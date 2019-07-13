Nordstrom is having a huge sale on boots right now — here are the 15 best pairs you can buy

Mara Leighton, Business Insider US
Stuart Weitzman Instagram

Nordstrom’s huge Anniversary Sale is finally upon us – meaning you can stock up on brand-new seasonal essentials for hundreds of dollars off or make an otherwise guilty splurge without the guilt.

As of July 12, you can shop the Early Access sale if you have a Nordstrom Credit Card – a perk that gives members access to the thousands of deals on new items before the general public, who won’t get the same unfettered access until July 19. If that sounds to you like the perfect excuse to open one, you can apply for a Nordstrom card here.

If you don’t have a Nordstrom card or any plans for one, you can still get a sneak peek at what will be on sale.

Check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals for each of the following categories, add some things to your wish list, and shop them if you have a Nordstrom card.

Below are 15 of the best pairs of fall boots included in Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Madewell Brenner Bootie

Madewell Brenner Bootie, $139.90 (after sale $210) [You save $70.10]

Aquatalia Tilly Weatherproof Bootie

Aquatalia Tilly Weatherproof Bootie, $299.90 (after sale $450) [You save $150.10]

Cole Haan Maggie Bootie

Cole Haan Maggie Bootie, $129.90 (after sale $200) [You save $70.10]

Blondo Eloise Waterproof Bootie

Blondo Eloise Waterproof Bootie, $104.90 (after sale $159.95) [You save $55.05]

Dolce Vita Coltyn Bootie

Dolce Vita Coltyn Bootie, $109.90 (after sale $169.95) [You save $60.05]

Dolce Vita Sher Perforated Bootie

Dolce Vita Sher Perforated Bootie, $89.90 (after sale $139.95) [You save $50.05]

Stuart Weitzman Darla Over the Knee Boot

Stuart Weitzman Darla Over the Knee Boot, $499.90 (after sale $795) [You save $295.10]

La Canadienne Samia Waterproof Knee High Boot

La Canadienne Samia Waterproof Knee High Boot, $359.90 (after sale $549.95) [You save $190.05]

Tory Burch Everly Riding Boot

Tory Burch Everly Riding Boot, $299.90 (after sale $498) [You save $198.10]

Paige Willa Studded Chelsea Boot

Paige Willa Studded Chelsea Boot, $249.90 (after sale $375) [You save $125.10]

Marc Fisher Ltd Dalar Bootie

Marc Fisher Ltd Dalar Bootie, $119.90 (after sale $179.95) [You save $60.05]

Eileen Fisher Tote Bootie

Eileen Fisher Tote Bootie, $149.90 (after sale $225) [You save $75.10]

Cole Haan Joanna Bootie

Cole Haan Joanna Bootie, $124.90 (after sale $190) [You save $65.10]

Vince Camuto Nethera Perforated Bootie

Vince Camuto Nethera Perforated Bootie, $99.90 (after sale $149.95) [You save $50.05]

Ugg Melrose Genuine Shearling Bootie

Ugg Melrose Genuine Shearling Bootie, $99.90 (after sale $149.95) [You save $50.05]