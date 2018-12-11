The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Flannel sheets are warm, soft, and cozy for cold nights during the fall and winter months.

The Pinzon Signature Cotton Heavyweight Velvet Flannel Sheets are our top pick to help you stay warm on even the coldest nights.

My bed is my favorite place in the entire world. In fact, I’m writing this from my bed as we speak, which I know I shouldn’t be doing because it makes me want to nap instead of work, but hey – sometimes I can’t resist.

I’d argue that bedding is just as important as the mattress when creating a comfy set-up, and nothing beats a nice warm set of flannel sheets, especially in the winter. On the other hand, flannel sheets can go so wrong, so quickly and, unfortunately, you never really know until you sleep on them whether they are soft as a cloud or just a scratchy, pilly mess.

These five picks are the best-reviewed flannel sheets on the market, chosen because they are beloved by both experts and everyday shoppers. All of them will give you a warm and cozy sleepytime experience – without the uncomfortable trial-and-error period.

Here are the best flannel sheets you can buy:

The best flannel sheets overall

source Pinzon

Why you’ll love them: Like sleeping on a velvety cloud, the Pinzon Signature Cotton Heavyweight Velvet Flannel Sheets will keep you warm on the coldest nights.

You know when you sleep in a bed so comfortable you don’t want to get out of it in the morning? That’s what you can have every single day with the Pinzon Signature Cotton Heavyweight Velvet Flannel Sheets.

The sheets are made with 100% velvety soft cotton and, with a weight of 190 grams per square meter, have a pleasant heaviness that makes them the perfect choice for really cold nights, though they’re probably too much for summer weather unless you sleep with the A/C blasting.

The sheets are available in four solid neutral colors and two versions of the same floral pattern, and three sizes (Queen, King, California King). Pinzon also sells flannel sheets in plaid patterns.

Amazon’s Pinzon Flannel Sheets have a high 4.7-star rating, based on 4,000+ reviews. As Insider Picks previously noted, “quite a few Amazon buyers did complain that the sheets shed for the first few washes,” which is a common issue with flannel sheets, but overall, customers have been pleased with the quality and how well the sheets hold up over time.

Pinzon flannel sheets have been raved about in countless publications – The Insider Picks team previously recommended them, as has The Strategist, ConsumerSearch, Best Products, and The Spruce, which also named them the “Best Overall” pick.

Pros: Soft and velvety finish, affordable price tag, available in six colors/patterns

Cons: No twin size, sheds in the wash

The best year-round flannel sheets

source L.L. Bean

Why you’ll love them: Stay cozy all year long with the buttery L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheets.

If “heavyweight” sounds like a little too much for you, the L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set gives you a thinner, but still heavenly, alternative. Because they aren’t quite as thick as the Pinzon sheets, you may be able to get away with them year-round – at least until the heat of summer strikes and you don’t want anything resembling a sheet within 10 feet of you.

Made of 100% brushed cotton flannel with a weight of five ounces, these sheets actually improve over time, getting softer each time you wash them. They are resistant to fading, shrinking, and pilling.

The Wirecutter named these its top flannel sheet pick because they “offer the best combination of softness and durability at a really good price.” The Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set has also earned great reviews from ConsumerSearch and Apartment Therapy.

Out of 226 reviews on the L.L. Bean website, 228 of them give these sheets 5 stars. “I use flannel sheets for most of the year and these are in a different league from others I’ve owned,” writes one fan, “Very comfortable, and they wash nicely.”

Like the Pinzon sheets, these sheets may produce a lot of lint when washed, especially the first couple of times, but the brand description says this should stop over time. The L.L. Bean flannel sheets come in eight subdued color options and four different sizes.

Pros: Soft and cozy sheets, lightweight enough to use most of the year

Cons: Might shed in the wash

The best plaid flannel sheets

source Eddie Bauer

Why you’ll love them: Eddie Bauer’s Portuguese Flannel Sheets are like wrapping yourself in a body-sized version of your favorite flannel button-down shirt – AKA heaven.

When I think “flannel,” I think “plaid.” In the fall and winter I pretty much live in two flannel button down shirts that are, naturally, plaid. Why shouldn’t it be the same for the ultimate cold-weather bedding?

According to the Internet, the best plaid flannel sheets are the Eddie Bauer Portuguese Flannel Sheet Set. Made of ultra-soft 5.4 ounce Portuguese brushed cotton, they come in three classic plaid patterns, including a red and black lumberjack print. The patterns are yarn-dyed to prevent the colors from fading over time.

Reviewers love how well these sheets retain their shape and vibrancy. Some noted that the patterns and colors may differ from what you see in the product images, but that’s to be expected with online shopping. Overall, the sheets have a very high 4.8 rating on Eddie Bauer, based on 244 reviews. They’ve also been featured by Best Products and Apartment Therapy.

“I can’t believe how warm these sheets are; it is like having another blanket,” writes one Eddie Bauer reviewer. “This may be the first Michigan winter in 15 years that I won’t need an electric blanket to fight the chill.”

Pros: Cute plaid patterns, warm and soft, durable

Cons: Colors and patterns may differ from what’s pictured online

The best affordable flannel sheets

source Bed Bath & Beyond

Why you’ll love them: For soft sheets at a price you can’t beat, check out The Seasons Collection Heavyweight Flannel Sheets at Bed Bath & Beyond.

If you’re not looking to spend a killing on sheets you might not be able to use all year long, you’ll love the Seasons Collection Heavyweight Flannel Sheet Set at Bed Bath & Beyond. The prices are unbeatable, and you won’t have to sacrifice much on the quality front, either.

These sheets are made of 100% brushed cotton “for ultimate softness.” They come in eight colors and patterns, including some fun winter holiday-themed ones like skiing penguins and subtle snowflakes. As far as size options go, they’re available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King.

With 494 5-star reviews at the time of publication and an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5, these sheets are a hit. Shoppers love them for their high quality relative to the price, with several noting that they’ve had no issues with pilling and loved the soft material. As with some of the other picks, a few people had issues with lint and shedding early on.

Pros: Affordable flannel sheets, come in a few colors and patterns, wide range of sizes

Cons: Shedding and lint especially in the wash

The best luxury flannel sheets

source L.L. Bean

Why you’ll love them: Step up your sheet game and drift off to sleep with the luxuriously soft and smooth L.L. Bean Premium Supima Flannel Sheets.

If you’re ready to get your PhD in flannel, consider investing in a set from the L.L. Bean Premium Supima Flannel Sheet Collection. These sheets are pricey, but they are also next-level in terms of coziness and longevity. Consider this the cashmere sweater of your bedding wardrobe.

Made of 100% Supima cotton, which L.L. Bean claims is “is 50% stronger than other cotton varieties,” with a weight of six ounces per square yard, this is going to be your heaviest and softest option. The Wirecutter called them “softer and plusher than our main pick” (the L.L. Bean Ultrasoft sheets that we also named our top choice), so the main drawback here is really going to be the price.

But when you’re ready to upgrade, these are your best bet. They have a 4.8 rating on L.L. Bean with 55 5-star reviews and zero 1-star reviews. “I’ve only had these sheets for a short time (2 washings) but I entirely love them,” writes one fan on the L.L. Bean website. “Ultra soft. A bit thinner fabric than the other, less expensive, flannel sheets from Bean I’m used to and more supple.” Another fan compared them to “sleeping on a cloud.” Where do we sign up?

Pros: Super soft Supima cotton material, stronger and heavier than other flannel sheets

Cons: Very pricey, no twin sized option

The best flannel bedding

source West Elm

Why you’ll love it: West Elm’s flannel bedding and Herringbone Blanket are wonderfully warm and stylish looking on any bed.

West Elm’s home goods are stylish and high quality, and its flannel bedding is equally wonderful. You can get sheet sets, duvet covers, and even blankets in a wonderful heavy-weight Portuguese flannel. We particularly love the Herringbone Blanket, but the sheets are equally warm and cozy.

The flannel sheets are made from 47% recycled cotton, 41% cotton, 10% polyester, and 2% viscose to give them a super soft brushed feel. You can get them in a cool dotted pattern on a deep charcoal gray or in a plain soft gray, both of which look sophisticated and stylish.

West Elm’s flannel duvet covers come in several different patterns, including a cool red or white windowpane pattern on light or dark gray. You’ll also find solid colors and stripes.

If you want to go whole hog and sleep on flannel sheets with a flannel duvet cover and a flannel blanket, West Elm has you covered there, too. The Herringbone Flannel blanket comes in full/queen and king sizes to fit any bed.

The blanket is heavy, soft, and super cozy with its Oeko-Tex certified 92% cotton and 8% polyester fabric blend. The gorgeous red color and subtle herringbone pattern give it a touch of luxury and flair. I’ve slept under this blanket every cold winter’s night this December, and I couldn’t be happier or warmer inside it. – Malarie Gokey

Pros: Super soft, warm, well made, fun colors and patterns

Cons: Pricey when not on sale

