10 of the best fast-food burger chains across the US

caption In-N-Out serves delicious burgers on-the-go. source Melia Robinson/Business Insider

There’s nothing quite like biting into a juicy burger, especially when you can order it at one drive-thru window and get it in less than five minutes at the next.

Fast-food places like McDonald’s and Wendy’s sell classic burgers that won’t break your bank, while stops like Whataburger and In-N-Out have gained a loyal following.

From Five Guys to Culvers, here are the 10 best fast-food burger chains across the US.

McDonald’s knows how to make tasty burgers and fries that you can eat on-the-go.

The first McDonald’s restaurant, which sold 15-cent hamburgers, was created in 1948 by two brothers in San Bernadino, California. In 1955, Ray Kroc opened the first McDonald’s franchise, and now, there are over 37,000 locations worldwide. Although the menu varies from country to country, many people recognize McDonald’s for its burgers and fries, in addition to a variety of breakfast items, desserts, and sandwiches.

If you’re feeling like a McDonald’s run, try ordering the Big Mac. The burger turned 50 in 2018, and when something has been on a menu for that long, you know it’s good. Two patties, cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickles are all stacked between sesame seed buns. And of course, the special sauce makes this burger stand out from the crowd. It’s so tasty that someone once paid $100,000 for a bottle of the signature topping.

Shake Shack wasn’t always known for its delicious burgers.

caption The ShackBurger comes topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Shack Sauce. source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Shake Shack started off as a hot dog cart in Manhattan in 2001 before becoming a permanent kiosk in Madison Square Park in 2004, and eventually a popular burger stand. Today, the chain continues to grow in popularity, and there’s an ongoing debate about whether Shake Shack or the West Coast joint, In-N-Out, is better.

People line up around the block for a taste of a savory Shake Shack burger. The ShackBurger melts in your mouth as cheese is layered over a well-cooked patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, and of course, a signature sauce. This classic burger is a great place to start if it’s your first time at this chain because its simplicity won’t disappoint.

Whataburger is a Texas-based burger chain with a cult-like following.

caption Whataburger is known for its large portions. source Hollis Johnson

Whataburger first opened in Texas in 1950, and got its name when founder Harmon Dobson envisioned a five-inch patty that people would pick up and say “What a burger!” The fast-food chain may be more of a popular option in the South, but it’s constantly growing, with more than 800 restaurants across 10 states.

The classic Whataburger is a go-to choice if you don’t know what to order. The great thing about this burger is that it’s all about customization. Customers have the option to mix-and-match a wide variety of toppings, including jalapenos, cheese, bacon, grilled peppers, and avocado. Plus, you won’t want to forget the side of fries with the chain’s popular spicy ketchup. Not only is the food at Whataburger delicious, but it will also fill you up.

BurgerFi has options for everyone.

caption BurgerFi also sells veggie burgers and chicken sandwiches. source The World is My Oyster/TripAdvisor

This fast-casual burger chain began in 2010 as a spinoff from a Florida restaurant called The Office. The chain’s slogan is “from the farm, not the lab,” meaning that customers can choose from a menu of free-range beef burgers, as well as gluten-free, meatless, and vegetarian options.

The restaurant has a relatively large menu, but the BurgerFi Cheeseburger is a classic option. Served with double meat, double cheese, lettuce, and tomato, the burger also comes complete with a signature sauce. It’s simple, yet tasty and definitely won’t leave you feeling hungry.

You can create your own burger at Fuddrucker’s.

caption Fuddrucker’s offers a toppings bar to create your own burger. source Fuddruckers/TripAdvisor

Also a popular fast-casual restaurant, Fuddrucker’s has kept one goal in mind since the beginning: to make the world happy, one great hamburger at a time. The burger joint grills to order so that they can cook it how you want it. It also boasts that its buns are made fresh each day.

Fuddrucker’s claims to have the world’s greatest hamburgers, and they definitely don’t disappoint. The Original Fudds lets you build your own burger thanks to its produce bar. You simply receive a patty and a bun and stack it with your choice of toppings. If you’re feeling bold, you can also drizzle the burger with cheese sauce.

Culvers is a Midwestern burger joint that’s known for its buttered buns.

caption Culvers is a popular fast-food spot in the Midwest. source Carlos H/TripAdvisor

Culvers began in Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1984. It boasts fresh, never frozen patties that are made to order, but it’s lightly toasted, buttered buns are what really makes Culvers irresistible.

If you’re unsure of what to get, try the Butter Burger Deluxe. The menu item consists of two beef patties layered with Wisconsin cheese, tomato, lettuce, raw onions, and pickles. The lightly buttered bun is also smeared with mayonnaise. It’s a juicy treat, and some may say it’s even better than In-N-Out.

Five Guys started small and quickly became a fan favorite burger chain.

caption You can easily customize your burger at Five Guys. source Hollis Johnson

Five Guys began in Arlington, Virginia, in 1986, and quickly grew to become America’s favorite burger chain. Known for its customizable burgers and tasty fries, the fast-food chain boasts that it only uses fresh beef as well as peanut oil and that you’ll never find a freezer in any of its locations.

You really can’t go wrong with any option at Five Guys, but a professional chef suggests ordering the Five Guys double cheeseburger with fresh jalapenos and pickles.

Smashburger uses an old-school approach to cooking burgers.

caption The chain uses a “smashing” technique when cooking its burgers. source Hollis Johnson

Smashburger has something special. The restaurant uses a “smashed” approach when cooking the patty, which makes the beef rather thin and lean. Some say it’s the least guilty burger they’ve tried.

Smashburger offers unique flavors, but the chain’s Truffle Mushroom Swiss burger is packed with flavor. And if mushrooms aren’t your jam, the Classic Smash is another great choice as it’s stacked with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Wendy’s is known for its square burgers made from fresh beef.

Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy’s in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969, and it went on to become known for its old-fashioned, square hamburgers. Not only are there now over 6,000 locations worldwide, but Wendy’s has also made efforts to change its menu items in order to compete with other rising burger chains.

Wendy’s offers more than just burgers, but you should consider ordering the Baconator for a classic option. Two square, beef patties are layered with a heaping amount of bacon and cheese to create this fast-food burger that’s not only delicious but also affordable.

In-N-Out is a popular chain located on the West Coast.

caption In-N-Out is a popular choice for people on the West Coast. source Sarah Jacobs

In-N-Out is a California-based chain that first opened in 1948, and has since expanded to have over 300 locations. Not everyone is lucky enough to have the spot in their state, but those who do love it for its low prices and impressive quality.

The Double-Double from In-N-Out is iconic. A professional chef told Insider that it’s one of the best fast-food burgers given the freshness of the meat, produce, and buns. Not to mention, the signature sauce that hasn’t changed since 1948.