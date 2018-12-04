The 25 best fine dining restaurants in the world, according to travellers

- source
- TripAdvisor has revealed the top 25 fine dining restaurants in the world for 2018.
- The ranking was created by an algorithm which assessed both quality and quantity of reviews on the travel website.
- The top restaurant this year is Au Crocodile in Strasbourg, France.
The best fine dining restaurants in the world for 2018 have been revealed in a new ranking determined by travellers.
This year’s winner in the Travellers’ Choice Awards, run by TripAdvisor, has emerged as Au Crocodile in Strasbourg, France.
The ranking is based on the millions of reviews and opinions shared by TripAdvisor users. Restaurants were measured using an algorithm which took into account both the quantity and quality of reviews for restaurants around the world, gathered over a 12 month period.
Scroll down to see the 25 best fine dining restaurants in the world in 2018, according to travellers, ranked in ascending order.
25. Daniel, New York City, USA
24. Europea, Montreal, Canada
23. Tin Lung Heen, Hong Kong, China
22. Da Vittorio, Brusaporto, Italy
21. i Latina, Buenos Aires, Argentina
20. Ciel Bleu Restaurant, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
19. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain
18. Epicure, Paris, France
17. Ristorante Lido ’84, Gardone Riviera, Italy
16. Gabriel Kreuther, New York City, USA
15. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Great Milton, UK
14. Restaurant Christopher Coutanceau, La Rochelle, France
13. Indian Accent, New Delhi, India
12. Maido, Lima, Peru
11. Adam’s, Birmingham, UK
10. David’s Kitchen, Chiang Mai, Thailand
9. The Grove, Auckland Central, New Zealand
8. Ristorante Villa Crespi, Orta San Giulio, Italy
7. TRB Hutong, Beijing, China
6. La Colombe, Constantia, South Africa
5. Restaurante Benazuza, Cancun, Mexico
4. Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham, UK
3. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain
2. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte, Spain
1. Au Crocodile, Strasbourg, France
Located in the city of Strasbourg, the restaurant holds a Michelin star under its head chef, Franck Pelux. Dishes on the menu include roasted fillet of venison, beets, and pepper sauce; pike perch poached, potato mousse, and sauerkraut extraction; and sea bream in a bread crust, candied celeriac, and smoked beurre blanc.