The best exfoliators you can buy

Whether you’re new to the exfoliation game or a seasoned skin-care pro, Glossier’s Solution is the exfoliator you should be reaching for.

Its powerful mix of acids helps dissolve dead skin cells and improves your complexion, giving your face a gorgeous glow.

A good exfoliant is like a magic bullet for any skin-care routine because it truly helps just about anything that’s ailing your face.

Regular exfoliation sloughs off dead skin cells, revealing brighter, more refreshed skin underneath. It also helps to keep your pores clear, which means acne-prone folks will experience fewer breakouts and the rest of your skin-care routine has a clear path to penetrate your epidermis. Oh, and did I mention it helps your makeup sit better on your face?

That said, the idea of exfoliating can be scary to a lot of people. Thanks to environmentally-unfriendly microbeads and the harsh apricot scrubs of our youths, exfoliants have a reputation for being abrasive, coarse, and the kind of product that can leave your skin harsh and inflamed. But the latest crop of exfoliants are nothing like this. These guys are gentle, sloughing and smoothing your skin without irritating it.

So where do you even start when incorporating an exfoliant into your routine? The first thing to consider is your skin type because every face needs something a little different from their scrub. It’s also important to keep in mind that there are, in fact, two different kinds of exfoliants – physical and chemical.

Physical exfoliants are pretty straightforward and the more traditional of the two. The good ones tend to use small grains to slough off dead skin. In fact, you want to stay away from any physical exfoliant that uses large, jagged pieces to scrub in order to avoid micro-tears in the skin.

Chemical exfoliants, on the other hand, use – wait for it – chemicals to dissolve dead skin cells. But don’t let the word “chemical” scare you. Since these exfoliants don’t involve scrubbing, they tend to be a lot gentler on the skin than physical exfoliants. The most common chemical exfoliants are alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), and fruit enzymes.

But even with all of that knowledge, it’s important to note that not all exfoliants are created equal. So in order to determine which exfoliants are worth your time and hard-earned cash, I’ve tested a handful of some of the top-rated exfoliants you can buy. Regardless of your skin type, your desired outcome, or your budget, there is absolutely an exfoliant out there that is going to make your skin glow.

Here are the best exfoliants to buy in 2019:

The best exfoliator overall

source Glossier

Glossier’s Solution uses both AHAs and BHAs to help dissolve dead skin cells, giving your face a beautiful glow for just $24.

While most people see a lot of Internet buzz around a product as a reason to buy it, I tend to be a little wary about products that are instantly Instagram-famous. So I went into my testing phase of Glossier Solution as a total cynic. Could this stuff really be as great as my favorite beauty editors and influencers say it was?

After three weeks of testing, I’m happy to say that the answer is a resounding hell yes. I’ve been using the Glossier Solution every evening, immediately after cleansing and right before spritzing on my favorite toner, and honestly, it looks like I have a different face. My complexion is clearer, my skin is smoother, and I even went on a date with no foundation or concealer on. That’s how life-altering this stuff is.

What makes Solution a game-changer is its powerful (yet surprisingly gentle) combination of acids. It has the AHAs lactic and glycolic acid to exfoliate the skin’s surface, while harnessing the BHA glycolic acid to penetrate the skin’s surface, clearing out all the gunk from your pores. This one-two punch means you’re getting the deepest exfoliation you possibly can.

The bottle is also formulated with a polyhydroxy acid (PHA) called gluconolactone, which balances out the first two acids, meaning this formula is clutch for all skin types – including sensitive ones.

When you first swipe Solution on, you’ll feel a slight tingle, but there’s no need to panic. That’s just the feeling of a chemical exfoliant doing its job. While you won’t see results immediately, the beauty of all these acids working together is that the results compound on one another, eventually revealing a complexion so gorgeous, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Refinery29 editor Rachel Kraus also gave the Glossier Solution high marks, saying it changed her skin. Reviewers at PopSugar and InStyle also had great experiences.

After nearly a month of using this exfoliator, I doubt I’ll ever go back to my other exfoliants. Glossier’s Solution stands head and shoulders over all of the others I’ve tried, which is why it’s snagged the top spot for me.

Pros: Gentle on skin, wallet-friendly, easy to use, ideal for both beginners and skin-care pros

Cons: Acids may make your skin more photosensitive, so it’s important to incorporate a daily sunscreen into your routine

The best drugstore exfoliator

source Simple

If you’re looking for powerful, fragrance-free exfoliation on a budget, then Simple Kind to Skin Smoothing Facial Scrub is the way to go.

One of the hardest parts about shopping for skin care is the high prices, and while I am always an advocate for investing in items you put on your face, there are always amazing products that don’t cost a pretty penny.

Enter Simple Skin Care. The brand’s entire line is gentle and wallet-friendly, making it a drugstore standby even the most seasoned beauty editors swear by.

But don’t let the price point lead to you believe this product doesn’t do its job. This gentle scrub both exfoliates and moisturizes, making it clutch for folks with combination skin. It’s a physical exfoliant and uses natural rice granules to slough off dead skin cells.

While it won’t penetrate your skin to clear out your pores, removing the dead cells from the upper layer of your dermis will actually give your pores the appearance of being smaller. And who doesn’t want that?

The key to using a physical exfoliant like Simple’s is to be gentle. Don’t feel like you have to harshly scrub at your face in order to get a good clean. Wet your face, lather up, and then gently massage the product into your skin in small circles. Simple’s formula is also fragrance free, which makes it extra gentle.

Simple’s exfoliant holds a four-star rating at Walmart with 250 reviews, with users saying that it’s great for their sensitive skin and that it’s so gentle that they can use it daily – an accolade not many other exfoliants can boast.

If gentle exfoliation at a reasonable price point sounds good for you, look no further than Simple’s Kind to Skin Smoothing Scrub.

Pros: Super gentle, uses natural products to exfoliate, fragrance free, affordable

Cons: Folks with extra-sensitive skin might experience irritation from the rice granules in this scrub

The best exfoliator for daily use

source DERMALOGICA

Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant is an exfoliating powder that transforms into an paste with water, and it’s incredibly gentle for people who want to scrub daily.

Because of the nature of your skin’s regular turnover cycle, daily exfoliation isn’t really necessary for those of you whose skin tends to be on the dry side. Most people can get away with a scrub every other day. But folks with normal-to-oily skin may like the idea of incorporating a regular physical exfoliant into their routines in order to keep pores clear of the gunk that can cause breakouts.

That’s where Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant comes in. It uses a mix of both physical and chemical exfoliants to resurface your skin, leaving behind a surface so smooth, you won’t believe how well your foundation will sit on it. Microfoliant has rice bran to scrub the surface of the skin, while salicylic acid and papain enzymes penetrate the surface to chisel out all the gunk hanging out in your pores. This one-two punch ensures you’re getting the full range of exfoliation benefits.

Microfoliant starts out as a powder to which you add water to create a paste. Since you are in control of the amount of H20 you add, you’re also in control of how gritty the exfoliant is. Have more sensitive skin? Add a lot of water. Feel like you can handle a little more physical exfoliation? Pull back on the amount you add. This choose-your-own-adventure kind of cocktailing ensures you’re getting the right amount of scrub for your skin type.

This customization is also what makes it such a winner among beauty experts too. An editor at Glamour says loves the texture of Microfoliant, and she’s not alone – it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta. Talk about a crowd pleaser.

Pros: Gentle enough for daily use and customizable

Cons: Since it’s a powder, it can get a little messy

The best exfoliator for sensitive skin

source Juara

Instead of relying on AHAs or BHAs to dissolve dead skin cells, Juara’s scrub utilizes plant enzymes to exfoliate and brighten your face.

There’s a common misconception that folks with sensitive skin should steer clear of exfoliants because they can inflame already finicky faces. But this isn’t the case at all.

Instead of avoiding exfoliants all together, you’ve just got to find the right one – and Juara’s Radiance Enzyme Scrub is the ultimate go-to for sensitive skin.

Instead of using chemicals to exfoliate, Juara’s scrub relies on enzymes and plant-based granules to help resurface and brighten your skin. Apple enzymes help increase cell turnover while dissolving dead surface cells, making it a powerful exfoliant.

On the physical side, the Radiance Enzyme Scrub has jojoba and bamboo beads to gently polish your skin’s surface. This scrub also uses clove flower to help brighten your skin, making it more glowing and radiant.

You can also use Juara’s Radiance Enzyme Scrub as a powerful mask when you need a little extra exfoliation. Swipe it on, let it sit for a few minutes, and then gently rinse it off. Since the enzymes are natural and the beads are super fine, it’s ideal for sensitive skin. You’ll be left with a glowing face and absolutely zero redness.

The reviews of this scrub don’t lie. It has a 93% positive rating on Amazon and 4.3 out of 5 stars on Birchbox. One shopper said that after rinsing the scrub off, she couldn’t believe how good her skin felt. “It’s replaced all of my other exfoliants,” she wrote.

So if you’re looking for a multitasking scrub that also doubles as mask, give Juara Radiance Enzyme Scrub a try – your sensitive skin will never feel the same.

Pros: Ideal for sensitive skin and doubles as a mask

Cons: Some users have complained that the scrub has a strange smell

The best exfoliator for uneven skin tone

source Ole Henriksen

If redness and blotchiness are your main skin issues, Ole Henriksen’s Transforming Walnut Scrub will transform your face.

There are some people who don’t suffer from clogged pores or breakouts, but who still feel like they need a little help with their skin tone and texture. If you’re one of those folks, then Ole Henriksen’s scrub is for you.

This exfoliant boasts a 9.1 rating on TotalBeauty, making it one of the highest-rated scrubs on the site. That’s nothing to stick your nose up about.

What makes this stuff so great? It’s formulated with walnut powder to gently lift away impurities from your skin. Walnut powder is also aces at smoothing out your skin, which is imperative when it comes to improving its texture. But the sleeper hit of this product is the chamomile, which helps to nix redness and calm the skin. Instead of leaving behind an inflamed face, the chamomile soothes your skin, helping the tone to even out.

Ole Henriksen’s Transforming Walnut Scrub has always been an old standby for me. I love bringing it on vacation and using it after a long-haul plane ride. It revitalizes my face, making it look like I’ve gotten an amazing night’s sleep and a facial.

While your skin looks amazing immediately after use, the results are usually compounded the morning after. I wake up looking fresh as a daisy, no matter what kind of sleep I got the night before.

This scrub also has a near-perfect review on Sephora, with 4.7 out of 5 stars. Users rave about the amazing smell, as well as how smooth it leaves their skin. Be forewarned though, this exfoliant isn’t as fine as some of the others on this list. Because of that, you’ll want to use just a little at a time, and take care when you’re actually massaging it into your skin, using gentle, circular motions instead of harsh, scrubbing ones.

But if a hard-working, intense face scrub is what you’re looking for, Ole Henriksen’s is the right one for you. Your skin will feel clean and look absolutely radiant. Just remember – a little product and pressure goes a long way.

Pros: Smells great, helps even out your skin tone, is a more affordable exfoliant

Cons: It can be a little intense for sensitive skin tones, so use a little at a time, and make sure to massage gently

