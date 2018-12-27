11 of the best face masks you can get on Amazon

caption Amazon has plenty of face masks for all your skin-care needs. source Anna Webber/Stringer/Getty Images

Amazon is a great place to search for affordable beauty products, including face masks.

Amazon users seem to love the Glamglow SuperMud Mask and Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Mask.

Origins Original Skin Re-Texturizing Mask with Rose Clay and the Sand Sky Australian Porefining Face Mask are incredibly well-reviewed.

Whether you prefer clay or sheet masks, we’ve combed through tons of products to find 11 of the absolute best masks that you can buy on Amazon based on glowing reviews from real customers. From drugstore brands like Neutrogena and Yes to Tomatoes to K-Beauty brands like Innisfree, read on to discover some of the best masks you can find on Amazon.

The Glamglow SuperMud Mask is great for blackheads.

caption Glamglow SuperMud Mask. source Amazon

One Amazon user wrote, “This is by far the best mask I have ever used. It actually DOES something” while another user wrote, “I have a ton of blackheads on my nose area and you can literally see the oil being sucked out!”

The Sand Sky Australian Porefining Face Mask promises soft skin.

caption Sand Sky Australian Porefining Face Mask. source Amazon

One Amazon user wrote, “My face is so clear, soft, and smooth!!!” while another said, “it really does make your skin brighter and pores smaller.”

Elixir Cosmetics Gold Face Mask refreshes your skin.

caption Elixir Cosmetics Gold Face Mask. source Amazon

One Amazon user wrote, “This is the mask if you want smaller pores, less fine lines and wrinkles, and a healthy glow.”

Innisfree Sleeping Pack Mask works while you sleep.

caption Innisfree Sleeping Pack Mask. source Amazon

One Amazon user wrote, “It is very good for me! Strongly recommend to the one whose dry or combination skin.”

Another claimed they “feel the difference” when they get up.

TonyMoly It’s Real Sheet Mask is great for those with sensitive skin.

caption TonyMoly It’s Real Sheet Mask. source Amazon

One Amazon user wrote, “I have super sensitive combination skin (dry patches/oily tzone) and I’ve quickly found out that this is basically the only mask I can handle. No weird burning sensation, no dry tight feeling, no harsh smells or flakiness afterwards..just a super soothing basic mask.”

Purederm’s Deep Purifying Black Bubble Mask is fun to use.

caption Purederm Deep Purifying Black Bubble Mask. source Amazon

One Amazon user wrote “One of the best face masks I’ve ever used! Works exactly like the description. Left my face brighter and smoother than any other.”

Dr. Jart+ Dermask Brightening Ulta Fine Mask promises brighter skin.

caption Dr. Jart+ Dermask Brightening Ulta Fine Mask. source Amazon

One Amazon user wrote that the mask is a “game changer” adding “My skin looks brighter and more refreshed even a couple days after using it.”

Origins Original Skin Re-Texturizing Mask with Rose Clay is a go-to for those with sensitive skin.

caption Origins Original Skin Re-Texturizing Mask with Rose Clay. source Amazon

One Amazon user wrote that it’s great for people with eczema and sensitive skin. “Minimized pores, re-texturized my eczema patches and left my skin tight but moisturized.”

Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Mask tackles acne.

caption Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Mask. source Amazon

One Amazon user loves the product as a treatment for blackheads writing that it’s “Like a facial in a tube.”

New York Biology’s Dead Sea Mask reduces pores.

caption New York Biology’s Dead Sea Mask. source Amazon

One Amazon user wrote, “This made my face so soft and feeling refreshed and hydrated!!!”

Neutrogena Clear Pore Facial Cleanser and Face Mask is made for people with problematic skin.

caption Neutrogena Clear Pore Facial Cleanser and Face Mask. source Amazon

One Amazon user wrote, “It really has kept my skin clear. I use to have a lot of blackheads, but haven’t had that problem in years now using this product. It takes using it consistently for a couple months to clear up your skin, but then using it just periodically is enough to maintain for me.”

