A good portable fire pit warms up any outdoor area, so you and your friends can keep the backyard fun going once the temperature drops.

The Blue Rhino Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fireplace is our top pick because it can be easily placed wherever you’d like, but it looks like a permanent, built-in fixture that anchors your outdoor living area.

I’ve been through my share of fire pits, if you count owning five of them as a fair share. I’ve owned a couple of terracotta chimeneas that were actually used for fires dozens of times. I’ve had a classic steel fire bowl type of pit in which you pile logs campfire-style, and I’ve had a pair of gas fire pits, too, including my current one, which has a hard line running off the main natural gas supply of the house, so it’s always ready to burn, day and night, any day of the year, no additional source of fuel needed and weather conditions notwithstanding.

So… yeah, I’m kind of into fire pits.

Whether you’re an old hand at the fire pit game yourself or you are looking for your first one ever, you’re shopping in a golden age of fire pits, to use admittedly lavish language. There are multiple great fire pit options out there, most of which arrive ready for immediate enjoyment.

Some of the fire pits in our guide require the quick and easy attachment of a propane tank, while others require a bit of basic knowledge on how to build a good fire. Some are designed to be readily portable and are perfect for occasional and seasonal use, while others are best suited to being permanent fixtures on your patio, deck, or beside the pool.

Here are the best fire pits you can buy:

Updated on 10/28/2019 by Caitlin Petreycik: Updated prices, links, and formatting. Added related guides.

The best fire pit overall

source Blue Rhino

The Blue Rhino Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fireplace looks like a permanent, built-in fixture and is rugged enough to be left outdoors at all times or stored away.

There are a lot of things to like about the Blue Rhino Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fireplace, so let’s start with the most obvious: the fire. This pit can create 30,000 BTUs of heat, which is more than enough to keep you and a few friends warm and toasty even when winter’s chill has settled in.

Once you have a standard propane tank hooked up and concealed within the case below, lighting it up to enjoy the flames requires nothing more than the push of a button.

The recessed area that holds the burner is flanked by faux-stone tiles that form a wide ledge around the piece. The design provides ample space to rest a beverage, a snack, or even to put up your feet. Just don’t put foodstuffs or feet too close to the actual flames.

The Blue Rhino Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fireplace comes with lava rocks that add aesthetic charm and help to more evenly disperse the dancing flames, though many people find they need to add more rocks to complete the look. You can also remove the rocks in favor of glass for a truly dazzling effect.

Also included is a cover that helps protect the unit from weather, though don’t worry if you regularly forget to put it on. This fire pit will remain looking great and working well for years even if it is subject to snow, rain, heat, cold, and everything else nature can throw its way.

In a Consumer Search write up, a product reviewer calls this fire pit “very sturdy” in construction and “easy to light” once assembled and connected to its fuel source.

Pros: Solidly made yet semi-portable, puts off plenty of heat, easy to ignite, resists weather damage

Cons: Comes with too few decorative rocks, soot build-ups require occasional scouring

The best low-cost fire pit

source AmazonBasics

The AmazonBasics Steel Lattice Fire Pit is compact, durable, and costs less than half the price of many fire pits.

There’s nothing all that fancy about the AmazonBasics Steel Lattice Fire Pit, but guess what? There’s no need for fancy when it comes to a wood burning fire pit, there’s only the need for function.

The lattice design allows for a full 360-degree view of the fire as well as even warmth distribution all around. A steel screen built behind the bands of latticework help reduce the chance that an errant spark will cause injury or potential damage, while an included spark screen that fits over the unit helps catch embers.

At just 23.5 inches across, this fire pit is better suited to smaller fires, and due to the exposure created by the lattice design, it’s not a great fire pit for use in spaces subject to steady breezes or wind gusts, as the flames are easily fanned and the smoke can get a bit thick.

Given the easy portability of this 22-pound fire pit, you can move it around your property at will until you have found the perfect spot for it. And again, with its low price, it’s a great buy even if you can’t use it on certain windy days.

The AmazonBasics Steel Lattice Fire Pit requires some quick and easy assembly when it arrives, and it comes with a free fire poker. Adding a cover is a good idea, as is drilling a few drainage holes in the bottom.

With more than 200 reviews, this fire pit has a commendable four-star average rating on Amazon. One customer speaks for many when he says it was “easy to assemble and looks great” and “is a good value,” adding that the “lattice sides cast really nice light.”

A writer with Best10Choices called this fire pit “lightweight and hence easy to transport,” and notes the great price as well.

Pros: Great low price, easily portable, even heat and light distribution

Cons: Rusts without proper care, not great in spaces with a steady breeze, could use a cover

The best wood burning fire pit

source Sunnydaze

At nearly three feet across and nine inches deep, the Sunnydaze Decor Cast-Iron Wood Burning Fire Pit Bowl can handle a large log fire, keeping you and the gang warm.

If you’re looking for a great wood burning fire pit, might I recommend you heed the age-old advice that simpler is always better? And it doesn’t get much simpler than this. The Sunnydaze Decor Cast-Iron Wood Burning Fire Pit Bowl is nothing more than a broad, deep basin designed to hold plenty of weight and stand up to intense heat, so you can load it up with lots of logs and have yourself a hot, roaring fire.

The pit is made from durable cast iron that will take on a unique, ruddy finish as it oxidizes over the years. Its four ten-inch legs keep the 35-pound bowl stable on all sorts of surfaces, from pavement to grass to a wooden deck. And when you need to shift the fire pit from place to place, two built-in handles make the move easy. Just make sure it’s cool.

Whether brought along to the campsite, beach, or park or enjoyed as a permanent fixture of your property at home, this fire pit will last for years even with heavy use. To ensure it remains in ideal condition, you will want to get a cover, though, and you’d be well advised to drill a few drainage holes into the bottom of the bowl so water doesn’t collect and sit in the piece. Also, one Amazon review points out that the “attaching hardware (nuts/bolts)” are subject to rusting and losing some of their durability and effectiveness.

The Sunnydaze Decor Cast-Iron Wood Burning Fire Pit Bowl has multiple glowing four- and five-star reviews online, with one owner calling it plenty “big enough for a comfortable fire in cooler weather.” Another adds that the fire bowl is durable thanks to being “well made” using thick metal.

Pros: Large enough for big fires, elegant simplicity, easy to move around a property or into storage

Cons: Hardware rusts if not covered and cared for

The best portable fire pit

source Outland Living

The Outland Living Firebowl Deluxe Portable Gas Fire Pit is compact and lightweight enough to be enjoyed at the campsite, on a balcony, or in the yard.

Like they say, good things do come in small packages. The Outland Living Firebowl Deluxe Portable Gas Fire Pit measures just 19 inches across and weighs less than 25 pounds, making it small and portable enough for use during any car camping trip, not to mention making it easy to store this little fire pit on a garage shelf or even in an apartment’s closet. Yet don’t let its small size fool you. This fire pit can create more than 55,000 BTUs of heat, bringing plenty of warmth to even the coldest night.

The Outland Living Firebowl is designed to work with any common five-gallon propane tank, and its ten-foot-long gas hose allows you to set said tank well away from the burner, which you’ll appreciate both for aesthetics and for safety. The size and intensity of the flame is controlled using a simple dial, and the fire can be started with a push of the igniter button.

Included with your plucky little fire pit are decorative rocks that help spread the flames around as well as a carrying strap system that hooks onto the unit for easy portability.

This little outdoor fire pit is a great alternative to campfires where burning wood is illegal, unsafe, or just inconvenient. It also makes a great addition to a tailgating party, a chilly day at the park, or for any time you want your own property a bit warmer and more welcoming.

With hundreds of ratings, the Outland Living Firebowl Deluxe Portable Gas Fire Pit enjoys a stellar 4.8-star average rating. One buyer calls it the “perfect compact fire pit for camping,” while another loved how it “travels well, cools off relatively quickly, [and is] light enough to carry around” easily.

A writer with Ventless Fireplace Review pointed out this fire pit’s “high grade” steel construction and excellent portability.

Pros: Compact and lightweight, excellent heat output, easy to use and maintain

Cons: Exterior paint chips and cracks too easily

The best fire pit table

source Best Choice Products

The Best Choice Products Gas Fire Pit Table adds a functional outdoor table to your property, and it has a dazzling, warming fire dancing from its center.

Whether you are looking to perfect the “outdoor room” at your home or you want to add some warmth and style to the patio of a hotel, lounge, restaurant, or another commercial establishment, the Best Choice Products Gas Fire Pit Table is a great way to do it.

This large, stylish, durable piece of outdoor furniture offers plenty of room to place cocktails or coffees or even to be used for dining thanks to the broad tabletop. But of course, it’s the long, slender 50,000 BTU burner nestled into the rectangular recess at the center that makes this piece a true gem. That’s all the more true thanks to the generous amount of glass beads that are included with the table, which shimmer and sparkle when the fire is lit at night.

The Best Choice Products Gas Fire Pit Table is constructed primarily out of weather-resistant heavy-duty aluminum that has a crisp black finish. This durable metal won’t rust or corrode even with regular exposure to moisture or precipitation, and it resists cracks, dents, and scratches, too, making this unit a good choice for use in high traffic areas. An included nylon cover will further help to prolong its lifespan and preserve its quality.

While this piece is far and away the most expensive option on our list, given the fact that it’s a 57-inch long by 22-inch wide table with a potent burner and a sleek aesthetic, it’s well worth the price tag.

One owner didn’t mind the price at all, praising the table’s “rich look without the expensive cost” and saying that it “works perfectly.” Another owner called it “easy to assemble” and sturdy once built.

A writer from Outdoor Man Caves called the Best Choice Products fire pit table an easy 30-minute assembly project and noted how easily a propane tank fit below the table and connected to the burner.

Pros: Functional as fire pit and table, durable materials, suitable for home or commercial use

Cons: Does not put out as much effective warmth as other units

Check out our great camping gear guides

source Überleben

With a good tent, you can always feel at home, even when you’re actually miles from civilization and a few thousand feet up in the mountains. The Mountainsmith Morrison EVO 2 Person tent is our first choice for best tent, thanks to its great price, ease of setup, and ability to keep you warm and dry even in bad weather. Here are our other top picks:

A reliable camp stove is a great way to enjoy a warm meal and a hot cup of coffee when you’re out in the field. It can also be must-have for purifying water and safely cooking food. These are the best camping stoves in 2019:

The ability to make fire is the oldest and most important technological innovation ever conceived by humankind. The modern human gets an edge over our ancient forebears with great fire starters. The Überleben Zünden Bushcraft Ferro Rod Fire Starter is the best one you can buy because it is designed to provide more than 12,000 spark-making strikes for reliable fire making every time. Here are some more of our top picks: