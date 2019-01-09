The best fitness tech we saw at CES 2019

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

Business Insider has scoured the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to find the very best cutting-edge tech.

The best fitness tech we saw made everyone in our group stop in their tracks.

FlexiSpot’s all-in-one desk bicycle lets you work out while doing actual work at your desk – hopefully making you a happier and healthier worker in the process.

LAS VEGAS – The annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is in full swing.

While touring the expansive showroom floors, there was one particular fitness gadget that made everyone in our small group of journalists stop in their tracks: FlexiSpot’s all-in-one desk bike. It isn’t flashy, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s just a great idea.

The Deskcise Pro is a stationary bike, but it also works as a standing desk. You can sit, stand, or cycle, depending on what you feel like doing – but if you do feel like cycling, the Deskcise Pro features eight resistance levels so you can work out to your desired level.

The photo above doesn’t show it, but you can slot a full-motion desktop into the front of the bike, which can hold your laptop, or anything else you need to get work done. Or, you can plant the bike in front of a workstation or cubicle; it’s very flexible.

What it is: The Deskcise Pro all-in-one desk bike.

Who makes it: FlexiSpot, based in Livermore, California.

Why it’s the best: It’s not flashy, but it works. It encourages fitness while working, which is a clever idea to tackle the all-too-common sedentary lifestyle.

Where and when you can get it: It’s now available, from FlexiSpot’s website.

How much it will cost: $399.