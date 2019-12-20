The 8 best pairs of flare jeans for every budget and style

There has been a resurgence of interest in flare jeans as of late, and retailers have taken notice and responded accordingly with new styles to feed the trend.

The combination of fitted and flared elements makes them universally flattering, plus the open leg tends to be really comfortable. After all, we could use a break from skinny jeans every now and then.

We rounded up some great pairs of flare jeans that work for just about every style, budget, and flare preference.

Some of our favorites include the Free People Just Float On Flare Jeans, the Universal Standard Sava High Rise Flare, and the Levi’s Ribcage Full Length Flare Women’s Jeans.

I don’t know what it is about denim, but I’ve always felt most comfortable in a pair of jeans. Unless I’m on a road trip or an airplane, you’ll probably find me in a pair. Luckily for me (and everyone else who loves denim), it’s a great big world of style out there. With a plethora of fits, flares, washes, inseam lengths, and waist options, you’ll never get bored of denim.

If you’re looking to get in on the latest denim trend, you need a pair of flare jeans. Yep, the retro style is back. Whether it’s a more modest cut or full-out flare, there are plenty of good pairs of flared jeans out there. Some pairs offer a more casual look, while others can be slightly more sophisticated. Keep reading for some of our favorite pairs, plus tips on how to style them.

Here are the best flare jeans you can buy:

The best size-inclusive flares

source Universal Standard

If you’d like a pair of flare jeans that you can stand, sit, and maybe even lunge in, you need Universal Standard’s Sava Jeans. This is all to say that these jeans are exceptionally soft and stretchy, and they won’t bag out on you like a pair of jeggings. If you’re a skinny jean loyalist, this pair is a nice, unintimidating foray into flares.

A few women on the Insider Picks team tried the Savas and loved them. With sizes ranging from 00 to 40, you can be sure you’ll find a pair that fits you just right. Most shoppers do find the jeans run a tad big. If you want a slimmer fit, Universal Standard recommends going a size down. Additionally, many reviewers (myself included) find them to be on the longer side.

The best stretch flares

source Free People

These exaggerated flares from Free People are accentuated with exposed seams for a cool and flattering look. The high-rise jeans are easy to slip on thanks to some really stretchy denim. There’s no zipper or button, just a lot of stretch. If you like that clean look and a super soft feel, you’ll probably love these.

The best classic flares

source Levi’s

We’d be remiss not to include a pair of Levi’s on this list. The brand has been making high-quality denim for over 160 years, so it’s safe to say they know a thing or two about what makes a great pair of jeans. A high-rise, roomy fit through the leg and semi-wide flare give these a cool, utilitarian look that’s flattering and not too exaggerated.

The best luxury flares

source Revolve

Since launching a few years ago, Agolde has quickly become a need-to-know denim label. From celebrities to fashion editors and everyone in between, people are obsessed with the brand’s premium, vintage-inspired denim. This pair of high-rise flares is made of 100% organic cotton for a durable jean that won’t stretch. The pants fit slim through the thigh, then flare out to a modest 17 inches. The fading wash and distressed details make for a vintage, worn-in look that still feels fresh. Pair these with pointed-toe booties for a leg-lengthening, ’70s inspired look that’s still on-trend.

The best budget flares

source Free People

Free People is one of our favorite places to find flares, as they offer a wide variety of styles at affordable prices. This pair comes in over 15 washes, ranging from neutrals to fun colors, with a drastic flare for a retro look. Some styles also come in long and short inseams.

The best high-waist flares

source Nordstrom

High-rise, dramatic flare, and light wash that’s faded in all the right places, this pair of jeans looks like it’s straight from the ’70s. If you want a fit that’s casual and comfortable, this will do the trick – the denim has some stretch and a little extra room in the thigh. Pair this with slip-on sneakers and a T-shirt for a simple, everyday outfit or go retro with a pair of platform booties and a blousy top.

They’re definitely a pricey pair, but Insider Picks editor Sally Kaplan has said that the brand’s pairs are more than worth the money for how long they last.

The best cuffed flares

source Nordstrom

Good American makes size-inclusive denim with smart features to make you look and feel your best. A clean trouser hem on the flare makes these jeans feel a little more formal than other options. Reinforced belt loops let you tug on the pants without having to worry about being too aggressive, because sometimes you just have to squeeze in. The high rise is accompanied by a gap-proof waistband, so the pants will sit smoothly along your stomach. The jeans are offered in sizes 00 to 24, as well as a few more washes, on the Good American site.

The best black flares

source Rag & Bone

A deep black wash that won’t fade gives these jeans a more elevated look. The pair boasts Rag & Bone’s highest rise yet and a wide flare. Fitted through the hip and leg, this pair creates a leg-lengthening look that flatters any height. While pricey, I think Rag & Bone jeans are worth it for the durable quality and timeless style that’ll last a lifetime in your wardrobe.

How to style flare jeans

To preface, I’m not a stylist, but here’s my unsolicited advice. Flares are thought of by many as difficult to style, but as with anything fashion, you should just wear something you love and feel great in. With a combination of figure-hugging and wider, looser elements flare jeans are actually super flattering. A high-waist flare can make your legs look miles long, especially when paired with a heeled boot. For low or mid-rise flares, go for a cool sneaker or flat sandal for a casual, bohemian vibe. Because flares offer a lot of volume at the bottom, wearing a more fitted shirt on the top is always a safe bet. I love pairing flares with a long-sleeve bodysuit, a cropped sweater, or a blouse tucked into the waist to balance out the proportions. You really can’t go wrong with this flattering style. So, for the unintimidated, just go for it.