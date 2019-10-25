The best flatware and silverware

High-quality flatware is appealing to the eye, durable, requires minimal maintenance, and makes eating enjoyable.

Villeroy & Boch’s New Wave Flatware is our top pick because it’s made of heavy-duty 18/10 stainless steel, has a distinct look, and is quite easy to eat with.

My wife believes that about 80% of all household repairs can be completed with a dinner knife. It’s amazing what she can do with nothing more than a piece of flatware. However, at one point, our silverware drawer was full of bent-out-of-shape knives because she kept abusing our cheap silverware set. Worse yet, arctic-cold ice cream had left several of our spoons looking like objects in a Dalí painting. It was time for an adult silverware set.

If your silverware has seen better days or you are just moving out on your own and need to know where to start in your flatware search, this guide will steer you in the right direction.

There are a couple of features to look for in a good flatware set. First, stainless steel is the best silverware material due to its durability. Specifically, you should look for 18/10 stainless steel. The “18/10” refers to the 18% chromium and 10% nickel used in the steel composition. Nickel is valued for its resistance to corrosion and rust.

Heft and balance are also important when shopping for flatware. You want your utensils to feel comfortable in your hands. 18/10 silverware tends to have more heft and durability. This will make it less likely that your knives will bend as you try to cut an overcooked pork chop or while performing amateur mechanic work.

Beyond ensuring that the flatware is made of quality materials and feels comfortable in your hands, it comes down to appearances. Which set works best for your dining room décor? This is all a matter of personal preference. For instance, you may prefer the Oneida Louisiana Flatware Set over our top pick if you like a more old-fashioned look.

If you regularly host dinner parties, pay close attention to how many place settings you are purchasing. Though we like to think our guests are forgiving, it can still be embarrassing when you put out mismatched silverware. And, even if you rarely have people over for meals, it’s nice to have several place settings available so you don’t have to do the dishes after every meal.

Lastly, silverware is one of those purchases that is worth spending a little extra on since a good set can serve you for the rest of your life.

While researching the best silverware, we examined hundreds of buyer and expert reviews and ratings of dozens of sets. The flatware sets included in our guide are easy to clean, made of long-lasting materials, have a fashionable look, and feel comfortable in your hands.

Here are our picks for the best flatware sets you can buy:

Updated on 10/25/2019 by Caitlin Petreycik. Updated prices, links, and formatting.

The best flatware overall

source Villeroy & Boch

If you are looking for an affordable flatware set that exudes sophistication and is made to last, the Villeroy & Boch New Wave is your best bet.

The modern, minimal design of Villeroy & Boch’s New Wave flatware sets it apart from the other sets in our guide. Designed to mimic the fluid shapes of the Villeroy & Boch New Wave Dinner Collection, the set comes with 64 pieces.

That includes 12 place settings of a dinner knife, teaspoon, soup spoon, salad fork, and dinner fork. In addition, you receive four serving accessories: a gravy ladle, vegetable serving spoon, slotted serving spoon, and a meat fork.

Each piece is made of 18/10 stainless steel, which promotes long-lasting luster and shine, strength, and rust and corrosion resistance. This flatware is dishwasher safe and does not require polishing. Also, Macy’s offers returns up to 180 days after your purchase so you can get your money back if you are not satisfied.

About 85% of the people who reviewed the Villeroy & Boch New Wave on Macy’s website recommended it. One buyer was impressed with the design of the knives that puts your leveraging finger on a flat side rather than on an awkward edge. However, the reviewer mentioned that the teaspoons tend to fall through dishwasher utensil baskets. Other buyers were impressed with how the silverware looks like new when it goes through the dishwasher.

Pros: Unique design that is fashionable and functional, made of 18/10 stainless steel

Cons: Spoons may fall through dishwasher utensil basket, some buyers report rust spots after continued use

The best flatware on a budget

source Amazon

The Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set is an inexpensive silverware set that you can use for both casual and formal dining.

The Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set is the most affordable flatware set in our guide by a significant margin. At its current price, you are paying about $1.50 per piece. This is impressive considering that the flatware is made of durable and tarnish-resistant 18/10 stainless steel.

The set includes twelve 5-piece place settings: a teaspoon, salad fork, soup spoon, dinner knife, and dinner fork. There’s also a hostess set featuring a pierced tablespoon, tablespoon, cold meat fork, butter serving knife, and sugar spoon. These pieces are all helpful when serving a variety of dishes and treats.

Lenox has a Lifetime Breakage Replacement Program. If a product breaks because it is defective, the company will replace it at no cost. If it breaks due to misuse, they will replace your flatware at half of the MSRP (plus fees.)

The Smart Consumer believes the Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set is your best option because the utensils feel comfortable in one’s hand. The reviewer appreciated the tapered edges featuring a slightly heavier and wider handle end. The Spruce Eats also liked the balance each piece has. The reviewer noted that the embellishment is understated enough for just about any taste, which makes it good for both everyday use and special occasions. Also, Best Reviews considers this the best flatware set because of its rust-resistance and durability.

About 84% of the people who reviewed the Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set on Amazon gave it five stars. The most common comment is that the silverware has heft to it, and the utensils are well-balanced. There are a couple complaints about the flatware showing signs of rust. Specifically, this appears to be a more common issue with the knives, though the vast majority of buyers do not mention this problem.

Pros: Versatile design, good balance, made of 18/10 stainless steel, cost-effective

Cons: Complaints of rust

The best high-end flatware

source Aero

If you want to make a bold statement with your silverware, the Aero Flatware Place Setting is lightweight and shows that you pay attention to detail.

The Aero Flatware Place Setting features a sleek hard plastic handle that is easy to grip. The exaggerated heads are made of 18/10 stainless steel for rust-resistance and durability. Made in Portugal, this is the most expensive set in our guide at nearly $10 per piece when purchasing the 20-piece set.

Buyers have been surprised by the size of these utensils so it’s important to note that the knife is 8.9 inches, the dinner fork is 8.5 inches, the tablespoon is 8.3 inches, the salad fork is 7.3 inches, and the soup spoon is 7 inches. Also, to maintain the look of this flatware, Crate and Barrel recommends rubbing a small amount of olive oil or hand lotion on the handles.

Based on more than 130 buyer reviews, the Aero Flatware has a 4.7-star average. The most helpful review describes how great the silverware feels and looks, but the buyer found that after just washing the pieces a few times, the black handles became a dingy gray. This is not a common complaint, though.

There were a couple of other flaws pointed out by buyers. One person noted that the forks were fairly small and the dinner forks are more the size of salad forks. Also, one buyer accidentally melted a handle by leaving it too close to a stove burner.

Pros: Bold design, lightweight, made of 18/10 stainless steel and hard plastic

Cons: Expensive, forks are on the smaller side, mid-century modern vibe may not be for everyone

The best no-hassle flatware

source CB2

The 20-Piece Pattern 127 Flatware Set keeps its attractive two-tone contrast without polishing or other special upkeep.

The 20-Piece Pattern 127 Flatware Set is unique because it features gleaming mirrored tops and black matte handles. The collection comes with four sets of five-piece settings.

Each piece is made of 18/0 stainless steel, which isn’t ideal since it is more susceptible to corrosion than 18/10 or 18/8. However, this silverware is on the heavier side which should aid in its durability. CB2 recommends hand washing this silverware, but many buyers report that they regularly throw them in the dishwasher without any issues.

New York Magazine asked interior designer Tali Roth what silverware she recommended for her clients, and she praised the CB2 Pattern 127 Flatware Set. She finds that flatware must have a good weight to it, and this set fits the bill. Also, thanks to the matte handles, you are unlikely to have to worry about leaving unseemly fingerprints on the pieces as you set the table.

More than 400 buyers have reviewed the Pattern 127 Flatware Set, leaving an average rating of 4.3 stars. One of the most helpful reviewers appreciates the industrial chic style and weight of the pieces. However, the buyer noticed that the silver finish of the knives is susceptible to staining, and some of the forks developed rust spots, which cleaned up with white vinegar. Another buyer echoed this issue, and CB2 stated that it is looking into the problem.

Pros: Attractive two-tone design, comfortable matte handles

Cons: Made of 18/0 stainless steel, complaints of spotting and rusting

The best ornate silverware

source Oneida

If you are looking for a silverware set with a traditional bit of flair, the ornate flower details and scrollwork of the Oneida Louisiana Flatware Set should please you.

Since 1880, Oneida has been creating fashionable tableware. This is evident in the flowery designs and classic fiddleback shape of the handles of the Oneida Louisiana Flatware Set. Reminiscent of your grandparents’ place settings, this set also brings durability to the table with an 18/10 stainless steel composition.

The pieces never need to be polished and are dishwasher safe for minimal hassle. Plus, Oneida stands behind its workmanship with a limited lifetime warranty.

There are only about 40 reviews of the Oneida Louisiana Flatware Set on Amazon, and all but one of them are five stars. The one critical review is somewhat vague and only mentions that the buyer expected better quality.

The most helpful reviewer appreciated that the handles are not too thick or too thin, and they aren’t pointy at the bottom, which makes the fork and knife comfortable in the hand when cutting food. The buyer also noted that the serrated knife edge makes quick work of chicken breast meat. Other buyers mentioned that after months of use, the silverware showed no signs of rust or corrosion.

Pros: Ornate handle details, made of 18/10 stainless steel, comfortable grip, lifetime warranty

Cons: Might be too fussy for modern table settings

Check out our other buying guides to complete your table setting

source CB2

High-quality dinnerware sets are resistant to scratching and chipping, can go in the dishwasher and microwave, and are appealing to the eye. With that in mind, we combed through hundreds of expert and buyer reviews and ratings of countless sets to bring you the best of the best. Here are the best dinnerware sets you can buy:

High-quality drinking glasses can handle hot and cold liquids, are resistant to breaking when dropped, and don’t spill easily. The Libbey Polaris Drinking Glasses are our top pick because they are inexpensive, feature a weighted base, and have an attractive design. Here are our picks for the best drinking glasses you can buy:

A top-quality dining table accents your interior décor, can withstand years of daily use, and provides comfortable seating with minimal waste of space. The Origami Drop Leaf Rectangular Dining Table is our top pick because it’s made of durable acacia wood and the leaves fold effortlessly when you don’t need the extra space. Here are our picks for the best dining tables you can buy: