The best places to buy faux leather bags

Faux leather continues to get sophisticated, thanks to innovative materials and smart design elements.

Nordstrom is our top pick for where to shop, thanks to a wide selection from some of the top imitation leather handbag brands.

Net-a-Porter, Amazon, and Matt & Nat are other great options.

The phrase faux leather used to conjure up images of stiff plastic that is uncomfortable to wear and ugly to look at. While imitation leather bags are still made with plastic, specifically polyurethane (PU) or polyvinyl chloride (PVC), they’ve come a long way in terms of look and feel, thanks to the incorporation of new non-animal materials (like waxed cotton) and construction methods.

When shopping for imitation leather bags, you’ll encounter the term “vegan leather,” which has become a catch-all for leather that doesn’t contain any animal products. A vegan bag can contain PU and other non-animal materials, but not all PU bags can be called vegan. For example, a bag maker might use PU to coat real leather (known as bicast bonded leather), a process that The Spruce describes as leather that has been “laminated and strengthened with a polyethylene top layer.” In this instance, it’s decidedly not vegan, as animal skins are still used in the production.

If avoiding animal product altogether is your top concern, look for products and companies that specifically advertise themselves as “vegan” and are transparent about the materials they employ. For example, popular brand Matt & Nat has an ethics page that declares, “M&N is a vegan brand, therefore, there are no animal products used in production.”

Some brands are so skilled in the art of imitation leather that most people would be hard-pressed to tell the difference, at least from a distance. I received a bag from Matt & Nat for Christmas (the Laverne in the color Rio, to be exact), and it’s just as beautiful as any of the real leather bags I considered putting on my list.

As the quality of imitation leather has improved, the pricing has increased to match. A Stella McCartney luxury handbag can cost more than $1,000. You can spend less, but cheaper synthetic ones won’t come as close to resembling the real thing as higher-end labels. That’s not always the case: Matt & Nat bags fall between $100 to $200, and they look just as luxurious.

Here, you’ll find the retailers with the best selection of imitation leather bags, whether high-end or affordable.

The best places to buy faux leather bags in 2019:

Best place to buy faux leather bags overall: Nordstrom

Best place to buy luxury faux leather bags: Net-a-Porter

Best place to buy affordable faux leather bags: Amazon

Best place to buy faux leather bags for work: Matt & Nat

Best place to buy trendy faux leather bags: Pixie Mood

The best place to buy faux leather bags overall

source Nordstrom

Why you’ll love it: Nordstrom has a fantastic selection of the most popular, highly rated imitation handbag brands on the market.

Surprisingly – or maybe not so much – Nordstrom carries many of the best brands in the imitation leather game. Its selection is not only vast but also high-quality without being too hard on your wallet.

The department store’s website features backpacks, crossbody bags, tote bags, wallets, and more from Matt and Nat, Sole Society, Street Level, and Urban Originals. There are plenty of styles to choose from, including work-appropriate satchels and tote bags to structured backpacks that would look cool on the commuter train or at happy hour.

Most of these brands have mid-tier prices, with Matt & Nat being the most expensive on average. On the whole, the options are perfect for everyday wear, but you can find the occasional on-trend designer piece as well.

Pros: Variety from the best brands, most pieces are affordable

Cons: Limited selection from some brands

The best place to buy luxury faux leather bags

source Net-a-Porter

Why you’ll love it: Net-a-Porter is your one-stop shop for luxury goods, including imitation leather bags that are as good as the real thing.

Luxury online retailer Net-a-Porter might not be the first stop for imitation leather goods, but it should be. If you’ve been planning to invest in a designer bag, there are some stunning options available.

Stella McCartney is likely the most popular designer label, and Net-a-Porter stocks quite a few of her styles. You can find the cult-favorite Falabella range, as well as an oversized perforated tote and a bunch of cute crossbody bags. Other standout offerings include croc-effect faux leather designs from the label Nanushka. Hopefully, the store will add even more vegan brands to its roster as the faux leather trend continues to rise.

Net-a-Porter offers exchanges or returns within 28 days of purchase. Shipping costs and estimates vary depending on your location.

Pros: Luxury imitation leather goods available

Cons: Limited (but ever-changing) selection

The best place to buy affordable faux leather bags

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: Amazon carries a ton of faux leather bags that won’t leave a dent in your bank account.

Imitation leather is often (but not always) cheaper than its animal skin counterpart, which is just one reason why some people gravitate toward synthetic materials. But you don’t want to skimp on quality or style solely for an affordable price tag. Amazon carries many brands that specialize in imitation leather.

In addition to established favorites like Matt & Nat and Pixie Mood, the retailer carries excellent but lesser-known brands that are recommended by places like Ethical Elephant. Shop Deaux Lux and Urban Expressions for super-fun, trendy styles and Urban Originals, Melie Bianco, and Marsi Bond for timeless, designer-like pieces.

Amazon, of course, offers fast, free shipping through its Prime program and offers full refunds for new and unopened items within 30 days of delivery.

Pros: Wide selection of affordable bags

Cons: Limited selection from some brands

The best place to buy faux leather bags for work

source Matt & Nat

Why you’ll love it: Matt & Nat makes gorgeous imitation leather handbags, satchels, backpacks, and wallets that would look great in any office or boardroom setting.

Matt & Nat has a gorgeous collection of handbags, totes, satchels, and backpacks with the polished, professional vibe most people go for at the office. Prices are solidly midrange, with most designs in the $100 to $200 range.

Most of the designs are angular and minimalist, which means they go with just about everything in your wardrobe. It also has fashion-forward styles like belt bags and clear mini satchels, as well as other practical silhouettes briefcases and diaper bags. You can pretty much get your entire bag wardrobe from Matt & Nat. And, the company claims to use 100% vegan leather.

I have a recently discontinued bag from Matt & Nat that I’ve used almost every day since I got it because it looks chic with all my outerwear and fits my 13-inch MacBook.

Matt & Nat’s full collection is available on the brand’s website and in stores. Select styles are stocked at other retailers such as Nordstrom and Amazon.

Pros: Wide range of styles, work-friendly designs

Cons: Pricey

The best place to buy trendy faux leather bags

source Pixie Mood

Why you’ll love it: Pixie Mood satisfies your trend-hunting urge with a wide selection of adorable bags in every conceivable style.

We’ve established that fake leather is no longer tacky and/or difficult to find. You don’t have to splurge or stick with dated or boring designs when ditching animal skin. Pixie Mood has an impressive selection of up-to-the-minute designs. In fact, it’s a brand that Insider Picks reporter Mara Leighton tested and highly recommends.

Choose from bestsellers like the Nadia crossbody or the Frances tote with its funky exterior pockets. Or, try out a mixed-material clutch like the Nicole pouch. The brand has the perfect mix of going-out handbags and everyday backpacks, satchels, and totes. And like Matt & Nat, the company says it uses vegan leather.

Another cool thing about Pixie Mood: The prices are pretty reasonable, so you can constantly experiment with your look. It’s a great pick for the stylistically adventurous.

Pixie Mood has a full refund policy on non-sale items within 14 days. After that, you are eligible to receive store credit for up to 30 days after purchase, as long as the items are undamaged.

Pros: Easy returns, wide selection of trendy items, affordable prices

Cons: Quality is not as high as pricier brands