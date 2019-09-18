Eye creams and serums are likely the product you know you should be using but have no idea how to actually shop for.

If you’re unsure of where to start, reach for the Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Eye Serum. Buyers and experts agree that this is the cream of the crop when it comes to treating under eye circles.

When talking about skin-care regimens, eye creams and serums tend to be products that a lot of folks skip. “I’m already using a moisturizer,” they think. “Why do I need a separate cream for under my eyes?” So instead of incorporating yet another step into their routine, they’ll move straight on to moisturizers.

But this can be a mistake. The biggest reason being that the skin under your eyes is actually a lot thinner and more delicate than the skin on the rest of your face; therefore, it needs to be treated differently.

If you’re using a face cream with super potent ingredients, it can actually hurt your under-eyes more than it can help. Similarly, if you need to target puffiness or discoloration under your eyes, your face cream may not deliver those results. If not treated properly, your eyes can be the first thing to show signs of aging.

How you apply your eye cream is just as important as what’s in it. You should put your eye cream on after your serum and before your facial moisturizer. A pea-sized dollop is about the amount that you want for each eye, and you should tap the product on lightly with your ring finger, as rubbing can damage the delicate skin.

Got all of that? Great. Now it’s time to go shopping. Ahead, find the best eye creams on the market today. Depending on what your main concern is, one of these will be right for you.

Here are the best eye creams and serums you can buy:

The best eye serum overall

The Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Eye Serum targets dark circles, fine lines, and loss of elasticity to diminish all of those signs of aging.

There are certain things that one should always look for when it comes to buying eye cream. You want it to be lightweight enough that it absorbs quickly into the skin in the evening, or doesn’t feel too heavy under makeup. It should also contain a heady mix of ingredients to dull the signs of aging, while also brightening up those stubborn dark circles. Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Serum checks all of those boxes.

As evidenced by the name, this serum relies heavily on the supercharged antioxidants retinol and ferulic acid. Retinol helps to accelerate skin renewal and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, which is why it’s the industry’s gold standard when it comes to fighting signs of aging. But what about ferulic acid? This lesser-known ingredient works to fight free radicals that cause aging in the first place.

An important thing to note with this serum: You absolutely must use a sunscreen, too. Because of the high potency of active ingredients in this serum, your skin can become extremely photosensitive.

Pros: Has a powerful mix of active ingredients, works well under makeup

Cons: Those with sensitive skin may find this product a bit harsh, so make sure to do a patch test first

The best eye cream for the morning after

If deflating your peepers is high on your agenda, then Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Contour Cream is for you.

For some of us (myself included), the biggest issue we deal with when it comes to our under eyes is puffiness. No matter how much water I drink, how little salt I eat the day before, or how many pillows I prop under my head at night, I seem to always wake up with a face that looks like it was inflated with helium. And unfortunately for me, the puffiness seems to localize around my eyes.

Because of that, I’ve gotten in the habit of slapping an ice mask over my eyes in the morning to take down the puff. But when the cold started triggering my migraines (if it isn’t one thing, it’s something else), I had to find a different way. Enter, Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Contour Cream.

This cream instantly became a cult-favorite amongst the beauty nerds of the world. I reached for it because of its star ingredient – caffeine. Caffeine is something that beauty gurus have always said is one of the best ways to take down puffiness in your eyes. This is why you’ve likely seen “cool black tea bags” as a swollen eye remedy.

Caffeine works to deflate your eyes because it helps dissipate the fluid buildup that causes it. Auto Correct pairs caffeine with Brazilian ginseng, which works to energize your under-eye skin. That makes your eyes appear brighter, which makes you appear more awake.

Auto Correct is also packed with ingredients that lift and moisturize under the eyes, which makes it great as an all-around eye cream.

I like to keep Auto Correct in the fridge so that it’s nice and cool when I apply it. This helps to take the puffiness in my eyes down even more. Since incorporating Auto Correct into my regimen, I’ve had no migraines due to ice packs and no residual puffiness.

Pros: De-puffs the eyes quickly while adding major hydration.

Cons: Since it’s made with shea and cocoa butter, its on the heavier side, so it takes a minute to fully absorb

The best drugstore eye cream

Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Eye Cream is perfect for those who need a hardworking eye cream that won’t break the bank.

One of the biggest complaints a lot of folks have when it comes to eye creams are the price points. And it makes sense. These products are made with highly potent ingredients. Because of that, they tend to cost more than your average face cream or exfoliant. And when you skimp on the pricing, the efficacy tends to decrease, too.

But that just isn’t the case with Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Eye Cream. Ringing up at under $20, this wallet-friendly option actually works to combat the normal signs of aging.

Instead of relying on expensive antioxidants like retinol and ferulic acid, Aveeno’s eye cream keeps the cost down by harnessing the antioxidant power of blackberries. Blackberries, in fact, are ranked as one of the most antioxidant-rich berries on the market. Couple that with a mix of vitamins C and E, which are fantastic for regenerating skin, and you’ve got a recipe for success.

One thing to note, though. If you’re looking for a cream to reverse deep-set lines and wrinkles, Aveeno’s formula may not be the one to reach for. It’s more for people looking to fix the early signs of aging. If you’re looking to do heavier lifting, you’ll want to find a cream with slightly more powerful ingredients.

Pros: Wallet-friendly, great for eye cream beginners

Cons: Not heavy-duty enough to tackle deep-set lines

The best natural under-eye oil

If you’re looking for a more natural option, or are really big into oils for skin-care, reach for Uma Absolute Anti Aging Eye Oil.

There’s been a recent trend in skin-care toward all-natural routines, with buyers and experts alike lauding the benefits of switching to products that contain little to no chemicals. But these folks tend to hit a wall when it comes to products that are typically thought to be anti-aging.

Most of the traditional ingredients that work to reduce fine lines and wrinkles are chemical compounds, or synthetic versions of naturally-occurring ingredients, in order to keep the price down. Because of that, it’s hard to find an eye cream or serum that is all-natural.

Uma Absolute Anti Aging Oil is filled with a powerhouse cocktail of natural oils, all intended to help fight the signs of aging. There literally isn’t anything in this eye oil except for, well, oil. It’s a skincare minimalist’s dream.

While the ingredients read like a laundry list of good-for-you elixirs, there are definitely a few standouts. Frankincense and sandalwood essential oils revitalize your skin, while rose essential oil is a powerful hydrator. Then there’s eucalyptus essential oil, which works to eliminate puffiness and signs of fatigue. The list goes on, with oils such as lavender, geranium, and rosemary rounding out this bouquet of skin ingredients.

It’s also a hit among pros. Like Ashley Weatherford wrote over at The Cut, “The oil, which by definition behaves as a sealant atop skin and traps moisture, prevents the under eyes from becoming dry better than eye cream and moisturizer alone.” And a hydrated under eye is a happy one because hydration means fewer wrinkles.

So what’s the catch? The price tag. Because of all of these oils, Uma’s serum rings up at more than $100. That might seem like a very steep price to pay, but a little goes a long way with this bottle.

Pros: All natural, smells incredible, and intensely hydrating

Cons: It’s the priciest treatment on this list

The best eye cream to wear under makeup

If you’re committed to wearing eye cream during the day, reach for Lancôme Visionnaire Eye Cream.

When discussing skin-care, it’s a common idea that eye cream belongs in an evening routine – not a morning one. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Dabbing on the right eye cream in the morning can instantly brighten up your eyes. And, if you’re like me, it’s an important part of your morning routine because it helps alleviate puffiness.

Unfortunately, a lot of eye creams are heavy or extra slick, making them a nightmare to put on ahead of foundation or concealer. But that’s one of the reasons why Lancôme Visionnaire Eye Cream is such a stunner. It dries completely matte, making it the perfect base for the concealer you need while your eye cream is still doing its work.

But its matte finish isn’t the only thing that makes Lancôme’s cream a serious contender. It’s formulated with a special concoction of ingredients that help to blur imperfections around the eyes while treating them.

Pros: Dries matte, helps blur imperfections

Cons: Might be a little too light for advanced signs of aging

source Shutterstock

