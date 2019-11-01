The best flea prevention and treatment for dogs

source Eve Photography/Shutterstock/Business Insider

It’s easy for a dog to get fleas, so you’ll want to protect your pup with the best flea treatment and prevention products.

When it comes to flea control products, the options are nearly limitless, and there are many different types to consider.

Of all the flea treatment pills, sprays, shampoos, and collars out there, Frontline Plus is the best. It’s easy to apply and offers a full 30 days of protection to kill both fleas and ticks.

Frontline Plus Before starting your dog on any flea treatment or prevention, it’s always best to consult your veterinarian.

You have probably heard the saying that where there is one flea, there are likely hundreds or thousands more. It doesn’t take long for a few fleas to multiply into a major and fast-spreading infestation. Though fleas may not be quite as dangerous as ticks when it comes to transmitting diseases, your dog could still develop an allergic reaction to flea bites and an infestation could cause significant itching, irritation, and even hair loss. Luckily, there are many flea control and protection products on the market that are specifically designed to protect your dog against these pesky pests.

When it comes to flea control products, the options are nearly limitless, and there are many different types to consider. Fortunately for you, we’ve done the hard work in scouring the reviews to bring you our top picks for the five best flea control products for dogs. For other products to keep your dog’s coat and skin healthy, check out our guides to the best regular shampoo and medicated shampoo you can buy for your dog.

Here are the best flea treatment and prevention products for dogs:

Updated on 11/01/2019 by Lisa Sabatini: Updated prices, links, text, and formatting. We are currently testing new products, so we’ll update this guide soon.

The best flea control product overall

source Frontline

Frontline Plus is effective at killing both fleas and ticks in all life stages and it’s very easy to use.

While there are many different forms of flea control for dogs, topical flea treatments tend to be the most fast-acting and long-lasting products on the market. These treatments typically come in liquid form and need to be applied directly to the dog’s skin once a month for maximum protection. Our top pick for the best flea control product for dogs is Frontline Plus because it kills both fleas and ticks in all life stages and protects against re-infestation for a full 30 days.

Frontline Plus is made with two powerful active ingredients – fipronil and s-methoprene – which work together to kill fleas and ticks in all life stages, including eggs and larvae. This product comes in several formulas for dogs of different sizes and it offers continuous protection for 30 days. Available in an easy-to-use, waterproof formula, Frontline Plus is one of the most comprehensive and effective topical flea control products on the market.

Entirely Pets names Frontline Plus one of the top ten flea treatments overall, noting that the formula’s dual active ingredients provide comprehensive protection against fleas in all life stages. DogFood notes that Frontline Plus is the top-selling and top veterinarian-recommended flea product on the market, plus it is highly effective against all species of ticks.

Though Frontline Plus may be a little more expensive than other topical flea preventives on the market, it is generally considered to be one of the safest options and it is by far one of the most effective. An in-depth review from Top Dog Tips confirms all of these points.

Pros: Dual active ingredients for maximum efficacy, kills both fleas and ticks in all life stages, provides a full 30 days of protection, waterproof, easy-to-use 3-step application process, available in multiple formulas for dogs of different sizes, safe for pregnant and nursing dogs

Cons: More expensive than other topical preventives, not recommended for dogs and puppies under 5 pounds or less than 8 weeks of age, bathing within 24 hours of application may wash away some of the product, may not prevent ticks from attaching (but will still kill them)

The best flea shampoo for dogs

source Adams

Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo with Precor kills fleas in all life stages and offers a full 28 days of protection.

If you have already found fleas on your dog, you may want to give him a nice bath with a flea shampoo. Flea shampoos are a type of medicated shampoo that can help to kill fleas and cleanse your dog’s coat. Keep in mind that some flea shampoos only kill adult fleas while others kill eggs and larvae as well. Our top pick for a dog flea shampoo that kills fleas in all life stages and provides a full 28 days of flea prevention is Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo with Precor.

Flea shampoos are made with various active ingredients but the two main types are pyrethroids and pyrethins. Both are powerful insecticides, but pyrethrins are natural while pyrethroids are synthetic. Adams Plus Flea & Tick Shampoo with Precor contains natural pyrethrins to kill fleas, ticks, eggs, larvae, and lice upon contact. Meanwhile, Precor, an insect growth regulator, prevents eggs from developing into biting adults. This formula also contains natural ingredients like aloe, oatmeal, and coconut extract to soothe your dog’s dry and irritated skin.

Totally Goldens names this flea shampoo its top pick, noting that while it may have a somewhat unpleasant odor, it lathers easily and works to remove dandruff and scales while also cleansing and softening your dog’s coat. This product receives an A+ rating from Peanut Paws, and Ready Set Dogs praises the shampoo for killing fleas in all life stages for long-lasting protection.

Pros: Made with natural pyrethrins as the active ingredient, kills fleas in all life stages, protects against ticks and lice, contains an insect growth regulator for 28 days of flea prevention, contains soothing natural ingredients, removes dandruff and scales while cleansing coat, safe for puppies and adults

Cons: May not be recommended for puppies under 8 weeks of age, has a somewhat strong odor, must be worked into a thick lather for best penetration

The best flea spray for dogs

source Vet’s Best

Why you’ll love it: The Vet’s Best Natural Flea and Tick Spray provides all-over protection against adult fleas, flea eggs, and ticks in a non-staining, pleasant-smelling formula.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution for adult fleas and their eggs, a flea spray might be the best option. Not only can you use a flea spray on your dog, but you can also use it on his bedding and other household surfaces. Many flea sprays offer limited efficacy or they are made with dangerous chemicals. Our top pick for a safe and effective flea spray for dogs is the Vet’s Best Natural Flea and Tick Spray.

While many flea sprays are made with toxic chemicals, Vet’s Best Natural Flea and Tick Spray contains natural key ingredients like peppermint oil and clove extract. In a non-staining formula, this spray kills both adult fleas and their eggs, plus it protects against ticks and repels mosquitoes. Simply spray the formula directly onto your dog’s coat until damp, and then massage it in until it reaches the skin. Repeat as necessary.

Named the number one flea and tick spray for dogs by Heavy, Vet’s Best Natural Flea and Tick Spray kills fleas and their eggs and kills ticks on contact. It also repels mosquitos to some degree. Top Dog Tips notes that this spray is safer than most flea treatments and that it can also be used to treat carpets, furniture, and bedding. It is also much more affordable than many flea preventives on the market.

Pros: Made with natural active ingredients, safe for use around pets and children, non-staining formula, easy to apply, can be used outdoors and on home surfaces, kills adult fleas and eggs and ticks, repels mosquitos, manufactured in the USA, pleasant scent

Cons: Not recommended for puppies under 12 weeks of age, needs to be massaged into the coat for maximum efficacy, may cause irritation or allergic reaction in humans with prolonged contact, may induce sensitivity in some dogs, not recommended for cats

The best flea collar for dogs

source Seresto

The Seresto Flea and Tick Collar from Bayer offers eight months of protection against both fleas and ticks without the hassle of monthly application.

If you’re looking for long-lasting protection against fleas that you don’t have to reapply month after month, a flea collar might be the best option for your dog. Though there are many flea collars on the market, the Seresto Flea and Tick Collar from Bayer is far and away the best option.

The Seresto Flea and Tick Collar offers a full eight months of protection from both fleas and ticks. Made from a unique polymer matrix with two powerful active ingredients, this odorless flea collar kills fleas and ticks on contact – they don’t have to bite your dog for it to work. This collar is non-greasy and easy to use, plus it has a two-way release safety feature in case your dog gets it caught on something. It is also water-resistant so it can be worn through monthly bathing and occasional swimming.

Whereas most flea collars deposit low-dose insecticides into your dog’s skin to poison fleas as they bite, the Seresto Flea and Tick Collar utilizes a unique delivery system that distributes the active ingredients in low concentrations over your dog’s hair and skin. As the active ingredients wear off, the collar continuously replenishes them for hassle-free, long-lasting protection. No other flea collar works in quite the same way or offers the same degree of protection.

A review from HerePup names the Seresto Flea and Tick Collar the best flea and tick collar for small dogs and Top Dog Tips gives it the highest A+ rating. Heavy names this collar among its top five picks for flea prevention in general, commenting that it is very similar in price to a six-month course of topical flea preventive but offers an extra two months of protection. No other flea collar receives such consistently high ratings or as many positive user reviews.

Pros: Offers a full eight months of protection from both fleas and ticks, insects do not have to bite for the collar to work, odorless and non-greasy, two-way release safety feature, comfortable and easy to wear, water-resistant for monthly bathing and occasional swimming

Cons: Not recommended for puppies under seven weeks of age, not recommended for dogs under 18 pounds, should not be combined with other forms of flea prevention, effective duration may lower to five months if worn frequently during swimming

The best flea pills for dogs

source Capstar

To stop an existing flea infestation in its tracks, Novartis Capstar Flea Tablets are our top choice for oral flea medications.

If you don’t like the idea of using a topical flea preventive and you aren’t sure your dog will tolerate a flea collar, there is still another option – oral medications or flea pills. Flea pills can kill adult fleas in as little as 30 minutes, making them a great solution for dogs with flea allergies. Our top pick for oral flea medications is Novartis Capstar Tablets. Available in two formulas for dogs under and over 25 pounds, these flea pills are fast-acting and highly effective.

Safe for use as a daily treatment, Novartis Capstar Flea Tablets start killing adult fleas within 30 minutes and will kill more than 90% of adult fleas within four hours. These tablets contain the active ingredient nitenpyram, an insecticide that interferes with nerve transmission in fleas but has no adverse effect on dogs or cats. This treatment is available without a prescription and is approved for dogs over 2 pounds in body weight and over 4 weeks of age.

Novartis Capstar Flea Tablets are frequently compared to Comfortis Flea Tablets, a prescription flea medication. Both medications begin killing adult fleas in as little as 30 minutes but Novartis Capstar Flea Tablets do not require a prescription for purchase. A review from Consumer Search also notes that Comfortis Flea Tablets are much more likely to cause negative side effects.

Novartis Capstar Flea Tablets do not offer month-long protection like their competition, but they can be given in repeated daily doses to manage severe infestations.

Top Dog Tips names these tablets its top pick for oral flea medications, noting that they are safe for use on a daily basis and that they are the most effective when combined with thorough household cleaning to remove eggs and larvae.

Pros: Kills existing adult fleas in as little as 30 minutes, does not require a prescription to purchase, available in two formulas for dogs of different sizes, can be given as a daily dose as needed, safe for pregnant and lactating dogs, can also be used for cats

Cons: Dogs over 25 pounds may need a higher dose, may not kill flea eggs or larvae, not recommended for puppies under 4 weeks of age or under 2 pounds, may require repeated treatment for optimal results, may cause negative reactions or side effects in some dogs

