The best Fitbit deals we’re expecting to see on Amazon Prime Day 2019

Thanks to its wide array of fitness trackers that cater to people of all fitness levels, Fitbit has become one of the most well-known names in the world of wearables.

Whether you’re a serious runner who wants to track your mileage or are just looking to improve your health and set fitness goals for yourself, you can find a Fitbit that has all the features you need. Plus, with wearables ranging from about $60 to $250, there’s an option for nearly every budget.

If you want a slim design with solid tracking abilities and a heart rate monitor, the Fitbit Inspire HR is a great choice. If you want to splurge, go for the Fitbit Ionic – it boasts all of the same basic tracking features as the cheaper Fitbits, but is souped up with GPS tracking and plenty of advanced fitness and smartwatch features.

This year, we think Amazon Prime Day (July 15-16) will bring some great Fitbit deals – at Amazon, yes, but also at other retailers having competing sales (like Target and Walmart). We can’t be sure what deals we’ll actually see until they go live, but we’ve predicted what we think we’ll see, below. Bookmark this page and keep checking in until Prime Day – we’ll update this page whenever we get any new deal information.

Prime Day 2019 Fitbit deal predictions

On Prime Day last year, the Fitbit Alta HR was one of the most popular purchases among our readers. The Alta HR is also an “Amazon’s Choice” product with over 3,500 positive reviews. Last Prime Day, members saw savings of $60 on the Alta HR. We think this popular Fitbit has a good chance of seeing serious savings again this year.

We also think we may see lower prices on some of the more expensive Fitbits, like the $250 Fitbit Ionic Watch. A high-tech fitness tracker and smartwatch, it can be used it to track runs, swims, and bike rides, check the weather, make phone calls, find directions, or even to make payments. With such a broad range of features, it makes sense why the price is so high, but Prime Day seems like a good time to make the Ionic a little more affordable.

Whether you want to give one as a gift or treat yourself to one for some summer workout motivation, Prime Day will probably be a great time to grab a Fitbit at a good price.