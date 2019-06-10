Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

False eyelashes are an easy and inexpensive way to give your lashes a boost without piling on mascara.

The Ardell Demi Wispies Fake Eyelashes are our top pick because they’re an affordable option that will give you the appearance of longer and more voluminous eyelashes while still looking natural.

If you’ve always dreamed of having “look-at-me-lashes,” then it’s time to invest in a great pair of false eyelashes. It doesn’t matter if you want to give your lash line a little boost with a natural-looking set or prefer the look of over-the-top dramatic lashes, falsies are the easiest way to up the glam factor on any beauty look without piling on layers and layers of mascara.

Unlike mascara that can clump or smear, false lashes will always remain perfectly curled and separated, even through tears. They also make for easier clean up as you won’t have black mascara streaks running across your face as you remove your makeup.

Besides helping your eyes look more defined and glamorous, using false lashes can also help strengthen your own natural lashes, as some ingredients in mascaras can often leave your lashes brittle and weak. So by giving your natural lashes a break from using mascara every day, it helps give them room to grow thicker, longer, and stronger.

With so many options on the market, finding the right falsies can feel overwhelming. So we did the research to find the best-reviewed false lashes you can buy whether you want traditional lash strips, individual lashes, or even magnetic options.

Here are the best false eyelashes you can buy in 2019:

The best false eyelashes overall

source Amazon

The Ardell Demi Wispies Fake Eyelashes are a cult favorite because they’re affordable, reusable, and easy to apply and remove.

Ardell has been a go-to source for false lashes for makeup artists, editors, and beauty fanatics alike since 1971. The company has more than 200 different types of lashes ranging from natural to colorful and even rhinestone-encrusted, but the Demi Wispies Fake Eyelashes are the best.

Not only are the lashes incredibly lightweight and realistic looking, but they’re also attached to a clear flexible band, making it easy to apply and looks invisible against any skin tone. The falsies help make your eyelashes appear longer and fuller in a very natural way, but they can easily transition into a more glamorous look for fancy nights out if you add a bit of mascara.

The lashes have a 4-star rating on Amazon with more than 1,700 reviews. One shopper rave, “Love, love, love these lashes. They are a perfect balance between natural and glamour. These are definitely my go-to lashes for my night outs or casually around town. Cannot be more happy with my purchase. Will continue to repurchase!”

Each pack comes with four sets of false lashes that can be re-worn anywhere from four to six times each, depending on how you clean and store them. Unfortunately, you will have to purchase clear or dark-tone lash glue separately, both of which Ardell sells.

Pros: Lightweight, clear flexible band, easy to apply and remove, reuseable, affordable, looks natural

Cons: You have to buy lash glue separately

The best false eyelashes that celebrities swear by

source Huda Beauty

Want to wear false lashes that are worn by celebrities? Opt for the Huda Beauty Classic False Lashes.

Huda Kattan was an accomplished beauty blogger and makeup artist before she launched her own makeup line Huda Beauty in 2013. While the line now features everything from foundation to eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks, the company first became an overnight success thanks to the popularity of its false eyelashes.

The brand’s falsies became incredibly popular after being worn by several celebrities including Kim Kardashian and her famous sisters. The lashes are not only beloved by the Kardashian’s makeup artists but also by Huda’s 37.6 million Instagram followers.

The Huda Beauty Classic False Lashes come in seven different varieties ranging from natural to dramatic. Based on buyer comments on Sephora, the Samantha set offers medium volume with a natural style and is by far the most popular option among shoppers.

The vegan, cruelty-free lashes are made from synthetic fibers and a lightweight cotton band that easily blends in with your natural lash line. They’re very durable and can be re-worn up to 15 times.

The line of false lashes has a 3.8-star rating with nearly 800 reviews and more than 140,000 likes on Sephora. One shopper wrote, “These lashes are amazing quality! I’ve used these so many times I can’t even keep count. They look amazing in pictures, and even more amazing in real life. I don’t know what else to say, but I will totally purchase different styles.”

Reviewers did note that while you can use any lash glue on the falsies, they felt application was easiest when they used the Huda Beauty Lash Glue, which is sold separately for $13.

Pros: Celebrity favorite, vegan and cruelty-free, durable, reusable up to 15 times

Cons: Pricey, lash glue sold separately

The best individual false eyelashes

source Sephora

Looking for a way to enhance your lashes in a subtle way? The Sephora Collection Luxe False Lashes will do just the trick.

Individual lashes allow you to have more control than strip lashes over how thick or thin you want every area of your lash line to look, and lets you customize your lashes more easily too.

The Sephora Collection Luxe False Lashes are a high-quality set of individual lashes that are incredibly soft and lightweight. They’re made from natural hair fibers so they’ll blend in seamlessly with your natural eyelashes.

Each set comes with 36 individual lashes at varying lengths so you can mix the short, medium, and long lengths to achieve natural-looking volume. The lashes made it on Refinery29‘s list of best false lashes and they have a 3.8 out of 5-star rating on Sephora with nearly 800 reviews.

One reviewer wrote, “They felt amazing when I put them on, and most people thought they were my natural lashes. I love them and how they make me look.” Shoppers did note that unlike lash strips, individual lashes are a time commitment so only apply these when you have plenty of time to get ready.

Pros: High-quality, soft and lightweight, mix of lengths lets you control of how thick, thin, or long you want your lashes

Cons: Time commitment to apply each individual lash

The best magnetic false eyelashes

source Amazon

If using lash glue is too tricky for you, try Vassoul Duel Magnetic Eyelashes.

If you still can’t use lash glue without creating a sticky mess, you should give magnetic lashes a try. The Vassoul Duel Magnetic Eyelashes are the low-maintenance false lashes of your dreams.

Magnetic lashes work by placing the upper lash strip on top of your natural lashes and a bottom lash strip under your lash line. Each strip features a strong magnetic force that will secure to each other, sandwiching your natural eyelashes.

To apply, the brand recommends first curling your own eyelashes and applying a coat of mascara to help give the lashes some grip. While the magnetic lashes can then be applied by hand, most commenters recommend using the tweezer that comes in the box for a fast and easy application. The magnetic lashes have a 4.2-star rating with over 165 reviews on Amazon.

One shopper wrote, “This was my first time buying magnetic lashes. I love the look of these, they are that perfect halfway point between natural and glamorous. And bonus, I can still wear my glasses without them touching the lenses. The case to keep the lashes in is a nice touch as well.”

Each kit comes with two complete lash sets, which break down to eight pieces total. A few reviewers did note that application took some practice, so if you’re wearing them for the first time, give yourself some extra time. Once you get the hang of it, they’ll go on in seconds and won’t require any drying time since there’s no glue needed.

Pros: Reusable, no lash glue necessary, comes with applicator, low maintenance

Cons: Can be tricky to put on at first

The best false eyelash kit

source Velour

The Velour Lashes Effortless Kit comes with lashes, applicator tool, and glue for long, voluminous lashes in a handy set.

If you’re new to false lashes or just hate shopping for things separately, the Velour Lashes Effortless Kit is for you. The kit comes with a set of lashes, a lash applicator, and a 0.5-ounce tube of lash glue.

The hand-crafted lashes are made from a super-soft synthetic silk and are connected to a clear band, helping them seamlessly blend in with your lashline naturally. The glue dries completely invisible and is made to last all day. It’s also easy to remove from the lash band itself, allowing you to reuse the lashes multiple times.

The lash kit has more than 20,000 likes on Sephora, with reviewers giving it an average rating of 4.2 out of 5-stars and praising how easy the set is to use. One shopper raved, “I am so glad I got this kit. They have a step by step guide to show you how to put them on, and they were easy to apply. The lashes are super soft, and really good quality. I didn’t have to trim them or anything. The glue is also super easy to apply and long-lasting. I was able to wear them for an entire 8-hour shift at work. They are also easy to take off too with makeup remover. I am a fan. I will definitely be purchasing Velour lashes in the future.”

Pros: All-in-one kit, high-quality glue and lashes, blends in seamlessly, easy to use, great for beginners

Cons: Expensive

