The best eye makeup remover you can buy

Eye makeup is notoriously stubborn and difficult to remove, so you need a good, safe makeup remover in your arsenal.

The Garnier SkinActive Waterproof Micellar Cleansing Water is our top pick because it is a gentle but powerful one-step eye makeup remover that removes even the heaviest eye makeup easily.

Look, we get it. Sometimes you’re totally exhausted and the thought of washing your eye makeup off before hitting the sheets is a lot. But it’s probably the most important step in your daily skincare routine, both for the sake of the delicate skin around your eyes and the longevity of your pillowcases.

That’s why we researched and tested some of the most popular ophthalmologist-approved eye makeup removers on the market, and narrowed them down to the best of the best. Some important criteria: the products had to be gentle, yet powerful enough to remove eye makeup without tugging the skin (a major cause of fine lines and wrinkles); they couldn’t include simple alcohols, referred to as isopropyl and ethanol, which are notoriously drying; and added fragrance was a no-go.

And while finding the best eye makeup remover for your skin type and beauty routine is 75% of the battle, the application technique is also super important. Pro tip: soak a cotton pad with liquid eye makeup remover and hold it against each eye for a few seconds before gently wiping it across your skin. This gives the formula time to loosen your makeup. With all this in mind, it’s time to find your new go-to eye makeup remover.

Here are the best eye makeup removers you can buy:

The best eye makeup remover overall

source Garnier

Garnier SkinActive Waterproof Micellar Cleansing Water is quick, effective, and even works on waterproof mascara.

Our top pick, an all-in-one, no-rinse makeup remover that can be used on the face and lips too, is actually found in drugstores. It performs as well as – if not better than – more expensive brands and makes removing eye makeup including waterproof mascara a breeze.

Garnier SkinActive Waterproof Micellar Cleansing Water is formulated with micelles. Although it has been around for a while, micellar water is the latest trend in makeup removers. It is made up of tiny balls of cleansing oil molecules known as micelles that act like magnets, lifting away dirt, oil, and makeup without harsh rubbing, leaving skin clean and refreshed without over-drying.

The multi-purpose product can also be used as a facial wash, makeup remover, and moisturizer. This makes it the ideal addition to your beauty arsenal when you’re on the go or on vacation. It comes in a handy travel size, too.

In testing, all my eye makeup, including my waterproof mascara, came off in just three swipes of a cotton pad. There was no need to rinse and no greasy residue. If like me, you have zero patience for products that don’t provide instant results you’ll love this one-step eye makeup remover.

It’s not just me who loves Garnier SkinActive Waterproof Micellar Cleansing Water as an eye makeup remover, beauty junkies, editors and experts swear by it. It is highly rated on Rank and Style and Byrdie, plus Amazon reviewers give it a big thumbs up.

Although I prefer the waterproof version for removing my eye makeup, it comes in a non-waterproof version, too.

Pros: No-rinse formula, suitable for eyes, lips, and face, free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, fragrance-free, no greasy residue, suitable for all skin types even sensitive skin, effective on heavy makeup and waterproof mascara

Cons: None

The best eye makeup remover pads

source Burt’s Bees

If you’re looking for an easy way to remove your eye makeup at home or on the go, try Burt’s Bees Eye Makeup remover pads.

These travel-friendly eye makeup remover pads are gentle but effective. They’re also very affordable. Burt’s Bees Eye Makeup Remover Pads are designed specifically for eyes and are shaped to reach every corner.

The moisturizing, no-rinse formula contains 99.5% natural ingredients including kiwi extract to hydrate and nourish the skin around the eyes without leaving an oily residue. There are no harsh chemicals that might irritate your eyes and the pads are fragrance free. This makes the pads ideal for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

In testing, I found that my eye makeup came off easily. The pads were fairly thick, well saturated, and the liquid absorbed into my skin without leaving a greasy residue. However, they didn’t work as well on waterproof mascara. Still, these pads are a great beauty accessory when you’re traveling or on the go.

I’m not the only one who thinks Burt’s Bees Eye Makeup Remover Pads are wonderful. They are recommended by sites such as Byrdie and Total Beauty, and get great reviews on Walmart, with one happy customer saying, “I’ve had a hard time finding an eye makeup remover that doesn’t irritate my highly sensitive eyes AND removes all the makeup easily…this stuff does it all!”

Pros: Suitable for sensitive eyes, safe for contact lens wearers, no need to rinse, No added fragrance, free of parabens, phthalates, and SLS, great for travel

Cons: Not as effective on waterproof mascara

The best for dramatic makeup

source Chanel

If you’re looking for a superior eye makeup remover that removes every trace of eyeliner, eye shadow, and waterproof mascara, Chanel Démaquillant Yeux Intense Gentle Bi-phase Eye Makeup Remover is the crème-de-la-crème.

Chanel’s luxury eye makeup remover is a favorite with celebrities and makeup artists alike. The dual-phase formula is activated by shaking the bottle. Whereas many bi-phase eye makeup removers are silicon-based, this one is oil-based.

The light blue lower phase contains cornflower extract and rose extract to soothe and soften the vulnerable eye area. Oils in the transparent upper layer erase all types of makeup. As it’s so gentle, Chanel Démaquillant Yeux Bi-Phase Eye Makeup Remover is suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

In testing, after soaking a cotton pad with the liquid, it quickly erased all my heavy eye makeup and even my waterproof mascara, and it felt nice and refreshing on my skin. I used one side to remove my eye makeup and the other to remove the oily residue and any last traces of makeup. You do need to rinse it off with warm water. A little goes a long way and this remover is definitely worth the money.

Chanel Demaquillant Yeux Bi-Phase Eye Makeup Remover is highly recommended by sites such as Harpers Bazaar and Rank and Style. NYC-based makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor said on Instyle, “I love this product as it removes waterproof mascara without leaving a greasy residue.”

Pros: Suitable for all skin types, good for sensitive eyes, fragrance-free, great for heavy makeup and waterproof mascara

Cons: Expensive, but you only need to use a small amount, need to rinse

The best for sensitive eyes

source Klorane

Klorane Soothing Makeup Remover with Cornflower Water is a gentle but effective eye makeup remover that is suitable for even the most sensitive eyes.

Klorane Soothing Makeup Remover with Cornflower Water is enriched with soothing cornflower water that promises to erase all traces of eye makeup, leaving the delicate skin around your eyes feeling clean and fresh. It has been designed for even the most sensitive eyes and is ideal for contact lens wearers.

This is another product that uses micellar technology and can be used on your face and lips too. The gentle flower water also acts as a 3-in-1 cleanser, toner, and makeup remover. The upside to all this is you can simplify your skincare routine by reducing the number of products you use.

In testing, I liked the subtle, flowery smell. I found it easily removed all my eye makeup without irritating or stinging my eyes. If felt very gentle and there’s no need to rinse. However, it wasn’t as effective on waterproof mascara.

As well as getting a whopping 10 out of 10 on the Good Guide, Klorane Soothing Makeup Remover with Cornflower Water gets great reviews from Amazon shoppers.

One delighted buyer said, “Klorane has the nice, clean texture of a simple floral water. Virtually scentless. Removes makeup quite effectively, including eyeliner and does not leave an oily residue behind as most eye makeup removers can.”

Pros: Hypoallergenic, alcohol-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, fragrance-free

Cons: On the expensive side, not as effective on waterproof mascara

The best for eyelash extensions

source Neutrogena

Neutrogena Oil Free Gentle Eye Makeup Remover is eyelash extension-safe, and erases even the heaviest eye makeup and waterproof mascara in an instant

Neutrogena Oil Free Gentle Eye Makeup Remover makes light work of removing stubborn eye makeup and even waterproof mascara, outperforming many of the more expensive products. Aloe and cucumber extracts add a soothing quality, making it an ideal pick for those with sensitive skin. Plus, it’s safe to use with contact lenses and eyelash extensions, thanks to its oil-free, micellar-free formula (oil acts as a lens irritant, while both ingredients have been known to dissolve lash adhesive, causing extensions to shed faster).

I have used this eye makeup remover for years. It takes less than four swipes of a cotton pad with no pulling the delicate skin around your eyes to every trace of my makeup and works magically on smoky eyes and thick lashes. You do need to give it a quick rinse with warm water.

It’s not only me who gives Neutrogena Oil Free Gentle Eye Makeup Remover a big thumbs up, it’s recommended by Total Beauty and features on Allure’s list of ophthalmologist recommended removers.

Pros: Oil-free, safe for eyelash extensions, safe for contact lens wearers, suitable for sensitive eyes, great for waterproof makeup and lipstick too

Cons: Although it’s oil-free some might find it feels greasy, needs rinsing with water

