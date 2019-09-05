We tried breakfast sandwiches from 6 fast food chains and there’s only one worth buying

caption The six contenders. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

We tried sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches from six popular fast food chains.

The chains we sampled were McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’, and Starbucks.

Burger King tasted the least fresh so it came in last; Wendy’s came next because its bread overpowered the rest of the sandwich.

McDonald’s beat out Starbucks for second place thanks to a fluffier English muffin and fresher egg, and Chick-fil-A won because it tasted the most fresh thanks to its delicious biscuit.

Visit Insider’s home page for more stories.

There’s nothing like a good breakfast sandwich to start your day.

It’s just all of your favorite breakfast elements packed into one, easy-to-eat dish: bread, meat, eggs, and cheese, in a conveniently handheld form.

We took a trip to six popular fast food chains on a quest to see who offers the tastiest morning meal. The places we tried were:

Burger King

Chick-fil-A

Wendy’s

Dunkin’

McDonald’s

Starbucks

In order to keep things consistent, we ordered a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich at each restaurant.

Keep scrolling to read our thoughts and the final ranking.

Burger King’s Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan’wich

caption Burger King’s sausage, egg & cheese Croissan’wich. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

Burger King was our first stop, where we ordered the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissan’wich. Although the $4.13 sandwich gets points for a clever name, we weren’t at all impressed by the actual dish. A deflated, chewy croissant encased a run-of-the-mill sausage patty along with a flat, scrambled egg, and a slice of American cheese.

To put it simply, this breakfast sandwich was bland, and definitely not a meal that we would jump out of bed for.

Chick-fil-A’s Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

caption Chick-fil-A’s sausage, egg & cheese biscuit. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

Next up was Chick-fil-A’s sausage, egg & cheese biscuit. The $3.87 sandwich was handed to us just a minute after ordering, but that didn’t mean it didn’t taste fresh.

This sandwich didn’t taste like it came from a fast food chain, and that’s mostly thanks to its biscuit, which was buttery and soft on the inside, and slightly browned on the outside. It melded perfectly with its gooey American cheese, which generously covered the egg and sausage. It was delicious in its simplicity.

Wendy’s Artisan Egg Sandwich with Sausage

caption Wendy’s artisan egg sandwich with sausage. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

Wendy’s artisan egg sandwich was the cheapest of the sandwiches we sampled ($3.15), and it also sounded – and looked – the most fancy. The menu says the sandwich is made with freshly-cracked eggs, Asiago cheese, hollandaise sauce, and a toasted-to-order honey wheat artisan muffin.

The eggs lived up to the hype – you could tell they had just been fried, as opposed to the pre-scrambled patty that most fast food breakfast sandwiches feature. The bread was a let-down though. Comparable to ciabatta, the roll tasted a little stale, and it overpowered the rest of the sandwich’s ingredients.

We couldn’t taste any hollandaise sauce, and we ended up with American cheese instead of Asiago.

Dunkin’s Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

caption Dunkin’ Donuts’ sausage, egg & cheese sandwich. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

Next up was Dunkin’, a chain that serves breakfast all day long. We went with the sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich, which is served on a croissant and costs $4.34.

We immediately found that this sandwich had three standout qualities: its size, its bread, and its sausage. It was the biggest out of all the sandwiches we sampled, and its croissant was the flakiest and most toasted. Burger King’s croissant couldn’t hold a candle to this one.

We were also pleasantly surprised by how flavorful the sausage was. We would have gladly taken it out of the sandwich and enjoyed it sans cheese or egg. However, the meat stood in direct contrast to the egg, which lacked any taste.

McDonald’s Sausage McMuffin with Egg

caption McDonald’s sausage McMuffin with egg. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

There’s arguably no breakfast sandwich as iconic as McDonald’s egg McMuffin. We ordered the version with sausage, which came out to just over $4. Just like Dunkin’, McDonald’s also serves breakfast all day long.

The McMuffin was everything we expected: a fluffy, toasted English muffin blanketed in melted American cheese with a thin sausage patty and a fried egg. The mix of texture and taste that came together in our first bite was perfect.

Starbucks’ Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

caption Starbucks’ sausage, cheddar & egg breakfast sandwich. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

Our last contender was Starbucks’ sausage, cheddar, and egg breakfast sandwich. The $3.76 sandwich was the only one out of the six we sampled to use cheddar instead of American cheese. Otherwise, it was very similar to McDonald’s McMuffin.

The sandwich was good; the addition of cheddar certainly elevated the overall taste compared to the other contenders. However, we noticed that the English muffin was slightly greasier and not as fluffy as that at McDonald’s. Plus, the egg was scrambled and not fried, so we missed biting into that tasty mound of yolk like we did with the McMuffin.

The final verdict

caption The complete ranking. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

Burger King’s Croissan’wich was the clear loser in this contest. Nothing about it tasted fresh, the chewy croissant being the biggest offender. While Wendy’s gets points for value and fresh eggs, we found the bread to be far from artisan. Its bland sponginess canceled out the rest of the sandwich.

Dunkin’ was a definite cut above those two, thanks to its flaky, toasted croissant and flavorful sausage, but the egg and cheese just didn’t meld together like they did in the top three sandwiches. McDonald’s beat out Starbucks due to a fluffier English muffin and a tastier egg, complete with yolk.

Chick-fil-A was the only biscuit sandwich we sampled, and it made a huge difference in taste. The slightly browned, buttery dough was the ultimate vessel for the cheese, egg, and sausage that it enveloped. The components – all of which tasted fresh – meshed together to create the most rich and satisfying breakfast sandwich of the six.

If you prefer English muffins to biscuits, your best bet is McDonald’s McMuffin. But if you love biscuits, go with Chick-fil-A’s breakfast sandwich. Your taste buds will be very happy you did.