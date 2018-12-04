The 25 best fine dining restaurants in the world, according to travellers

caption Duck at TRB Hutong. source TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor has revealed the top 25 fine dining restaurants in the world for 2018.

The ranking was created by an algorithm which assessed both quality and quantity of reviews on the travel website.

The top restaurant this year is Au Crocodile in Strasbourg, France.

The best fine dining restaurants in the world for 2018 have been revealed in a new ranking determined by travellers.

This year’s winner in the Travellers’ Choice Awards, run by TripAdvisor, has emerged as Au Crocodile in Strasbourg, France.

The ranking is based on the millions of reviews and opinions shared by TripAdvisor users. Restaurants were measured using an algorithm which took into account both the quantity and quality of reviews for restaurants around the world, gathered over a 12 month period.

Scroll down to see the 25 best fine dining restaurants in the world in 2018, according to travellers, ranked in ascending order.

25. Daniel, New York City, USA

source TripAdvisory

24. Europea, Montreal, Canada

caption Europea source TripAdvisor

23. Tin Lung Heen, Hong Kong, China

caption Tin Lung Heen source TripAdvisor

22. Da Vittorio, Brusaporto, Italy

caption Da Vittorio source TripAdvisor

21. i Latina, Buenos Aires, Argentina

caption i Latina source TripAdvisor

20. Ciel Bleu Restaurant, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

caption Ciel Bleu Restaurant source TripAdvisor

19. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain

caption Azurmendi source TripAdvisor

18. Epicure, Paris, France

caption Epicure source TripAdvisor

17. Ristorante Lido ’84, Gardone Riviera, Italy

caption Ristorante Lido ’84 source TripAdvisor

16. Gabriel Kreuther, New York City, USA

caption Gabriel Kreuther source TripAdvisor

15. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Great Milton, UK

caption Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons source TripAdvisor

14. Restaurant Christopher Coutanceau, La Rochelle, France

caption Restaurant Christopher Coutanceau source TripAdvisor

13. Indian Accent, New Delhi, India

caption Indian Accent source TripAdvisor

12. Maido, Lima, Peru

caption Maido source TripAdvisor

11. Adam’s, Birmingham, UK

caption Adam’s source TripAdvisor

10. David’s Kitchen, Chiang Mai, Thailand

caption David’s Kitchen source TripAdvisor

9. The Grove, Auckland Central, New Zealand

caption The Grove source TripAdvisor

8. Ristorante Villa Crespi, Orta San Giulio, Italy

caption Ristorante Villa Crespi source TripAdvisor

7. TRB Hutong, Beijing, China

caption TRB Hutong source TripAdvisor

6. La Colombe, Constantia, South Africa

caption La Colombe source TripAdvisor

5. Restaurante Benazuza, Cancun, Mexico

caption Restaurante Benazuza source TripAdvisor

4. Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham, UK

caption Restaurant Sat Bains source TripAdvisor

3. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain

caption El Celler de Can Roca source TripAdvisor

2. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte, Spain

caption Martin Berasategui source TripAdvisor

1. Au Crocodile, Strasbourg, France

caption Au Crocodile source TripAdvisor

Located in the city of Strasbourg, the restaurant holds a Michelin star under its head chef, Franck Pelux. Dishes on the menu include roasted fillet of venison, beets, and pepper sauce; pike perch poached, potato mousse, and sauerkraut extraction; and sea bream in a bread crust, candied celeriac, and smoked beurre blanc.