Nordstrom is having a huge sale on boots right now — here are the 15 best pairs you can buy

source Stuart Weitzman Instagram

If you’re looking to step into fall with a new pair of boots, you need to check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. You can find shoes from top brands at seriously discounted prices.

Nordstrom cardholders can start saving now with early access, but everyone else will have to wait until July 19 to begin shopping.

Below, you’ll find 15 pairs of boots that we love, all on sale right now.

Nordstrom’s huge Anniversary Sale is finally upon us – meaning you can stock up on brand-new seasonal essentials for hundreds of dollars off or make an otherwise guilty splurge without the guilt.

As of July 12, you can shop the Early Access sale if you have a Nordstrom Credit Card – a perk that gives members access to the thousands of deals on new items before the general public, who won’t get the same unfettered access until July 19. If that sounds to you like the perfect excuse to open one, you can apply for a Nordstrom card here.

If you don’t have a Nordstrom card or any plans for one, you can still get a sneak peek at what will be on sale.

Check out the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals for each of the following categories, add some things to your wish list, and shop them if you have a Nordstrom card.

Below are 15 of the best pairs of fall boots included in Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Madewell Brenner Bootie

source Nordstrom

Aquatalia Tilly Weatherproof Bootie

source Nordstrom

Cole Haan Maggie Bootie

source Nordstrom

Blondo Eloise Waterproof Bootie

source Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Coltyn Bootie

source Nordstrom

Dolce Vita Sher Perforated Bootie

source Nordstrom

Stuart Weitzman Darla Over the Knee Boot

source Nordstrom

La Canadienne Samia Waterproof Knee High Boot

source Nordstrom

Tory Burch Everly Riding Boot

source Nordstrom

Paige Willa Studded Chelsea Boot

source Nordstrom

Marc Fisher Ltd Dalar Bootie

source Nordstrom

Eileen Fisher Tote Bootie

source Nordstrom

Cole Haan Joanna Bootie

source Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Nethera Perforated Bootie

source Nordstrom

Ugg Melrose Genuine Shearling Bootie