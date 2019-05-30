The best eyeliner you can buy

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Eyeliner doesn’t have to be intimidating.

With a good eyeliner and a little practice, you can get the perfect cat eye or any liner look you want.

The 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil from Urban Decay is our top pick for best eyeliner overall because it glides on smoothly to create many different looks and stays on for up to 24 hours.

Eyeliner is definitely a if-I-have-time beauty item, but man, does it makes a big impact when I use it.

While eyeshadow and mascara can draw attention to and open up your eyes, eyeliner defines their actual shape and helps make deep-set or small eyes look a little bit larger – at least, when wielded correctly.

Since there are so many eyeliners out there, we decided to make your shopping a little bit easier by rounding up the best choices in several different categories. So whether you like your liner subtle and natural, in which case, a traditional pencil is your best choice, or dramatic and winged out – reach for liquid or gel – you’ll definitely start making time in the morning to use any of these picks.

Here are our picks for the best eyeliner in 2019:

The best eyeliner overall

source Urban Decay

The Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil glides on without tugging, sticks around without smearing, and has a huge range of both wearable and fun colors.

Want a subtle, slightly smudged line? You got it. Want a winged cateye that won’t smear or smudge? No problem. Want an eyeliner pencil in every color under the rainbow? Then you’ll love Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil. The only difficulty is going to be choosing your favorite one out of the 45 shades.

Urban Decay is known for trendy, high-quality makeup with tons of pigment and unconventional names. You’ll find a shimmery copper pencil called Smog, a matte gray pencil called Desperation, and a shimmery purple pencil called Vice, to name just a few. But the names are part of the fun with this premium brand.

The 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil is waterproof, so it stays in place even through the saddest movie or the happiest wedding. But it doesn’t tug on lids or set in with a dry feeling. In fact, half of the ingredients are moisturizing for a creamy, soft feeling on your lids.

Once applied, you have around 30 seconds to gently smudge the line, if desired. After that, the color is set until you take it off.

More than 10,000 of the 15,300+ reviews on Sephora give it five stars – that’s a lot of satisfied buyers. Happy customers praise the vibrant colors, smudge-free performance, and ease of gliding the pencil around the eyes.

Pros: Huge choice of colors and finishes, won’t smudge, gentle on delicate skin, easy to use

Cons: Not a swivel-up liner, so you’ll need a sharpener to keep the point honed

The best eyeliner pencil that swivels up

source Sephora

With the Sephora Retractable Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil, you’ll always have a freshly sharpened point, making it easy to draw a precise line.

If you don’t want to be bothered with a separate sharpener for your eyeliner pencils, you’ll appreciate the convenience of Sephora’s Retractable Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil.

As the name suggests, this liner sticks around until you take it off, but that doesn’t mean it’s difficult to use or that it will tug on your skin as you apply. It glides on smoothly and blends out easily with the built-in smudge tip if you want a smoky look. But once set, the liner stays in place without running or smearing.

There are more than 6,000 reviews of this popular eyeliner pencil on Sephora, where the product holds a 4.3-star average out of 5. One pleased shopper summed up the words of many with her comment, “I have been using this eyeliner for years. Easy application, long lasting, no smudge. Simple and efficient!”

There are 19 colors to choose from including a few fun brights. Most are slightly shimmery, but there are some matte choices, including black.

Pros: Self-sharpening, has a built-in smudger, nice colors, waterproof formula

Cons: Most of the colors are shimmery, so if that’s not your thing, your selection will be limited

The best liquid eyeliner

source Stila

If you love the drama of cateye liner, you’ll love how easy it is to achieve with Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner.

Liquid eyeliner has a learning curve – there’s no getting around it.

While it creates the most dramatic lines out of all the other formulas, it’s also the easiest type mess up whether you apply unevenly, layer on too heavily, or smudge by accident. Stila’s liquid eyeliner makes it a little easier, however, with its convenient design.

Much like a felt-tip marker, it’s fairly easy to draw a line as thin or as thick as you want, and if you want a little flare, the marker makes it easy to achieve a cateye wing. The waterproof formula dries quickly, and won’t smudge or smear once set. Stila’s eyeliner is our top pick in our guide to the best liquid eyeliners too.

There are more than 6,100 reviews of the eyeliner on Ulta, and 90% of those reviewers said they’d recommend the product to a friend. Many buyers commented on how easy it was to apply the eyeliner and how long it lasted without running. On the downside, some did mention that it isn’t easy to remove – which actually is a testament to the liner’s staying power.

There are 11 colors to choose from, including black, dark blue, deep green, and several shades of brown. There’s even an icy white shade for the daring.

Pros: Pen-like design makes it fairly easy to use for a liquid eyeliner

Cons: Not a huge color selection, may be difficult to remove

The best gel eyeliner

source Marc Jacobs

The Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner goes on with the drama of a liquid and the ease of a pencil.

If you crave the dramatic look of liquid eyeliner, but despair of ever mastering the small brush or marker format, you’ll love the ease of applying Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner. It’s shaped like a traditional pencil liner and goes on just as easily.

The lux gel glides on smoothly, so you won’t feel any tug or pull around your eyes. It goes on with a strong line, but if you want to soften it, go ahead and smudge it quickly. Once it dries, it’s set until you take it off. The formula contains skin-soothing ingredients, including vitamin E and rosehip oil, so it nourishes your eyelids as you wear it.

This is one of the most popular gel eyeliners on Sephora, where it has more than 3,600 5-star reviews and an average of 4.3 stars out of 5. A few shoppers did complain that the eyeliner didn’t last as long as they’d expected and that it was difficult to apply neatly. But for the most part, buyers love the way it doesn’t run or smear once set and that it’s easy to apply. They’re also impressed with the 40-shade lineup, and the array of natural and bold looks they can create.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner comes in shimmer, matte, satin, and glitter finishes in a ton of colors ranging from neutral black and brown to lilac, hot pink, and bright blue.

Pros: Amazing color selection, easy to apply, easy to create bold looks

Cons: Might not last as long as expected, expensive for an eyeliner

The best affordable drugstore eyeliner

source NYX

You don’t have to break your budget to buy a great eyeliner when you can get the Slim Eye Pencil from NYX for less than $5.

Just because an eyeliner doesn’t cost much doesn’t mean it’s not a great product.

Case in point: NYX Slim Eye Pencil.

This basic eyeliner goes on smoothly and contains coconut oil to help moisturize your lids. While it’s not waterproof, it does stay in place quite well, and you can achieve a wide range of eye looks depending on your preference.

With more than 1,800 reviews and an average of 4.0 stars on Ulta, this is undoubtedly a popular eyeliner. Buyers commented that the pencil was easy to use and goes on smooth, easy to blend out for great daytime and nighttime looks, and easy to remove at the end of the night.

On the downside, some reviewers did feel the pencil didn’t last long enough or smudged too easily, and some said the color faded as the day went on. But, in general, how long the pigment stays on your skin is made up of factors like your skin’s oil levels, if you rub your eyes, and more so the wear-time is always subjective.

There are 24 colors of NYX Slim Eye Pencil to choose from including white, teal, baby blue, taupe, and seafoam green.

Pros: Great price, many colors, smooth application

Cons: Might smudge or fade for some

