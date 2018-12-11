22 fitness gifts that’ll help them stick to their 2019 goals

source Samantha Lee / Business Insider

source Samantha Lee / Business Insider

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption This insulated water bottle keeps their drink cool while they work up a sweat, and the bright shade means they won’t forget it at the gym either. source Takeya

Everyone has a fitness goal whether it’s to gain muscle, tone up their core, or increase their flexibility. No matter what goal they have for 2019, we’ve got a gift that’ll help them get there.

From ugly Christmas sweater-inspired sneakers to grippy pilates socks and even ready-to-blend smoothies, there are plenty of gift ideas that work within your budget and their fitness level. And if their fitness level is nonexistent, there’s a boutique gym membership to get them started too.

Help them carry out their fitness goals for 2019 – or at least until the end of January – with these 22 picks.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

Grippy socks perfect for pilates, barre, or just walking around their apartment

source Gaiam

These socks have durable grips along the bottom for stability during pilates or lounging around the apartment. No judgments here.

A membership for delicious ready-to-blend smoothies

source Daily Harvest

If they’re not switching up their diet along with their workout regimen, all that cardio and weightlifting might just be going to waste. Encourage them to eat healthier with a membership to Daily Harvest for delicious smoothies, harvest bowls, chia bowls, and more.

A cooling towel that’ll feel so good after hot yoga

source Frogg Toggs

This cooling towel will be so appreciated after a serious hot yoga or cardio class. They can just rinse the towel in cold water, wring it out, and it’ll stay cool for hours.

A neoprene duffel that works for the office and the gym

source Dagne Dover

The beauty of this duffel is in its small, but mighty stature. It can hold their laptop, gym shoes and clothes, and tons of accessories without looking bulky. There’s also a thoughtfully-designed water bottle pocket to keep their drink upright, avoiding spills and leaks.

A monthly membership to try different local gyms and classes

source Class Pass

A ClassPass membership gives them the freedom to switch up their routine and try new workout classes and gyms in their city without long-term commitments.

Weight training gloves that make them look more intense than they actually are

source Champion

These fingerless gloves will help them avoid calluses and make them look badass as they reach their deadlift goals.

A stretchy, sweat-wicking headband to keep hair off their face

source Lululemon

No one really thinks about fitness headbands – until their hair starts getting into their eyes and mouth as they’re doing burpees. This thin style from Lululemon is an easy way to combat that annoyance, and it comes in a bunch of lovely pastel and neutral colors.

Meal prep containers they’ll actually use

source Tone It Up

If they love prepping healthy-ish meals in advance, they need this set of collapsible containers from the Insta-famous Tone It Up duo.

Cleansing body wipes to avoid post-gym B.O.

source YUNI

These large body wipes clean, deodorize, and calm skin so they can avoid cramped gym showers. The wipes are also waterless so they won’t make a mess if the packaging pops open in their duffel bag.

Wireless headphones that almost 30,000 people love

source Senso

You can’t go wrong with a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones, especially when almost 30,000 people have reviewed it. It’s got everything they’ll need to stay pumped during a workout – and no annoying wires that’ll get in their way.

New running sneakers because theirs have more than a few holes

source Saucony

Upgrade their running shoe to this pair from Saucony. It has lots of cushioning and heel support but is still super light, so it doesn’t feel like they’re running with leg weights around their ankles.

A shaker bottle for easy protein drinks

source Blender Bottle

If they make a protein shake after working out, they’ll love a shaker bottle like this one. The stainless steel whisk is great for mixing smooth drinks, and the copper shade is a style upgrade from the plastic one they’ve been using for years.

Their own boxing gloves so they can stop renting sweaty ones at the gym

source Sanabul

Sorry, but using boxing gloves that many, many other people have used before isn’t hygienic at all. Get your favorite boxer their own pair of gloves, and choose from eight different colors for the one that matches their personal style best.

A balance board that fires up their core muscles

source Revolution Balance Boards

For those looking to practice snowboarding or surfboarding without snow or waves, or just tone up their core, try gifting them a balance board. The two-piece set comes with a board and roller; the board also has roller stops on the base for beginners.

Dice that’ll determine the day’s workout routine

source Stack 52

Instead of doing the same routine every day, they can switch it up by rolling these fitness dice and leaving it up to chance. There are three levels of intensity – beginner, normal, advanced – and then several exercises on each side of the dice, so they can create a new routine every day.

A backpack for all their gym gear

source Aer

If they like to carry all of the things to the gym, this backpack is a great option. It has an extra-large opening for easy access, a ventilated shoe compartment, and a padded laptop sleeve. Best of all, the overall look is so sleek that it doesn’t scream “This is my gym bag!”

A colorful water bottle they won’t ever misplace at the gym

source Takeya

This insulated water bottle keeps their drink cool while they work up a sweat, and the bright shade means they won’t forget it at the gym either.

A two-in-one foam roller for sore muscles

source Lululemon

This foam roller is actually a two-in-one surprise. The outer roller has a wavy texture to release tension in their arms and legs, while the interior roller has deeper grooves to massage their back. The marbleized look – well, that’s just pure Instagram bait.

A yoga set for beginners or those who want to deepen their practice

source Clever Yoga

Whether they’re a yoga newbie or expert who wants to deepen their practice, they’re going to appreciate this seven-piece yoga set. It includes an extra-thick mat, two microfiber towels, two yoga blocks, a yoga strap, and a carrying case to stash everything inside.

A water-resistant fitness tracker that counts more than steps

source Fitbit

FitBit’s newest fitness tracker is now water-resistant up to 50 meters so they can track their daily laps in the pool. The white and purple colors are also a nice upgrade from basic black.

An extra-long mat with a lifetime guarantee

source Manduka

For yogis who hate having to adjust their poses to fit on standard-length mats, this extra-long style from Manduka is perfect. It’s definitely much more expensive than other mats out there, but it does come with a lifetime guarantee so they’ll never need to buy another mat again.

An ugly Christmas sweater shoe they’ll absolutely love and wear every time they run

source Brooks

It’s the ugly Christmas sweater, but in sneaker form. The shoe itself is Brooks’ Levitate 2, which is one of the best running shoes on the market, and has all kinds of festive style upgrades like Fair Isle stitching on the upper part of the shoe, candy-cane-inspired laces, and even red and green bells.