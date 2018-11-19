The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
A good face mask can work wonders on your skin, but there are so many out there, it can be hard to decide which one is right for your needs.
- Our favorite face mask is the creamy, gentle Fresh Umbrian Clay Pore Purifying Face Mask because it really works to improve and cleanse your skin.
Let’s face it – a lot of face masks are totally useless. Sure, they might keep the Sunday Scaries at bay for 15 minutes or, in the case of the colorful and glittery ones all over social media, make a great selfie opp. But do they really do anything?
In my time covering beauty for the Internet, I’ve tried countless face masks and treatments. Most of them have been entirely forgettable. I kept using some of them out of a sense of obligation, a desire not to waste. But life is short. Do you really want to waste your limited face masking time on products that do next to nothing? I think not.
In general, I use masks for three main purposes – hydration if my skin is feeling dry and tight, calming if I’m irritated, or detoxing and pore-clearing if I’m breaking out a lot. I have pretty sensitive skin, so I don’t like to use anything too harsh all over. I tend to apply more active masks, the kinds that detox and diminish breakouts, in targeted areas like the T-zone.
I reserve soothing, moisturizing formulas for more delicate areas like my cheeks. The following list features picks from both categories but they all have one thing in common: They give me results.
Here are the best face masks you can buy:
- Best face mask overall: Fresh Umbrian Clay Pore Purifying Face Mask, $58
- Best soothing face mask: Kiehl’s Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque, $45
- Best sheet mask: SK-II Facial Treatment Mask, $135 for 10
- Best overnight face mask: Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, $25
- Best detoxifying clay face mask: Glossier Mega Greens Galaxy Mask, $22
Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.
The best face mask overall
- source
- Fresh
Why you’ll love it: Cult-favorite Fresh Umbrian Clay Pore Purifying Face Mask truly is as good as everyone says because it won’t dry you out or leave your face feeling tight.
I’ve had a jar of the Fresh Umbrian Clay Pore Purifying Face Mask languishing in my face mask drawer (yes, I have a whole drawer) for longer than I care to admit. I finally tried it for the first time a few weeks ago and I’m kicking myself for not testing it sooner.
Like most clay masks, this one is designed to heal blemishes, decrease the appearance of pores and impurities, and minimize oil production. Unlike most clay masks, it’s really gentle. Fresh’s version is chock full of soothing ingredients like sandalwood oil, chamomile flower, and lavender water. I counteract any dryness I feel after by rinsing with a hydrating toner.
I tend to focus it on my T-zone where I experience the most blackheads and breakouts, but I have used the mask all over my face without irritation. You’re only meant to leave it on for 3-5 minutes, so it doesn’t have a chance to dry down and become really hard to remove. The mask can also be used as a cleanser and a spot treatment.
Shoppers and experts adore this face mask just as much as I do – It has a 4.4 rating on Sephora based on over 600 reviews and has been featured in Allure, Nylon, and The Cut.
Pros: Gentle and effective clay mask, easy to wash off, non-irritating
Cons: High price tag
Buy the Fresh Umbrian Clay Pore Purifying Face Mask at Sephora for $58
The best soothing mask
- source
- Kiehls
Why you’ll love it: Got sensitive skin? Keep Kiehl’s Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque on hand to combat irritation and redness.
I never know just when my skin is going to react poorly to a situation. There are so many factors that can set me off – too much sunshine, an ill-fated skincare experiment, too many active ingredients. My skin isn’t the most reactive, but it can certainly get red and itchy at the mere suggestion of overstimulation.
Enter the Kiehl’s Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque. It’s a soothing, hydrating gel mask, the perfect follow-up to more intensive treatments that might leave skin inflamed. As the name suggests, the formula contains calming calendula flower petals and aloe. When you apply it to the skin it feels instantly cooling, but not in that artificial, hurting-not-helping way some products have.
There’s some debate over the effectiveness of calendula as a soothing ingredient, but from my own experience, this mask is great at calming down my skin and minimizing redness, possible thanks to the aloe.
As FutureDerm points out, the ingredients’ list boasts brightening ingredients as well, but you may want to be wary if you’re sensitive to citrus. I’ve used it as a follow-up to particularly drying treatments and after a long day outside that resulted in harsh sunburn on my face. I definitely see myself picking up a second jar after I finish the first.
The Kiehl’s Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque has also been recommended by Allure.
Pros: Soothing and hydrating mask, easy to wash off
Cons: Avoid if sensitive to citrus oils, might have a tingling sensation if left on too long
Buy Kiehl’s Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque at Sephora for $45
The best sheet mask
- source
- SK-II
Why you’ll love it: When your skin needs an instant boost, reach for the SK-II Facial Treatment Mask.
Sheet masks are great for that instant boost of hydrating and brightening. I love to use them on flights or before a big event. My favorite is the SK-II Facial Treatment Mask, which I used right before my wedding. It’s totally worth the 15 minutes you’ll spend looking like Jason from “Halloween,” I promise.
This is basically SK-II’s popular Facial Treatment Essence in sheet mask form. A cocktail of amino acids, organic acids, vitamins, and minerals work together to brighten and rejuvenate the skin. Each mask (sold in packs of 1, 6, or 10) is individually packaged.
Apply the essence-saturated paper sheet to your face for 10-15 minutes, discard, and pat the rest of the serum into your skin – do not rinse! If you wash your face after using this mask you’ll be wasting all the good stuff. Let the essence absorb and move on with the rest of your skin care routine.
As with most SK-II products, the Facial Treatment Mask is really pricey. But you can’t beat the instant results you get. Countless beauty editors and experts agree. It’s been recommended by Allure and Harper’s Bazaar, among others. Here Insider Picks we rated it our top sheet mask pick overall.
Pros: Hydrating and brightening mask, great for special events, packaged individually, fragrance free
Cons: Expensive
Buy the SK-II Facial Treatment Mask at Sephora for $17 to $135
The best overnight face mask
- source
- Laneige
Why you’ll love it: If hydration is a top concern, reach for the Lanegie Water Sleeping Mask 2-3 times a week.
When my skin is really dry, I love to reach for a hydrating overnight mask. My favorite is the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, which I’ve featured on Insider Picks before.
This mask combines Laneige’s proprietary Sleep-Tox and Moisture Wrap blends that respectively repair and hydrate the skin overnight with Hydro Ionized Mineral Water to ensure your skin retains moisture longer.
Plus, it smells like the feeling you get during the relaxation at end of yoga class with notes of rose, orange flower, and sandalwood.
The texture is more like a very thick gel moisturizer than a traditional mask. It goes on clear, albeit a bit wet, and dries down. You could leave the house in this, if you wanted, though it dries down a bit tackier than your average moisturizer so I do only use it at bedtime as directed. When I wake up I wipe any residue off with micellar water.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask is a 2017 Allure Best of Beauty winner with more than 1,000 mostly positive Sephora reviews.
Pros: Hydrating, lightweight, dries clear, can be left on overnight
Cons: Not fragrance free
Buy the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask at Sephora for $25
The best detoxifying mask
- source
- Glossier/Facebook
Why you’ll love it: Glossier Mega Greens Galaxy Pack gently exfoliates and detoxifies using kaolin clay and bitter orange peel.
My favorite beauty products are the ones who are as effective as they are attractive. Glossier Mega Greens Galaxy Pack comes in a really cute jar, but it also really works. This mask detoxifies and gently exfoliates the skin, drawing out impurities and encouraging cell turnover. In other words, it gives you velvety soft cheeks and calms angry blemishes.
Creamy kaolin clay is the hero ingredient here. It whisks away oil and gunk without stripping the skin of moisture. The formula also includes avocado oil and aloe for soothing hydration, a fortifying superfruit antioxidant blend and leafy green phytonutrients (picture a green smoothie for your face), and bits of bitter orange peel that exfoliate when you rinse your face.
I love how soft this mask leaves my face. It’s fragrance free and allergy tested, making it suitable for sensitive skin. This mask has earned a permanent place on the Insider Picks Top Shelf – writer Rebecca Carhart named it one of her top clay mask picks.
Pros: Gentle clay mask, fragrance-free, allergy tested, suitable for all skin types, exfoliates
Cons: Hard to rinse off once it dries
Buy the Mega Greens Galaxy Pack at Glossier for $22
