Eyelash serums are an affordable way to lengthen lashes without wearing false lashes or spending money on extensions.

Our top pick is the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner because it’s an award-winning serum that will help transform your eyelashes into longer, healthier, and more luxurious looking lashes.

Who doesn’t love the look of long eyelashes? Not only are they glamorous but they can also make your eyes look bigger and the whites of your eyes look brighter. In the past, if you wanted longer, fuller lashes you needed to either pile on the mascara, spend money on falsies or book a salon appointment for lash extensions. But now, improving the look and feel of your natural lashes is possible with the help of eyelash serums.

Not only can the right eyelash serum transform the look of your lashes, but it can also make them stronger, thicker, and healthier, too. Some feature ingredients that stimulate lash growth and make them look and feel fuller, while others work to condition lashes and help protect them from drying out and breaking.

The best part? They’re insanely easy to use. Every night, after cleaning your face and eye area, simply swipe the serum on the upper and lower lash line before going to bed. While you won’t notice results right away, after regularly using the serums for a few weeks, you’ll start to see a difference in both your lashes’ texture and length.

With so many options on the market, finding the right eyelash serum can feel overwhelming. So we did the research to find the best-reviewed eyelash growth serums you can buy. Whether you want to elongate lashes or make them look fuller, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best eyelash serums you can buy in 2019:

Updated 10/22/19 by Jada Wong: Updated prices, formatting, and links.

The best eyelash serum overall

source RevitaLash

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is a cult-favorite lash serum that conditions and strengthens lashes to make them longer and thicker.

The RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is a one-of-a-kind formula developed by an ophthalmologist to help enhance the look of lashes and prevent future breakage. During a study, 98% of people enjoyed improved lash appearance and stronger lashes after using the product for six weeks.

The serum is formulated with a mix of peptides, lipids, biotin, and green tea extract that work to fight both environmental damage and damage done by cosmetics. The conditioner not only protects from brittleness and breakage, it allows lashes to grow longer and saturates the lashes with moisture, making them softer and healthier-looking.

The lash serum has been a fan favorite amongst celebrities and beauty editors alike. InStyle magazine called it “the Rolls Royce of lash conditioners,” while Allure reports that Meghan Markle is a fan of the product.

The serum has an Amazon’s Choice recommendation because of its high ratings, with shoppers giving it a 3.9 out of 5-star rating.

One reviewer named Joyce wrote, “I have been using this for about 3 weeks now and can really tell a difference in my eyelashes. They are longer and they are getting fuller as well. My daughter has been using it for about 6 months and I thought she had on false lashes. It’s unbelievable how thick and long they are.”

The product is on the pricey side but it comes in three sizes so you test the serum with the smaller bottle before spending money on the six-month supply.

Pros: Conditions lashes, makes them fuller and longer, three sized bottles to shop, leaves lashes softer and healthier-looking

Cons: Expensive

The best serum for eyelashes and brows

source shiseido

Looking to grow your eyelashes and eyebrows? Try the Shiseido Full Lash and Brow Serum to improve the look of both.

While a lot of lash serums are technically safe to use on your eyebrows as well, the Shiseido Full Lash and Brow Serum was the first serum specially developed to help both types of hair grow. It comes with a soft-tip applicator that easily reaches between each hair to help you apply the product evenly.

The serum is a bestseller in Asia, thanks to its hydrating formula that leaves lashes thicker and brows more full. The serum’s ziziphus jujuba plant extract works as a hair-growth stimulant, while the arginine increases blood flow to the lash line.

The serum is dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested and more than 80% of women who tested the product for 16 weeks, reported that their lashes were more beautiful and denser. It has more than 20,000 likes on Sephora’s site with 200 shoppers giving it a 4.1 out of 5-stars.

One buyer named Shelby wrote, “I must say, I’m surprised, this actually worked! My lashes are fuller and longer, no more falsies!! And my sparse eyebrows are finally thicker and defined!WELL worth more than $35!!”

Some people did complain about the size of the bottle as it only lasts a month, but most said it was worth the cost.

Pros: Formulated to work on lashes and brows, leaves them looking fuller and longer, restores the appearance of lashes and eyebrows

Cons: Not a lot of product for the price

The best mascara with eyelash serum

source Rimmel

If you want a lash serum that helps grow your lashes and doubles as a mascara, try the Rimmel Lash Accelerator Mascara.

Since eyelash serums take a few weeks before you start to notice a difference, Rimmel London added a serum to its mascara to enhance lashes in the long and short term. The Lash Accelerator Mascara makes lashes look more defined and longer, while at the same time, stimulating lash growth.

With continued use, Rimmel’s Grow-Lash Complex serum works to strengthen, nourish, and renew lashes to boost natural lash growth.

The mascara has a 4.46 out of 5-star rating on Influenster with more than 1,700 reviews.

One reviewer said, “I’ve been using it now for 10+ years and absolutely can’t live without it. The mascara actually made my eyelashes grow and made them look so much fuller. It truly worked!”

A few people weren’t a fan of the mascara’s small applicator brush but most said they got used to it after a while.

Pros: Affordable, works instantly and over time, two products for the price of one

Cons: Small applicator brush not for everyone

The best drugstore eyelash serum

source No7

If you’ve been wanting to try a lash serum but don’t want to spend a lot of money, the No7 Lash Impact Lash Serum is a good buy.

The No7 Lash Impact Lash Serum is a hypoallergenic lash serum that works to produce longer, darker, and thicker eyelashes. When used regularly, you will start to see results after 8 weeks, but many people said they saw results sooner.

While it is specially formulated for lash growth, the company has said it can also be safely used on brows. The serum has been featured on InStyle and Cosmopolitan’s lists of best eyelash growth serums and has a 4.5-star rating on Influenster.

One buyer named Emma wrote, “I love this!! I used it for about 3 weeks and I could see a difference. I have used a few others as well but none worked better than this one for the price. I bought mine at target. It lasted me about 12 months! I would 10/10 recommend buying it if you are looking for something like this!”

Some people did note that the product runs out fairly quickly so be sure to use just a little with each application.

Pros: Affordable, makes lashes longer and thicker, also makes them darker and more noticeable, hypoallergenic

Cons: Product runs out quickly

The best eco-friendly eyelash serum

source Lashfood

The Lashfood Phyto-Medic Eyelash Enhancer is an Ecocert-certified and cruelty-free serum that makes lashes longer, thicker, stronger, and healthier.

If you prefer to buy eco-friendly products, Lashfood’s Phyto-Medic Eyelash Enhancer is your best bet. The serum is formulated with a blend of organic medicinal herb extracts that work to stimulate lash follicles and support natural growth. During a study, 100% of testers saw an improvement in both lash length and density.

The serum is made without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, and is also gluten-free. Lashfood says 99.49% of the ingredients in the serum are from natural origins and the packaging is made with Ecocert compliant and sustainable materials.

The product has over 10,000 likes on Sephora, with over 200 customers giving it a 4.2-star rating. One reviewer wrote, “I was super skeptical of this product when I bought it but figured that I would return it if it didn’t work. But it REALLY works! I have always had short, unimpressive lashes, and they’ve grown A LOT since I started using this product. They look so much better! I’m no longer ashamed to not wear mascara. It’s amazing and worth every penny!”

A few people were put off by the price but most said it was worth the cost.

Pros: Eco-friendly, vegan, makes lashes longer and more dense, cruelty-free

Cons: Expensive

