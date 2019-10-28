10 of the best fast-food taco chains across the US

caption Torchy’s Tacos is a Texas-based chain. source Austin L./Yelp

When it comes to fast-food taco chains, it goes without saying that Taco Bell leads the pack in terms of nationwide popularity. And to be fair, the Doritos Locos Taco is a culinary triumph worthy of accolades.

But if you prefer a convenient and quick taco experience with often higher-quality ingredients, these 10 fast-food and fast-casual chains across the US are worth a visit.

Baja Fresh is a popular fast-casual chain that was founded in California.

caption Customers can order taco platters that come with rice and beans. source Barbara A./Yelp

The state of California takes its tacos seriously, so a chain like Baja Fresh, founded in the Los Angeles area, tends to inspire consumer confidence. Said confidence is well-placed in Baja Fresh’s case, as customers across the US head here for top-notch ingredients and dishes prepared in real-time.

Baja Fresh gives taco seekers plenty of options, from snack-sized grilled taquitos to three-taco platters with rice and beans, with fillings ranging from grilled chicken and steak to fried wahoo fish.

Taco John’s offers popular deals on “Taco Tuesday.”

caption Taco John’s serves softshell and crispy tacos. source Jonathan V/Yelp

If you ask people in the Midwest and the Western Mountain states for their favorite fast-food taco picks, you’ll likely hear one name above all others: Taco John’s.

This regional chain serves a sizable menu of crispy and soft tacos, but it’s best known for the Taco Bravo, which combines both styles by wrapping a warm flour tortilla spread with refried beans around a crunchy, hard-shell taco packed with seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and salsa.

Chipotle has become a fast-casual staple for taco lovers.

caption Chipotle offers tacos, burritos, and burrito bowls. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

With over 2,500 locations worldwide, Chipotle has become synonymous with the design-your-own, quick-dining model, and the chain prides itself on its use of organic produce and naturally-raised meats.

Taco enthusiasts can opt for hard-shell or soft-shell versions filled with proteins like carne asada, tofu sofritas, and carnitas. You can then get your tacos topped with garnishes like salsas, fajita veggies, shredded cheese, and Chipotle’s iconic guacamole.

Moe’s Southwest Grill is a popular spot for fans of chips and queso.

caption Moe’s Southwest Grill offers everything from tacos to nachos. source Moe’s Southwest Grill/Yelp

Although not quite as widespread as Chipotle (but quickly growing), Moe’s Southwest Grill is a consistent favorite among Tex-Mex fans for its fresh and flavorful burritos, nachos, quesadillas, and, of course, tacos.

Taco orders at Moe’s include three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of protein and topped with pickled onions, queso fresco, cilantro, Moe’s signature avocado-lime crema, and a squeeze of lime.

Also, to its credit, Moe’s offers up complimentary chips and salsa with every order.

Dos Toros starts by melting a slice of cheese on each taco or burrito.

caption Customers can order individual tacos, burritos, and burrito bowls at Dos Toros. source Hollis Johnson

New York City-based Dos Toros now claims 25 locations in the NYC and Chicago areas. Devotees of the chain keep coming back for the San Francisco-inspired burritos, hearty nacho platters, and soft tacos, which can be purchased individually.

At Dos Toros, you’ll find pollo asado, pork carnitas, carne asada, and Impossible beef. The chain starts each taco-building process by melting a slice of Monterey Jack cheese on the tortilla, which helps the fillings bind to the shell for clean and satisfying bites.

Toppings like pico de gallo, house-made guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream are all available, as are Dos Toros’ highly-regarded hot sauces, Smokey (mild), Verde (medium) and Habanero (super hot).

Torchy’s Tacos is a Texas-based chain that’s gained a cult following.

caption Torchy’s Tacos is popular for its inventive tacos and queso. source Torchy’s Tacos/Yelp

If your taco tastes run toward the inventive and eclectic, then Torchy’s Tacos is the spot for you. The beloved fast-casual chain offers locations in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

Torchy’s specializes in unique tacos like the Trailer Park (fried chicken, green chiles, pico de gallo, Cheddar Jack cheese, and poblano sauce on a flour tortilla), the Crossroads (beef brisket, grilled onions, jalapenos, cilantro, avocado, Jack cheese, and tomatillo sauce on a corn tortilla) and the Mr. Orange (blackened salmon, corn & black bean relish, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, and avocado sauce on a corn tortilla).

Being a Texas-based operation, Torchy’s also offers a plethora of breakfast tacos and an impeccable green chile queso dip.

Taco Cabana serves quick and easy tacos filled with brisket, chicken, and more.

caption Taco Cabana locations feature a signature salsa bar. source ewing1212/TripAdvisor

Like Torchy’s Tacos, Taco Cabana calls Texas home. Although the majority of locations are found within the Lone Star State, the company also has a presence in Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Taco Cabana’s menu includes Tex-Mex dishes like quesadillas, flautas, burritos, and nachos, but its namesake tacos are especially popular. All Taco Cabana tacos come in soft tortillas (flour or corn), and proteins include applewood-smoked brisket, steak, black beans, and fajita chicken.

Don’t skip the salsa bar, which offers toppings like pico de gallo, salsa de fuego, and salsa ranch.

El Pollo Loco offers cheap tacos filled with its signature chicken.

caption El Pollo Loco also serves quesadillas and taco salads. source El Pollo Loco/Yelp

As its name suggests, California-based chain El Pollo Loco is best known for its chicken. More specifically, for its fire-grilled half chicken served with side dishes like Spanish-style rice, seasoned pinto beans, and corn-and-pepper salad.

But if you’re craving tacos, you can grab one of El Pollo Loco’s Chicken Tacos Al Carbon, which consists of two corn tortillas wrapped around El Pollo Loco chicken, diced onion, and cilantro (with optional guacamole and cheese). They’re available for just $1.99 each.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill is a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in fish tacos.

caption The fast-casual chain serves a wide variety of seafood tacos. source Rubio’s Coastal Grill/Yelp

A West Coast staple for Mexican-inspired, fast-casual eating, Rubio’s now has locations throughout the Southwest and even in Florida.

The restaurant embraces its California origins by exclusively serving seafood-based tacos, with varieties like Mango Mahi-Mahi with fresh guacamole, Salsa Verde Shrimp with avocado and melted cheese, and The Original Fish Taco with beer-battered Alaskan pollock, salsa, cabbage, and white sauce.

Del Taco serves cheap tacos and burritos alongside burgers and fries.

caption Del Taco has gained a cult following. source David T/TripAdvisor

What’s like Taco Bell, but with fresher ingredients, slow-cooked meats, and a cult following on the West Coast? Del Taco, a fast-food taco chain dating all the way back to the 1960s.

Here, you can get the classic Del Taco with seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, and lettuce and tomato, or you can upgrade to the Street Taco, the Beer-Battered Fish Taco, or one of Del Taco’s other unique creations.