, and price, and swear by this Pima Micro Rib Long-Sleeve Crew. It’s very flattering, comfortable, and way less expensive than I’d pay for the same thing elsewhere, meaning I don’t feel guilty buying white even knowing I’ll inevitably need to replace it. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks senior reporter

The Day Heel

I don’t know if a day goes by in our office without at least one member of our team showing up in a pair of Everlane’s Day Heels. It’s no wonder, because they’re incredibly comfortable. The bit of elastic at the back of the heel makes them easy to put on and also helps to prevent stiff leather blisters. I love wearing this red leather pair dressed down with denim and a T-shirt – it gives a basic outfit a fun pop of color and a modern touch. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks senior editor

I currently own two pairs of Everlane’s Day Heels (in Natural Suede and Blue Suede). Because the heels are so comfortable and don’t require a painful break-in period, they’re easy to wear all day long at work, and I find ways to style them with pretty much everything in my closet. Dress them up with blazers, or dress them down with jeans – these are shoes you want in your arsenal, too. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks executive editor

Read our full review of the Day Heel here.

The Day Glove

The women on the Insider Picks team have reviewed the Day Glove before, but it’s worth mentioning over and over again. The elongated vamp prevents you from feeling like you’re going to slip out of your shoes (or noticing that you’re wearing them), and the supple Italian leather means they move as an extension of your own foot – like a glove. Smart design hacks like two tiny perforations on the side for ventilation make these markedly better than other flats I own. Since getting my pair in white, I’ve worn them to work and on the weekends more than any other pair I have.

Given their versatility and comfort, I have plans to invest in a couple more pairs, which is saying something for $100+ flats. All in all, the Day Gloves are the most comfortable flats I’ve owned, though those that need great arch-support should probably look elsewhere. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks senior reporter

Editor’s note: We highly recommend going up a half size.

Check out our team review of the Day Glove here.

The Drape Trench Coat

If you’re looking for a classic, well-made trench with Burberry vibes, but for about one-sixth of the cost, look no further. This trench comes in khaki, true black, and navy, and incorporates weather-ready details, like a storm flap and water-resistant finish. I break mine out every spring and fall when I need a lighter weight jacket, and it never ceases to garner compliments from coworkers and “Where’d you get that?” from fellow riders on the subway. Here’s my full review of the trench coat if you need more information. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks executive editor

The High-Rise Hipster

Everlane’s women’s underwear collection is affordable (the underwear styles are all $12, or you can buy three pairs for $27) and so comfortable you forget you’re even wearing underwear. All of the underwear styles also look and feel just as timeless and high quality as the rest of Everlane’s clothes.

The High-Rise Hipster is hands down my favorite pair of underwear I own – I love it so much that I prioritize doing a load of laundry whenever I run out of clean pairs. It hugs my body in all the right places, creating a surprisingly flattering fit for a full-coverage silhouette, and the fabric is super soft and thin with just the right amount of stretch. – Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks executive editor

Read our team review of Everlane’s underwear line here.

The Cotton Box-Cut Pocket Tee

The very first article I ever wrote at Insider Picks was about this $20 T-shirt. I am a firm believer that a good white tee can go a long way, and the slightly cropped, relaxed fit of this one makes it my absolute favorite. I have four of them (three are bright white, one is ivory – but they come in a ton of colors) and I wear it with pretty much everything. It looks great tucked in, as the photo above shows, but the length is also just short enough to keep it looking modern even if worn with leggings. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks senior editor

Check out our full review of the Cotton Box-Cut Pocket Tee here.

The Work Pant

I like these pants more and more each time I wear them. Made of a four-way stretch cotton, the attractive slim fit style manages to balance comfort and structure to a tee. The seam running down the back of the pants provides the polish and poise needed in an office, but because the pants also come in eye-catching colors like Dark Green and Surplus, you can still inject a little more color and personality into your outfit if you want.

While I do also love the MM.La Fleur Foster Pant, which is similarly stylish, versatile, and comfortable, these Everlane work pants clock in at a quarter of the price – a pretty amazing value. I could stock up on a few pairs of these in different colors and be set in the work pant department. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

Check out our team review of the Work Pant here.

The Day Boot

I couldn’t be more excited for the addition of the versatile, stylish Day Boot to my shoe rotation once fall rolled around. I got my normal size and it initially felt a little snug, so I was nervous about the fit, but walking around in the shoes was actually more comfortable than expected. Though I’m not sure I could spend 24 hours in them, I wouldn’t hesitate to pull them on to go to work or spend an afternoon walking around the city. The exterior of the boot is wonderfully soft, while the rich Brick color is brighter than typical fall colors and will provide a pop during more dreary days. – Connie Chen, Insider Picks senior reporter

Read our team review of the Day Boot here.

The Wide Leg Crop Pant

I’m so happy Everlane came out with a “short” inseam option for these cropped pants. I’m just over 5 feet tall so the original “regular” inseam was just too long on me, but the shorter one makes for the perfect cropped fit. The waist is also really high, which makes my legs look longer, and it doesn’t dig in thanks to a small amount of stretch. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks senior editor

Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jean

Everlane’s Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny is truly unlike any pair of stretch denim I’ve tried before. They’re soft and stretchy and easy to slip on and button, but when you touch them, they have the same rugged feel of actual denim. A drawback of most jeggings is that the pockets are sewn shut so you can’t even use them, but all the pockets here are functional.

This pair strikes the unique balance that I’ve yet to find in other styles of jeans, especially at this price point – a flattering, true denim style with a comfortable, stretchy feel that you’ll actually want to wear all day long. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

Read our team review of the Authentic Stretch line here.

The Perform Legging

I have high standards for leggings. The pair I love the most is from Alo Yoga and they’re stupidly expensive, but these are the second best if you’re going for a casual, comfy legging can wear all day. You can read more about how some of the women on my team felt about these leggings in this full review, but suffice it to say that I find them super comfy. The waist doesn’t roll, there are multiple inseam options for different heights, and the black was very opaque. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks senior editor

The Mini Form Bag

This bag was a Christmas/Hanukkah gift from my mother-in-law who knows how much I love Everlane. I might have … cried … when I opened it? It’s the perfect size for a day of walking around the city or going out to dinner, and the strap can be adjusted to sit close in or hang loosely. The closure is magnetic so it’s really easy to get in and out, but it’s strong enough to hold itself closed at all times. I love how rich the brown color is, but it comes in plenty of other neutrals as well (and in a few other sizes). – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks senior editor

The Italian ReWool Overcoat

My coworker Mara wrote a great review of this coat (which you can read here), and she and I agree that it’s just the perfect simple wool overcoat. It fits like a glove, but still has just enough room in the arms to layer a thick sweater underneath. It’s not too tailored but also not too oversized – I can wear it over sweatshirts and leggings on the weekend or over nicer outfits at work without skipping a beat. – Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks senior editor

The Boss Boot

I first saw the Everlane Day Boot on an employee while shopping at the NYC location, and immediately knew I wanted them. They’re a perfect shoe for someone who values comfort, but wants to look stylish and put together for the office. I find them comfortable for all day wear and they’re great for transitioning from day to night if needed. Admittedly, $225 was a little steep for my budget, so I found a used pair on Depop, but if you can swing it they’re totally worth it. – Elisabeth Chambry, Insider Picks strategic partnerships manager