11 of Olivia Pope’s best looks on ‘Scandal’

caption Olivia Pope has worn quite a few stylish outfits on “Scandal.” source ABC

Olivia Pope had some killer fashion moments.

Neutrals were her signature.

She also rocked capes.

Kerry Washington is known for her excellent red carpet looks, but while she played Olivia Pope on ABC’s “Scandal,” her fashion was similarly stunning.

Costume designer Lyn Paolo took Olivia Pope’s style to the next level and it’s hard to deny that Washington’s character was consistently one of the most fashion-forward characters on TV.

Here are some of Olivia Pope’s best looks on “Scandal.”

The first time Olivia wore a white trench coat is so memorable.

caption It’s one of her most iconic looks. source Netflix

Olivia Pope handled all of her business in pieces that sent a message that she was in charge. Throughout the seasons, she wore many coats, particularly structured or belted coats.

The first time she wore a trench coat, however, was in the pilot episode and Paolo chose white, which became closely associated with Olivia and her “gladiators” over the course of the series.

“The Tory Burch white trench from the pilot started it all,” Paolo told Fashionista.com. “We still have the trench and it is sadly a bit worse for wear, but I will always have a special place in my heart for Tory and her line because this coat started it all for ‘Scandal.'”

Handbags and coats or capes were always the centerpiece of Olivia’s ensembles.

caption She oftentimes paired her coats with gloves. source ABC

This Olivia Pope look is a classic. From the gloves to the elegant coat, this is the sort of stylish, yet understated outfit fans came to expect. Olivia wore gloves quite a few times on the show, but the association with the character started by happenstance.

“About four years ago the three-quarter sleeve length coats were in fashion again,” Paolo told Newsweek. “We had one with a belt and [Kerry and I] were chatting about a scene where Olivia had to run down a hallway to see Fitz. We both said, ‘You know, it feels a bit naked. It doesn’t feel Olivia Pope worthy.’ So we threw in some gloves.”

Olivia Pope really knew how to rock a coat.

caption The coat is super colorful. source ABC

At the beginning of season five, things changed a bit wardrobe-wise for Olivia, with her wearing much more color.

Like many of Olivia’s coats over the years, this one is dramatic, stylish, and sends a clear message that she’s in charge.

She didn’t wear color often, but she looked amazing when she did.

caption The coat has a delicate floral pattern. source ABC

Olivia Pope’s style typically involved black, white, and beige. But, a few of her looks involved some bright patterns and fabrics. This patterned red jacket is the perfect pop of color.

Olivia Pope wore some unique necklines.

caption This gown had an unexpected flair. source ABC

Her geometric gown is one of her most iconic looks because it stuck with her typical black and white color palette while adding some fun, but elegant, details.

She could wear layers like no other.

caption The coat is nice and elegant. source ABC

The subtle pop of pattern kept the all-black layered look from being boring. She also paired the look with one of her signature purses- simple and functional.

She wore a few vibrant pops of color.

caption Her professional looks always had a fun element. source ABC

The pop of blue in her cardigan, top, and shoes keep the look stylish. The straight-legged slacks keep the look feeling professional.

For much of the show, Paolo dressed Olivia primarily in neutrals.

caption She looked great in patterns. source ABC

Just because Olivia was oftentimes dressed in neutrals, that doesn’t mean that her style was boring. This blazer, for instance, was a great choice for Olivia and, like just about everything else she wore, Paolo selected it for a very specific reason.

“The black and white chevron jacket is the one part of the episode that’s the old Olivia – the black and white that we’re used to seeing,” Paolo told InStyle.

Her wedding dress was simple and elegant.

caption The off-the-shoulder sleeves were classic. source ABC

Olivia Pope looked nothing short of perfect on her wedding day, though the wedding wasn’t exactly real. The dress had a classic silhouette and the belt added a touch of glamour.

She played with unique silhouettes.

caption Her coat is like a work of art. source ABC

The simple pale yellow skirt paired with the statement jacket is very Olivia Pope.

Olivia’s Escada gown in season two had a very particular purpose.

caption The gown was carefully chosen. source ABC

Olivia wore yet another black and white ensemble to a formal event in season two. Paolo told Us Weekly that the mixture of black and white in the Escada gown was intended to communicate the complications with which Olivia was dealing in her personal life.

