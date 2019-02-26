These are the top executives in Europe

caption Louis Vuitton’s executive team is one of the best in the business. source Reuters

Institutional Investor ranked the continent’s best CEOs, CFOs, and investor relations professionals across 31 industries for its 15th annual All-Europe Executive Team ranking of 2019.

The magazine and research firm compiled votes from 1,900 money managers and research analysts from more than 700 companies for its list of the top executives of Europe-based companies.

Eight companies swept their sectors, earning the No. 1 slot in each of the four categories: CEO, CFO, Investor Relations professional, and Investor Relations company.

Here is the list:

British American Tobacco

source Matt Cardy/GettyImages

Nicandro Durante has been CEO of BAT, the maker of Pall Mall and Lucky Strike brands and the world’s largest tobacco company by sales, since 2011.

The London-based company announced last year that he will retire in April, to be succeeded by Jack Bowles, currently chief operating officer of BAT’s international business.

Ben Stevens has been the firm’s finance director since 2008.

Deutsche Telekom

caption Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Officer Tim Hoettges source REUTERS/Albert Gea

The board of Bonn, Germany-based Deutsche Telekom just extended CEO Timotheus Höttges’s contract for another five years, while CFO Thomas Dannenfeldt will leave by the end of the year, citing private reasons.

Christian Illek will become the new CFO in 2019.

Tesco

caption Dave Lewis, CEO of Tesco source Tesco

Tesco CEO David Lewis has led the helm since 2014. Before joining Tesco, he was president of global personal care at Unilever. Alan Stewart is CFO. The grocer’s headquarters are about 25 miles north of London, in Welwyn Garden City.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

caption LVMH CEO and Chairman Bernard Arnault source Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

Bernard Arnault has been CEO of the world’s largest luxury-goods company since 1989. Jean-Jacques Guiony became the Paris-based firm’s chief financial officer in 2004.

Nestlé

caption Nestle CEO Schneider speaks during a Nestle shareholders meeting in Lausanne source Thomson Reuters

Ulf Mark Schneider has been CEO of the Switzerland-based maker of Purina pet food, Kit Kat bars and Nescafé coffee since January 2017.

Before that, he was CEO of the pharmaceutical company Fresenius. François-Xavier Roger, who also has a background in pharma, was appointed to the CFO role in 2015.

Siemens

caption Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser source REUTERS/Hannibal

Joe Kaeser has been CEO of Munich-based Siemens since 2013. The company appointed Ralf P. Thomas as its CFO in September.

Experian

caption Experian CEO Brian Cassin source Experian

Brian Cassin has been CEO of the Dublin-based consumer credit reporting agency since July 2014. Lloyd Pitchford is the firm’s CFO.

Airbus

source Airbus

Tom Enders has led Airbus, based in Leiden, Netherlands, since May 2012. He is due to be succeeded in April by CEO Designate Guillaume Faury. Harald Wilhelm has been CFO of Airbus since June 2012.