I compared kid’s meals from major fast-food chains and found Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s easily defeated McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal

Here's a breakdown of four fast-food kid's meals, and how they ranked from worst to best.

When it comes to fast-food kid’s meals, the McDonald’s Happy Meal is undeniably iconic.

However, is the smiley red box really the best kid’s meal when it comes to taste, value, and overall joy factor?

I tried kid’s meals from McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Burger King, and Wendy’s to determine which one was best – to the point where even a fully-grown adult might want to order it.

While McDonald’s put up a valiant fight, Chick-fil-A won out with its large portions, fluffy yet crispy waffle fries, and signature nuggets.

The last time I ordered a kid’s meal was at least 14 years ago.

So, when I set out on a mission to order four kid’s meals from major fast-food chains and determine which one was best, I didn’t exactly know what to expect. What I found surprised me – and may have convinced me to keep ordering kid’s meals as an adult.

While no other chain made me happier upon my purchase than McDonald’s did with its grinning red box, I had to admit that what was inside was far less enticing.

Chick-fil-A came out on top with its fluffy fries and signature nuggets. The portion size was generous, and truly could be enough food for an adult. Chick-fil-A was also the only chain that offered mac and cheese as an upgraded side option.

Burger King disappointed with a basic kid’s menu and a lack of healthy side options included in my order. The chicken nuggets tasted like sawdust and the fries were practically flavorless.

As for the toys I received with each meal, McDonald’s did have the upper hand with its “motorized” Frozen toy. I also enjoyed the Burger King Emoji stuffed animal.

Here’s a breakdown of every fast-food kid’s chicken nugget meal that I tried, and how they ranked from worst to best. I found that the value of the meal was a very important factor for me in my ranking, just as it is for fast-food eaters everywhere.

4. BURGER KING: From first impressions alone, I was disappointed in the Burger King kid’s meal. Known as the King Jr Meal, every meal comes with milk and applesauce. At the location I ordered from, my meal came to $6.19.

Right away, I realized I had not been given apple sauce. I don’t necessarily like apple sauce in the first place, but had I been a small child, this definitely could have been a just cause for a temper tantrum.

The nuggets seemed alright at first glance.

However, once I bit in, they were hopelessly dry and the breading had a texture similar to sawdust.

The fries weren’t much better and were lacking in flavor. It was a decent portion size, however. Other kid’s meal options at Burger King include a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a hamburger, or a cheeseburger.

While the meal itself was a disappointment, I did enjoy the Emoji toy I received. It was adorable and something I’d actually keep.

3. MCDONALD’S: Following Burger King’s arguable disaster of a kid’s meal, McDonald’s was a welcome alternative. The fast-food chain’s chicken nugget Happy Meal comes with four chicken nuggets, a small fry, apple slices or yogurt, a toy, and a choice of milk, juice, or water. I decided to go with the juice.

This meal immediately transported me back to my childhood, and I had to admit I felt a wave of content nostalgia digging into the red box of fast food.

The portions inside the Happy Meal, however, didn’t exactly make me smile. The fry was laughably small, and multiple people walking past the spread remarked that both the fries and the Happy Meal box itself looked smaller. Perhaps we’ve simply gotten bigger, but I did have to agree the fry looked minuscule.

Up next, I tried the apple slices. They tasted fresh and crisp, albeit a little artificial.

The nuggets were what was exactly to be expected of McDonald’s nuggets. They were good, warm, and relatively flavorful, but nothing to call home about. For a kid’s meal, however, I was satisfied. And, for only $4.67 with tax, I’d say it was a decent value.

The McDonald’s Happy Meal truly stole the show with this Frozen “Sven” toy that propels forward. Unlike the other toys, I could actually picture a child playing with this.

2. WENDY’S: From Wendy’s, I ordered a four-piece chicken nugget meal with milk and apple slices. My meal came to $4.67 — the same exact price as the McDonald’s meal, but without the fries.

I thought the nuggets looked a little small, but this could have just been the batch I received. They tasted great, however, and I thought the breading was well-seasoned. I dipped them in Wendy’s own special sauce, and really enjoyed the pairing.

I was also really impressed with Wendy’s apple slices. There were so many, and rather than the McDonald’s slices, they looked like actual cut-up apples.

While they were less artificially pretty than the McDonald’s ones, they tasted much better and appeared drastically less processed.

On Wendy’s bag and on Wendy’s website, the chain advertised their Transformers kid’s meal toys. The location I went to must have sold out of their Transformers toys because, instead, I received a book titled “What’s That Hat?”

I certainly got a kick out of “What’s That Hat?” However, if I was a six-year-old boy expecting a Transformers toy, I would probably be less than thrilled.

1. CHICK-FIL-A: The best kid’s meal, by far, was the Chick-fil-A meal with four chicken nuggets, a small waffle fry, lemonade, and a toy, which they called “a surprise.” The meal costs $5.95. Orange juice and other beverages are available but may cost extra.

I’m a huge fan of Chick-fil-A’s nuggets so, naturally, I was excited to try them as part of the kid’s meal deal.

Chick-fil-A’s kid’s meal also comes with a small waffle fry or a fruit cup for no extra charge. For an extra 70 cents, you can upgrade your kid’s meal and get a small mac and cheese. Chick-fil-A was the only chain with an option to upgrade to a more premium side item.

I’m a huge fan of Chick-fil-A’s breading on their fried chicken nuggets, especially once dipped in the chain’s signature Chick-fil-A sauce. The nuggets were very flavorful and juicy, and definitely the best nuggets out of all the kid’s meals.

The fries were crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. I also found that Chick-fil-A’s fries weren’t too salty, like some fries at other fast-food restaurants can be. I enjoyed these fries the most, hands-down.

The toy included in the meal was an adorable book, similar to the Wendy’s toy. While it maybe wasn’t as exciting as the Frozen toy from McDonald’s, I could see how these books could be useful to parents of young children. Unlike the other chains, instead of a toy, kids can also choose to opt for a free ice cream cone.

I felt that Chick-fil-A’s kid’s meal was good enough for an adult to order. The fries were perfectly salted and fluffy, while the nuggets were their typical state of perfectly-fried deliciousness. And, with the added bonus of a free ice cream cone, what’s not to love?