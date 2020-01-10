7 best new fitness tech products we saw at CES 2020

source CES/Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Fitness tech remains one of the biggest categories at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Interactive at-home workout systems like Peloton and NordicTrack continue to influence new products like the Ergatta Digital Rower and the Amazfit HomeStudio.

Along with smartwatch announcements from Suunto and a unique wearable from SmartTools, CES also featured an odd-yet-interesting new e-bike built for the water.

With grandiose TV installations and enough smart home gadgets to fill the Palace of Versailles, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas may not seem like a haven for fitness-related tech. In recent years, however, it’s become a who’s who of activity trackers, interactive at-home workout gear, and smart fitness equipment – and CES 2020 was no different.

But while this year’s show yet again delivered on the promise of fitness innovation, it wasn’t via traditional players like Garmin, Peloton, or Fitbit – each of remained relatively quiet. Instead, the most noteworthy brands making significant commotion in the space were the sport watch company, Suunto, and the audio brand, Jabra.

The rest were relative unknowns, either making their first appearance at CES or returning to the show under the guise of a new brand name. Despite the absence of big brands, the fitness gear flowing out of CES 2020 didn’t disappoint – and it served as a promising sign for the future of the industry. Here’s the best fitness tech we saw at this year’s show.

The best fitness tech at CES 2020:

Best at-home workout system

source Huami

Amazfit HomeStudio (price not available yet)

With the popularity of both Peloton’s bike and treadmill growing at a rapid clip, other companies have done their best to emulate the success. The latest attempt comes from a joint project via the wearable company Huami and fitness brand Studio called the Amazfit HomeStudio.

Like a mashup of the Peloton Tread and a Mirror, the HomeStudio looks to capitalize on the rise of accessing high-quality, on-demand workout classes from the comfort of one’s home – its familiar design doesn’t hurt, either.

The system comes in two varieties: A slat belt treadmill capable of reaching speeds of up to 12 mph or a more compact, foldable treadmill that tops out at 9 mph. Both also come standard with a 43-inch HD display called the Smart Gym Hub (the display itself goes by the name of Glass). This is where users are able to access its variety of workout classes. They aren’t all just focused on running, either, as it also offers yoga, sculpting, stretching routines, and others.

When put together, the resulting product looks somewhat like a moving sidewalk pointed towards a giant iPhone. Though this may seem kind of funky in theory, in practice it makes sense. Since you won’t always use the treadmill aspect for each workout, having the ability to move it to the side to stand in front of the display unhindered is a nice touch.

The final piece to the HomeStudio package is a 3D scanner built into the display. This analyzes your form as you work out and allows for feedback on your technique. Pricing information wasn’t shared during the show, though Huami said it would be announced soon.

Best workout earbuds

source Monica Chin/Business Insider

Jabra Elite Active 75t ($200 – available for preorder, shipping February 3)

When Jabra released the Elite Active 65ts roughly two years ago, the company set a standard for audio quality and design as it relates to fitness-ready headphones. At CES 2020, Jabra raised the bar yet again with the Elite Active 75t, the next iteration of its line of true wireless earbuds. Featuring improvements of what made its predecessor so popular, the 75ts excel in a few major categories: fit, sound quality, battery life, and durability.

Jabra says it “scanned thousands of ears” and developed an advanced algorithm to come up with a fit that’s perfect for anyone, whether they have small, large, or different-sized ears. A proper fit is vital, too – no one wants to constantly adjust their earbuds during a workout. It also helps that they’re comfortable and could easily be forgotten (if not for the music coming out of them) while running or biking.

Sound-wise, the 75ts deliver some of the highest-quality audio for a true wireless bud. Both the bass and percussion are strong on its standard audio setting, though anyone can customize the equalizer to their liking via the Jabra app. There’s even a feature that lets some outside noise in called HearThrough.

Don’t worry about leaving home without at least a few hours of battery life with these, either. The 75ts, fully-charged, offer up to 7.5 hours of continuous battery life, as well as up to 28 hours when you include its charging case. The case is even able to charge dead earbuds to one-hour of battery life after just 15 minutes, meaning you won’t have to sit around and wait that long to use them again.

A workout earbud wouldn’t be complete without some assurance of durability and the 75ts more than accomplish that. Dubbed “workout-proof,” the buds are both fully waterproof and sweatproof, meaning even they won’t falter during even the most grueling of workouts. It also means they’ll hold up while running or biking in the rain.

The Jabra Elite 75t release February 3, 2020 and are currently available for pre-order for $200.

Best fitness wearable

source Monica Chin/Business Insider

Smart Tools Smart Cuffs (starting at $350 – available now)

There’s more to fitness training than just rep after rep on the bench press or running five miles a day – rehabbing away from the gym is also critically important. Though many of the techniques used at typical rehab centers haven’t always been widely available to the public, a company called Smart Tools wants to change that with its latest product called Smart Cuffs.

Smart Cuffs is a personalized blood flow restriction pump designed to promote muscle growth, minimize the loss of muscle mass, and build strength. Not unlike the blood pressure machines you see at your local CVS pharmacy, Smart Cuffs are placed on a user’s body while a pump is used to constrict the cuff to the desired degree.

According to Smart Tools, “blood flow restriction stimulates muscle growth without putting stress on joints since it practiced primarily with low-intensity resistance training.” For anyone who’s never done it before, the Smart Cuffs feature built-in safety mechanisms to assure they’re never used improperly. This means that if the cuff’s pressure goes above what is recommended, it automatically shuts off and releases. Smart Tools also offers its own certification courses to promote safe use of the product and basic knowledge for anyone interested.

Though the practice of blood flow restriction is nothing new, its availability outside of a rehab clinic is. Smart Cuffs may not be a must-have for every gym-goer, but the fact it’s bringing something to market that hasn’t always been easily accessible is a win for the fitness community.

Smart Cuffs are available for purchase now as either a set of two cuffs for $350, four cuffs for $600, or a clinical set of 10 cuffs for $1,500. Each package also comes with a travel case and a standard hand gauge.

Best fitness smartwatch

source Suunto

Suunto 7 ($499 – available for pre-order, shipping January 31)

Suunto is no stranger to the fitness wearable space but before its appearance at CES 2020, it never had a legitimate smartwatch to its name. Its announcement and unveiling of the upcoming Suunto 7 changes that, and it’s as impressive a smartwatch as there is.

Suunto’s first earnest foray into the smartwatch realm may heavily resemble competition like Garmin’s Fenix line or even the Apple Watch, but it does enough on its own to distance itself from the pack.

The 7 has standard smartwatch features like built-in GPS, a heart-rate monitor, headphone syncing, and water-resistance up to 50 meters. It also boasts the Google-powered operation system, WatchOS, which brings with it Google Pay, Google Assistant, Google Fit, and access to the Google Play Store.

But where the Suunto 7 really shines is with its fitness and outdoor compatibility. A true multisport smartwatch, it offers support for activities like running, biking, swimming, hiking, and so many others (there’s more than 70 total). Stats from those activities are then able to be uploaded to the Suunto app, or transferred over to popular services like Strava, Endomondo, or Training Peaks.

Then there’s the ability to download and access offline maps, a first for any Suunto wearable. So, whether you’re in the backcountry with no cell service or just wanted the added peace of mind of having a running route readily-accessible, the Suunto 7 has you covered.

The maps even feature contour lines and terrain details like individual trails. Suunto also included its heatmaps feature which shows the most popular workout routes for activities like biking, running, or swimming, in a particular area.

The Suunto 7 is available for pre-order for $400 (roughly $200 cheaper than Garmin’s Fenix for those keeping score) and releases on January 31.

Best innovative fitness device

source Monica Chin/Business Insider

NURVV Run ($300 – available for pre-order, shipping January 20)

Running is stressful on the body but poor form can make that stress worse than it needs to be. At CES 2020, a company called NURVV announced the NURVV Run, a running shoe insert designed to analyze a person’s running style and give feedback on how they can improve their technique. This allows them to fix their running style not just to relieve stress but to avoid persistent injury and to run faster and longer.

The NURVV Run system comes as a pair of inserts and a companion app. Both inserts feature 32 embedded sensors that are each capable of capturing 1,000 data points per second. These metrics are then used to analyze a runner’s cadence, step length, balance, footstrike, and pronation to create their unique running profile.

After each run, this data and running profile is used by the app to provide coaching in order to improve their technique. This could mean coaching them to run at a specific pace or how to shorten or lengthen their stride. The app even provides in-run coaching to make sure they’re always able to stay on track with their goals. Coaching also extends to how each runner’s individual training affects their body, and how they can avoid current or future injury.

Anyone can lace up a pair of running shoes and jog for a half-hour but the NURVV Run makes it so that, no matter your skill level, you’re getting the most out of it every time – while also avoiding unnecessary stress and injury.

The NURVV Run is available for pre-order for $300 and is expected to start shipping on January 20.

Best unorthodox fitness device

source Manta5

Manta5 Hydrofoil Bike ($7,490 – available for preorder, shipping in June)

Riding a bicycle on the water is something you’d only ever expect to see in one of your strangest dreams or perhaps as a gag on some “Jackass”-style show. But at CES 2020, a company called Manta5 showed up in Las Vegas with the Hydrofoiler XE-1, a hydrofoil-style e-bike that literally pedals on water.

Using similar technology to what’s found on sailboats used in the America’s Cup, the XE-1 only resembles a traditional bike in terms of its actual pedals. The rest of it looks reminiscent of a stationary bike that’s been ripped from your local gym – there’s a small seat attached to an oblong body that houses both the extended handlebars up top and hydrofoil on the bottom.

Despite the absurdity, the XE-1 looks like an absolute blast. It features variable electric assist to give a bit of added oomph while in the water, works in both fresh and saltwater, launches from a standstill in deep water, and handles choppy waves with ease. It’s also easy to disassemble and transport once you’ve gotten your water bike fill.

Perhaps its one major drawback is the fact it sports a price tag of $7,490 – but few things that look this fun are ever cheap. The Hydrofoil XE-1 is currently available for pre-order through the Manta5 site, with delivery expected in June.

Honorable mention

source Ergatta

Ergatta Digital Rower ($1,799 – available for preorder, shipping in March)

With the announcement of the Ergatta Digital Rower at CES 2020, it’s not just stationary bikes and treadmills that come with the luxury of an interactive HD display anymore.

Like its obvious inspiration, the Ergatta Digital Rower features a 17.3-inch touchscreen monitor that houses everything from a user’s rowing stats and available workouts. There is one glaring difference, however: The workouts are game-based exercises and not live-streamed classes.

Even with that variation, Ergatta’s Digital Rower still delivers a quality at-home workout experience by allowing you to compete in community challenges, get real-time feedback, and customize your routines. The routines start as one of three base varieties: interval workouts focusing on HIIT and endurance, race workouts that pit you against other Ergatta users, and open row workouts that let you control the time, distance, and difficulty.

The rower itself is a beautifully-manufactured machine designed by both Ergatta and the row machine company, Waterrower. Though it’s the same size as most at-home rowers, it does fold-up compact enough to store easily in a closet or garage, and its cherry wood aesthetic is hardly an eyesore. It also uses water flywheel technology to deliver smooth resistance that’s made to be easy on a user’s back.

Ergatta’s Digital Rower may not be an exact Peloton clone, but its existence likely signals an avalanche of similar at-home workout products. It’s currently available for pre-order via the Ergatta website for $1,799 with delivery expected in March.