The 25 best fine dining restaurants in the world, according to travellers

By
Rachel Hosie, Business Insider US
-
Duck at TRB Hutong.
TripAdvisor

  • TripAdvisor has revealed the top 25 fine dining restaurants in the world for 2018.
  • The ranking was created by an algorithm which assessed both quality and quantity of reviews on the travel website.
  • The top restaurant this year is Au Crocodile in Strasbourg, France.

The best fine dining restaurants in the world for 2018 have been revealed in a new ranking determined by travellers.

This year’s winner in the Travellers’ Choice Awards, run by TripAdvisor, has emerged as Au Crocodile in Strasbourg, France.

The ranking is based on the millions of reviews and opinions shared by TripAdvisor users. Restaurants were measured using an algorithm which took into account both the quantity and quality of reviews for restaurants around the world, gathered over a 12 month period.

Scroll down to see the 25 best fine dining restaurants in the world in 2018, according to travellers, ranked in ascending order.

25. Daniel, New York City, USA

TripAdvisory

24. Europea, Montreal, Canada

Europea
TripAdvisor

23. Tin Lung Heen, Hong Kong, China

Tin Lung Heen
TripAdvisor

22. Da Vittorio, Brusaporto, Italy

Da Vittorio
TripAdvisor

21. i Latina, Buenos Aires, Argentina

i Latina
TripAdvisor

20. Ciel Bleu Restaurant, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Ciel Bleu Restaurant
TripAdvisor

19. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain

Azurmendi
TripAdvisor

18. Epicure, Paris, France

Epicure
TripAdvisor

17. Ristorante Lido ’84, Gardone Riviera, Italy

Ristorante Lido ’84
TripAdvisor

16. Gabriel Kreuther, New York City, USA

Gabriel Kreuther
TripAdvisor

15. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Great Milton, UK

Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons
TripAdvisor

14. Restaurant Christopher Coutanceau, La Rochelle, France

Restaurant Christopher Coutanceau
TripAdvisor

13. Indian Accent, New Delhi, India

Indian Accent
TripAdvisor

12. Maido, Lima, Peru

Maido
TripAdvisor

11. Adam’s, Birmingham, UK

Adam’s
TripAdvisor

10. David’s Kitchen, Chiang Mai, Thailand

David’s Kitchen
TripAdvisor

9. The Grove, Auckland Central, New Zealand

The Grove
TripAdvisor

8. Ristorante Villa Crespi, Orta San Giulio, Italy

Ristorante Villa Crespi
TripAdvisor

7. TRB Hutong, Beijing, China

TRB Hutong
TripAdvisor

6. La Colombe, Constantia, South Africa

La Colombe
TripAdvisor

5. Restaurante Benazuza, Cancun, Mexico

Restaurante Benazuza
TripAdvisor

4. Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham, UK

Restaurant Sat Bains
TripAdvisor

3. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain

El Celler de Can Roca
TripAdvisor

2. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte, Spain

Martin Berasategui
TripAdvisor

1. Au Crocodile, Strasbourg, France

Au Crocodile
TripAdvisor

Located in the city of Strasbourg, the restaurant holds a Michelin star under its head chef, Franck Pelux. Dishes on the menu include roasted fillet of venison, beets, and pepper sauce; pike perch poached, potato mousse, and sauerkraut extraction; and sea bream in a bread crust, candied celeriac, and smoked beurre blanc.